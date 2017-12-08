TrumpToo: Amid Reckoning, Calls to Hold President Accountable Swell

The #TrumpToo movement, which is demanding accountability for President Donald Trump's history of alleged sexual harassment and assault, is gaining more steam this week after the resignations of Democratic lawmakers Al Franken and John Conyers.

A MoveOn.org petition calling for a Congressional and Justice Department investigation into the claims against the president gathered over 150,000 signatures in a week, the group said. As of this writing, it has 161,405 signatures.

"Twenty women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or assault against Donald Trump," the MoveOn petition, started by member Susan O'Connor, states. "As the nation grapples with allegations against Roy Moore, Senator Al Franken, and Representative John Conyers, it's past time for Congress and the Department of Justice to formally investigate these allegations against Trump."

A Quinnipiac poll released this week reveals strong support for such a call, finding that 70 percent of Americans would back a congressional inquiry into the numerous allegations.

Conyers and Franken faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and calls within their own party to resign. Conyers did so on Tuesday while Franken announced his resignation Thursday.

Speaking on the Senate floor, Franken said, "I of all people am aware that there is some irony in the fact that I am leaving while a man who has bragged on tape about his history of sexual assault sits in the Oval Office and a man who has repeatedly preyed on young girls campaigns for the Senate with the full support of his party," referring to Trump-backed Alabama Senate candidate Moore.

POTUS is no different from the others: sexual violators, predators, harassers. Fire him! #TRUMPTOO https://t.co/h3e0VJlset — Laura Flanders (@GRITlaura) November 30, 2017

Franken's resignation, said progressive advocacy group CREDO, is not "enough to root out sexual harassment and assault in the federal government." The group pointed to its petition calling for congressional investigations into sexual assault allegations against any federal official, starting with Trump.

The petition, which so far has 182,501 signatures, states that "right now, the momentum for holding powerful men accountable for using their power to harass, assault, and discriminate against women is on our side."

Writing at Rolling Stone, David S. Cohen comments on this "unique moment in modern history" as well. "Remarkably, however, the highest-profile person in the nation, whose treatment of women is notably checkered, has largely escaped this current round of scrutiny. That has to change now. President Trump has to be put under this newly glaring spotlight," he writes.

The Nation's Joan Walsh also made the case this week, writing that "Franken's departure [should] be not just another #MeToo moment but a long-delayed #TrumpToo moment."