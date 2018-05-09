Why You'll See Red Alerts Across The Web This Week

In another day of unfathomable cognitive dissonance, an oblivious Melania unveiled her (stolen) initiative to keep kids safe from cyberbullying and drugs so they can "do all they can to be best in everything" just as Jeff Sessions announced a policy to rip immigrant kids from their parents and lock them up - "We will not capitulate to lawlessness" - and Trump said he wants to strip $7 billion from children's health care to help pay for his tax giveaway. Too much winning for kids today.