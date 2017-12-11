Watch Women Who Have Accused Trump of 'Groping, Fondling, Forcibly Kissing, Humiliating, and Harassing' Them Speak Out

Women who have accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment and assault came together in New York City on Monday to share "their firsthand accounts of President Trump groping, fondling, forcibly kissing, humiliating, and harassing women" and demand that Congress launch an investigation into their allegations.

The accusers shared their stories at a press conference hosted by the non-profit documentary film organization Brave New Films.

Watch:

The press conference follows a short video that the film group published last month, which features 16 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, detailing their experiences with the man who is now president and the dates when they originally spoke out.

Watch:

Although "their disturbing allegations came to light before the post-Weinstein era of accountability for sexual misconduct and the rise of the #MeToo movement," as a Brave New Films statement notes, the recent wave of stories from survivors of sexual misconduct has led to an increase in accountability and consequences for men in powerful positions.

In the past week, three members of Congress—Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.), and Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.)—announced their resignation or retirement from public office following allegations of sexual harassment.

Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) suggested in a televised interview that Trump should consider stepping down due to the allegations levied against him, and CNN reported Monday that over the weekend, both Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) called for Trump's resignation over the allegations.

In late October, a reporter asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to confirm it is the official White House position that the at least 16 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct are lying. "Yeah, we've been clear on that from the beginning and the president has spoken on it," Sanders said. Trump has called the allegations "fake news" and "total fiction."