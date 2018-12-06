Democrats Will Ignore Broad Progressive Reforms at Their Peril

In the wake of an earth rattling mid-term election that brought a change in leadership in the House and seven governor’s offices, debate has picked up again over the political direction of the Democratic Party as it picks itself up off the floor.

After a decade in which it lost more than 900 federal and state elections, the Wall Street-dominated wing of the Democratic Party continues to insist on adherence to a political path that landed them in wilderness in Washington and most state capitols.

But, it would be a serious misread of the election results to assume that voters, including those disgusted with the Trump Administration and its acolytes in Congress, will reward Democrats in the next election cycle if they settle for band aid adjustment to the pervasive crisis faced by tens of millions of people abandoned by decades of neoliberal policies pursued by both major parties.

Staggering income and wealth inequality, millions still handcuffed in low paying jobs, appalling levels of homelessness, poverty and food insecurity, gaping inequities in health care, education, and housing, a climate crisis rapidly spinning out of control, and systemic racism affecting nearly every walk of life, demand real, comprehensive solutions animated by a genuine vision of social change, not business as usual.

If Democrats fail to respond, voters will remember, political disaffection and cynicism will grow, no matter how disgusted millions are by the disgraceful actions and policies of President Trump, and the next election could easily look like 2010, 2014, or 2016, not 2018.

Consider the scope of just some of the emergencies facing our families, communities and nation:

Income and Wealth Inequality

Employment

Declining official jobless numbers only count workers who have looked for a job in the last four weeks, not discouraged workers who have given up trying to find decent jobs and part time workers who would prefer full time jobs.

Jobless data ignores how many people, especially those of lower incomes, are working more than one, sometimes multiple jobs, and longer hours.

Black male employment is 11-15 points lower than whites. The jobless rate is also higher for Latinos, Native Americans, women, and young people, and in rural areas.

If employment was booming, employers theoretically should have to pay higher wages to attract candidates. But wage growth remains flat, one reason for rising income inequality

Health care

Hunger/Food Insecurity

Housing

Poverty

Environmental Justice

Mass Incarceration

Education

Nearly 70 years since Brown v Board of Education, school segregation remains nearly as pervasive, especially in urban areas with larger concentrations of people of color, as white flight suburbs “secede” from urban county school districts creating their own school districts that receive higher funding, or just channel students into charter, magnet or private schools.

High-poverty districts spend 15.6 percent less per student than low-poverty districts do.

Black children, especially boys, are far more likely to be disciplined than whites with suspensions, referral to law enforcement, expulsion, corporal punishment, school-related arrest. Racial disparity in discipline is even more pronounced in magnet and charter schools.

People of color are in higher percentages in community colleges and for-profit colleges – and in lower percentage in higher profile colleges and universities which also affects post-graduate earnings and employment opportunities.

Voter Suppression