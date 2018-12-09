Alberta Tar Sands Production Cuts Here to Stay: Indigenous-Led Movement Will Make Sure of It

Alberta was forced to announce oil production cuts this week in order to both liquidate existing backlogged oil and in the hopes of fetching higher prices.

An entire Indigenous-led movement of people of all ages and backgrounds has been standing up to these tar sands pipelines and enforcing the ban, including by starving the tar sands of its financial backers, sometimes by even going to jail and putting their bodies on the line.

This was welcome news for all those fighting to prevent the worst, most catastrophic impacts of our rapidly changing climate.

An alliance of Indigenous Nations from across Canada and the U.S., now numbering 150 Nations, warned back in 2016 when the Treaty Alliance Against Tar Sands Expansion was first launched, that all attempts to further increase production of the tar sands, whether by pipeline, rail, or marine tankers, would be blocked. An entire Indigenous-led movement of people of all ages and backgrounds has been standing up to these tar sands pipelines and enforcing the ban, including by starving the tar sands of its financial backers, sometimes by even going to jail and putting their bodies on the line. Heroes, all of them. Industry chose to ignore these warnings and continued to increase production, with plans for much more. They are now butting up against current pipeline capacity, adding to the already existing price differential that heavy tar sands oil always suffers from as a result of increased refinement costs and its distance from refineries.