Kamala Harris is Fighting for Puerto Ricans. Donald Trump Is Mocking Them.

Last week, I traveled to Puerto Rico for the opening of a much-needed Social Security office in San Juan. There, I spoke at a forum marking the opening alongside Martin O’Malley, the Commissioner of the Social Security Administration (SSA) appointed by the Biden-Harris administration.

After the previous office closed due to a private landlord evicting SSA, Puerto Ricans living in San Juan were forced to travel hours just to claim their earned Social Security benefits. Back in March, I first visited Puerto Rico, at the invitation of Puerto Rico Senator at Large William E. Villafañe, for a roundtable discussion and community meeting calling on the Biden-Harris administration to open a new office.

The administration listened to the people of Puerto Rico. Commissioner O’Malley and his team expedited the timeline for opening the new office, originally several years, to only five months. And O’Malley personally traveled to Puerto Rico to mark the opening of the new office.

At the forum, O’Malley called for an end to unequal treatment of Puerto Ricans, including a grievous injustice — their ineligibility for Supplemental Security Income (SSI), an anti-poverty program administered by the Social Security Administration.

A few days after the forum, Donald Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden. His opening speaker, so-called comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, took the opportunity to call Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.” Hinchcliffe said the quiet part out loud: Trump and the people around him have no respect for Puerto Ricans, and don’t consider them real Americans.

In contrast, the opening of San Juan’s new Social Security office shows that the Biden-Harris administration is listening to Puerto Ricans. When O’Malley decided to prioritize reopening the office, he didn’t know that Puerto Rico was about to be all over the news. He just knew it was the right thing to do.

O’Malley’s term as Commissioner of Social Security ends in January. It’s highly likely that if elected President, Kamala Harris would reappoint him. Donald Trump would not. Instead, he’s likely to reinstate Andrew Saul (the commissioner during Trump’s first term, who used his position to attack Social Security’s workforce and make it harder for people with disabilities to get their earned benefits) or another handpicked crony.

This is what’s on the ballot next Tuesday, not just policy and personnel, but decency and respect. Donald Trump has spent days whining “it was only a joke.” What Trump forgets is that for it to be a joke, it has to be funny.

And there is nothing funny at all about calling Puerto Rico, the Isla del Encanto, a “floating island of garbage.”

