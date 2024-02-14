Sustainigras: Partygoers’ Plastic Beads Increase Cancer Risk and Fuel the Climate Crisis

Mardi Gras in New Orleans is hailed as the greatest show on earth, a celebration rooted in tradition and extravagance, captivating both locals and international revelers. Amid the vibrant culture, however, lies a sobering reality—a trail of waste, with plastic beads as the most notorious symbol.



The environmental toll of Mardi Gras beads is staggering, with cheap single-use plastics contributing to a significant portion of the waste transported to landfills. Beyond the aesthetic blight, plastic pollution poses profound ecological and human health ramifications. There is increasing awareness that plastic pollutes not only our external environment, but also our bodies—coming to us through our food, our water, even breastmilk.

Each year, Mardi Gras festivities yield an alarming amount of waste. Streets overflowing with plastic litter overburden an already fragile waste management system, and contribute to the global plastic waste problem. According to data from the City of New Orleans, in 2023 alone, 1,162 tons of Mardi Gras trash were transported to the landfill in just 11 days, equivalent to 2.5 million pounds of waste. Alarmingly, a quarter of this waste consisted of plastic beads, used just briefly and tossed out.

Globally, over a third of plastic produced is for packaging, including single-use containers. But we pay a high price for this fleeting convenience. Plastic doesn’t just pollute once it’s been thrown out or escaped into the environment as trash. The manufacturing process of plastics also perpetuates a cycle of environmental degradation. From the extraction and intensive processing of fossil fuels to the release of harmful chemicals into the environment, making plastic takes a heavy toll on both human health and the planet’s well-being. Moreover, the repercussions of plastics extend far beyond their physical presence, as pollutants permeate the air, water, and soil, posing a continual threat to ecosystems and public health.

On Friday, January 19, 2024, the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals delivered a verdict upholding the air permits necessary for the construction of the Formosa Plastics’ “Sunshine Project” in St. James, Louisiana. This proposed mega petrochemical complex would span 2,400 acres, housing 14 chemical manufacturing plants and various support facilities. The anticipated emissions from this industrial behemoth are projected to exceed 800 tons per year of toxic chemicals and 13.6 million tons of greenhouse gases annually, tripling the local toxic burden.

The proximity of the site to Black communities and an elementary school magnifies the gravity of this decision. Frontline communities in Cancer Alley—the stretch of land lining the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge to New Orleans that is packed with over 200 industrial plants—are already grappling with the adverse effects of the climate crisis. Residents are enduring a relentless barrage of hurricanes, heavy rainfall, flooding, and extreme heat. Formosa Plastics risks exacerbating existing environmental injustices and compounding the challenges faced by historically disadvantaged communities.

According to Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Climate Initiative Task Force, a startling 66% of Louisiana’s carbon emissions are from industrial sources—the highest proportion in the nation. This disproportionate contribution underscores the state’s complicity in exacerbating the climate crisis, amplifying the burdens endured by its residents and ecosystems. With 99% of plastics made from fossil fuels, the decision to build or expand petrochemical plants demands greater scrutiny and accountability to safeguard the well-being of both current and future generations.

Despite these challenges, there’s an opportunity for evolution. With the Formosa Plastics air permits back on, it is imperative that President Joe Biden step in to take meaningful action to address the ongoing environmental racism experienced in Cancer Alley, starting with ordering the Army Corps of Engineers to not grant the wetlands permits. Additionally, the financiers of Formosa Plastics and other petrochemical companies must take responsibility for what they are bringing to fruition. Financing for petrochemicals is financing for the fossil fuels stoking the climate crisis and for toxic air and water pollution disproportionately harming people of color. It’s time for banks to say no to plastic and instead listen to what kinds of investments communities need in order to thrive.

Establishing a statewide Mardi Gras sustainability committee could play a vital role in advocating for eco-conscious alternatives and mitigating environmental repercussions. By championing sustainable practices, the committee could significantly reduce the carbon footprint and plastic pollution associated with Mardi Gras celebrations and inspire similar efforts in other areas. A halt on any new industrial facilities in Cancer Alley would allow residents to breathe deeper while envisioning a new way to create opportunities and thrive—both economically and physically. And a strong, binding Global Plastics Treaty that tackles plastic pollution at the source—by limiting production—would ensure that Big Plastic doesn’t just take its dirty business to another sacrifice zone.

As we celebrate Mardi Gras, let’s also prioritize environmental responsibility. By reimagining traditions through a lens of sustainability, we can ensure that the magic of Mardi Gras endures for generations to come—like the glass beads we could be wearing in place of cheap, dirty plastic—without compromising the health of our planet or future revelers. Plastic never goes away, but New Orleans, with its iconic Mardi Gras, renowned cuisine, and myriad of other celebrations, is uniquely positioned to pave the path towards a plastic-free future.