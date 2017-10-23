Puerto Ricans Must Come First, Not Wall Street Vultures

I still cry when I talk to my family back in Puerto Rico. I am from a small town in Puerto Rico called Naranjito. My family members, like many on the island, are still waiting for distribution of basic supplies. They are in desperate need of water, gas, and food. They wait up to 15 hours in line only to receive two water bottles and scraps of food.

My sister is struggling with diabetes and cannot get the help she needs. My niece was dismissed from a hospital because of lack of equipment and overcrowding. In New York City, where I live now, I feel powerless to help them.

It is heartbreaking and it is shameful.

"Every dollar that goes to Wall Street vultures is a dollar taken away from saving lives in Puerto Rico."

This is why on this past Wednesday, I got up at the crack of dawn to meet my comrades from New York Communities for Change and take a four-hour bus trip to Washington, D.C. We joined people from Texas and Florida who have also been ravaged by climate disasters. Our demand was simple: an equitable recovery for our communities and the cancellation of the Puerto Rican debt.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, who rallied alongside us, said that “not one cent should go to the vulture funds.” She is 100% right. Because this isn’t new. Hurricane Maria simply exposed what has been happening in Puerto Rico for decades. Austerity measures imposed by hedge fund billionaires and corrupt politicians have destroyed our island’s infrastructure and left our people at a high risk to further climate disaster. Before the hurricane, my island was already in the midst of an economic crisis. The island, facing a fiscal crisis, had taken on $70 billion in debt to keep our government open. Puerto Rico has only received $33 billion in actual aid in exchange for this predatory burden. Isn’t this the worst interest rate you’ve ever heard of?