It is high time for a change at FERC, not just with the appointments of new commissioners but also with the integration of new policy that puts the health and safety of our communities over the unlimited profits of the fossil fuel industry.

It has been nearly one year since I and other community members from the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast were invited to join the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in discussing how they could better incorporate environmental justice into their decision-making. As someone who lives in Sulfur, Louisiana—a community overburdened by petrochemical and oil and gas pollution—I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of everything from liquefied natural gas (LNG) to plastics facilities. That’s why I looked forward to working with FERC on improving their processes to better suit the needs of the local communities, not just the oil and gas industry.

However, a year later, FERC has still failed to take meaningful action on this front and listen to our voices. Instead of heeding our calls and taking our input, FERC has continued with a status quo that threatens our health and safety. Their rubber stamp on more and more LNG projects in our communities has not stopped for a moment in spite of their stated commitments. As a result, our communities face a more dire future than ever.

FERC still has a chance to improve its ways by expanding cleaner energy sources for a sustainable future instead of dangerous fossil fuels.

FERC has played a significant role in worsening the climate crisis, perpetuating environmental injustice, and expanding the fossil fuel buildout by approving countless LNG projects. The facts are clear and devastating. The process of extracting and transporting LNG releases harmful emissions, with some scientists suggesting that these facilities could be even worse for the climate than coal. The air pollutants released from these terminals have been linked to various health issues in the communities surrounding them, including respiratory problems, cancer, and increased rates of asthma. Not only this, but the expansion of LNG also drives up energy costs and threatens the ecosystems that support our local fishing and tourism economies. And because the LNG industry disproportionately targets low-income communities and communities of color for their facilities, FERC’s unrelenting love for LNG perpetuates the environmental injustices the agency claims to prioritize.

It appears that every other government agency that has any authority in approving, overseeing, or regulating oil and gas projects is putting forth an effort to take a deeper look at what these projects are doing to communities and the climate. This has not been the case for FERC. But, there is still hope. FERC still has a chance to improve its ways by expanding cleaner energy sources for a sustainable future instead of dangerous fossil fuels.

Here’s how. To improve the health and safety of those living in frontline communities, particularly Black and Brown communities overburdened by pollution, FERC must foster a strong relationship with the communities it serves. This must include regular meetings with community members and on-site visits to witness firsthand the impacts of these projects. FERC must also consider the current pollution from existing facilities, cumulative impacts, greenhouse gas emissions, and environmental justice concerns when reviewing natural gas projects. FERC should also evaluate and incorporate guidance from other authoritative sources in identifying environmental justice communities affected by proposed projects.

Furthermore, FERC should require developers to consult and collaborate with the impacted communities and FERC itself. This collaboration is crucial in tailoring mitigation options that address the specific needs of environmental justice communities. FERC should involve frontline community members in the permitting process to ensure our voices are heard and considered. Lastly, FERC needs to ask critical questions about the necessity of new projects. This includes assessing the cumulative impacts on the environment and health. By thoroughly evaluating these factors, FERC can make more informed decisions that prioritize the well-being of communities.

As we transition to a future without fossil fuels, it’s clear that major change is needed at FERC. While the new commissioners at FERC go through the confirmation process, they must show they are dedicated to more than just the basic criteria of the job. We hope to see the commissioners eager to pave a new path forward by prioritizing justice: environmental justice and climate justice.