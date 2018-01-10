If This Is Making America Great, We're In Trouble

We sure do love the new "Stable Genius Act"- or as some prefer, the "Like, Very Stable Genius Act"- given all the sordid evidence suggesting electors did NOT in fact get the "Necessary Information for Unobstructed Selection." And the clues keep coming. This week, Drumpf's oblivious offspring - apple/tree - showed off their cognitive dissonance skills, and he himself badly flubbed the National Anthem. Not to worry: Bad Lip Reading took care of it.