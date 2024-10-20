If You Ever Wondered What You’d Do in a Genocide, You’re Doing It Now

People often wonder what actions they would have taken to prevent atrocities of the past. It’s a rather common litmus test for morality or ethics. Depending on how we respond, it can reveal vital information about what we’re willing to accept or not.

As I watched Palestinians, some of whom were still attached to IVs, scream out in agony as they were burned alive due to a recent Israeli strike on a tent hospital, I wondered, what is the “red line” for people in this genocide?

We’re well over a year into Israel’s deadly assault on Gaza, which has killed approximately 43,000 Palestinians and rendered the area largely uninhabitable. This scale of mass murder is the result of relentless airstrikes, ground invasions, starvation tactics, and a blank check for violence and war crimes signed by the United States.

Everyday Americans do have a red line—and a majority of likely voters want a cease-fire and an end to U.S. arms transfers to Israel.

Israel has now expanded the violence into Lebanon, including a recent airstrike that killed at least 21 people. Despite expressions of “concern” from U.S. officials about civilian casualties, U.S. taxpayers are continuing to fund Israeli aggression, which may soon include a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking Israeli officials have indicated a desire for regional war. As my colleague, Middle East expert Khury Petersen-Smith, wrote in The Hill, “millions of lives throughout the region hang in the balance.”

Despite mass Jewish-led protests against Israel’s genocide across the United States, a movement of “uncommitted” primary voters protesting the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war, and an International Court of Justice ruling ordering Israel not to commit acts identifiable as genocide in Gaza, our legislators continue to publicly support Israel’s campaign of terror and greenlight billions of dollars of our tax money for their war.

But so far our lawmakers have been more responsive to donors than voters. AIPAC has poured nearly $42 million into this election cycle, while the top 20 defense sector contributors have already spent nearly $23 million from 2023-2024. These organizations are buying off candidates and undermining our democracy.

I do have hope though.

Despite all of the concentrated power—and outright propaganda—in support of Israel, groups like the Palestinian Youth Movement, Jewish Voice for Peace, If Not Now, Rabbis for Cease-Fire, the Institute for Middle East Understanding, and many others have successfully forced the American public to confront our complicity in genocide “through mass mobilizations, direct actions, bridge and roadway shutdowns, airport and port shutdowns,” according to Mohammed Nabulsi of the Palestinian Youth Movement.

You can measure the effect of these strategies by looking at the shift in attitudes of the American public regarding U.S. backing of Israel. A majority of Americans reject this war and our government’s support for it.

If you’re reading this and you’re in that majority, then let’s turn our despair into action.

Let’s fight for an end to the supply of weapons to Israel. Let’s fight for an end to the occupation of Palestine and all occupied territories across the globe. Let’s settle for nothing less than Palestinian self-determination and justice for Israeli war crimes.