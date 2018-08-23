Published on
by
RobertReich.org

Will Trump Survive?

Be sure of this: this superb conman will not go easily... or quietly

"Bottom line," writes Reich: "It’s not over." Not even close. (Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP/Gety Images)

Many of the “insiders” I talk with are convinced that Cohen’s virtual naming of Trump as an criminal co-conspirator, combined with other bombshells Cohen can set off, and Mueller’s likely findings of Trump’s collusion with the Russians, his longstanding business fraud, and obstruction of justice, will all spell the end. Democrats will take back the House, begin an impeachment, pile up overwhelming evidence of impeachable offenses, and put enough pressure on Republican senators to convict him and send him packing.

I think this is way too optimistic. No president in history has been convicted by the Senate of impeachment. Regardless of what happens to the House, Republicans will almost certainly remain in control of the Senate after November, anyway, and so far they’ve displayed the integrity of lizards. Fox News and the rest of the right-wing sleaze media will continue to distort and cover up – convincing 35 to 40 percent of America that Trump is the victim.

And Trump himself will never voluntarily resign. He’ll lie and claim a conspiracy to unseat him. Most Americans already knew he’s a crook and a liar. After all, he’s spent his whole career engineering scams and riding above the law. But he’s a superb conman, an entertainer-demagogue capable of sowing so much confusion and instigating so much hate and paranoia that he has already survived outrages that would have broken any other loathsome presidency – Helsinki, Charlottesville, firings and coverups, racist slurs, clear corruption.

We’ll be lucky if he loses in 2020. And even if he loses, we’ll be fortunate if he concedes without being literally carried out of the Oval Office amid the stirrings of civil insurgency.

Bottom line: It’s not over. All of us who care about the fate of this nation and the world will continue to be in the fight of our lives.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License.

Robert Reich, is the Chancellor’s Professor of Public Policy at the University of California, Berkeley, and a senior fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies. He served as secretary of labor in the Clinton administration, for which Time magazine named him one of the 10 most effective cabinet secretaries of the the twentieth century. He has written fiften books, including the best-sellers Aftershock, The Work of Nations, Beyond Outrage and, Saving Capitalism. He is also a founding editor of The American Prospect magazine, chairman of Common Cause, a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and co-creator of the award-winning documentary, "Inequality For All." Reich's newest book is "The Common Good." He's co-creator of the Netflix original documentary "Saving Capitalism," which is streaming now.

 
 

