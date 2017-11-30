Voters Urged to "Melt the Phone Lines" to Stop Senate From Passing #GOPTaxScam

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee, with other resistance groups, began a 24-hour "People's Filibuster" at 3:00pm on Thursday, ahead of the Senate vote on the Republican tax bill, expected by Friday.

Organizations including Not One Penny, the Center for American Progress Action Fund, and Americans for Tax Fairness all planned to participate in the all-night rally at the U.S. Capitol.

According to reports by numerous bipartisan analysts, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would raise taxes on middle-class families while giving tax cuts to corporations and the wealthiest Americans.

While some working Americans could see some minor tax relief in 2018, by 2027 more than half of the law's benefits would go to the richest one percent of Americans.

Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and other lawmakers were expected to speak, along with progressive grassroots leaders and constituents who would be harmed by the bill.

In addition to the rally, voters were urged to call their Republican senators to demand that they vote against the bill.

While some Republicans have expressed concerns about the legislation, as of Thursday none had committed to opposing it.

