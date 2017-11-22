Watch Enraged Jeremy Corbyn Denounce 'Uncaring' Budget, Call Tories Unfit to Govern

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tore into a Conservative member of parliament during a debate over the Tories' 2017 Autumn budget on Wednesday, denouncing the "uncaring, uncouth attitude" of right-wing lawmakers in the face of austerity that has crippled social services that provide for the elderly, the sick, and the poor and—according to a recent study—caused 120,000 deaths.

"They call this budget, 'Fit for the Future.' The reality is this is a government no longer fit for office."

—Jeremy Corbyn, U.K. Labour leaderCorbyn's remarks came after a Conservative lawmaker interrupted the Labour leader's speech on social welfare cuts with a joke about his age.

"Over £6 billion [$7.9 billion USD] will have been cut from social care budgets by next March," Corbyn said, as Labour MPs shouted "shame on you" at the Tory bench. "I hope the honorable member begins to understand what it's like to wait for social care stuck in a hospital bed while other people are having to give up their work to care for them!"

Watch:

Beef in the Commons as Conservative takes issue with Jeremy Corbyn on social care pic.twitter.com/S27207iMSd — Esther Webber (@estwebber) November 22, 2017

Corbyn went on to characterize the Tory budget—introduced on Wednesday by Finance Minister Philip Hammond—as nothing more than "accounting tricks and empty promises" that will perpetuate "the misery many are in."

"Our country is marked by growing inequality and injustice," Corbyn concluded. "We were promised a revolutionary budget. The reality is nothing has changed. People were looking for help from this budget, they have been let down. Let down by a government that, like the economy they've presided over, is weak and unstable and in need of urgent change. They call this budget, 'Fit for the Future.' The reality is this is a government no longer fit for office."