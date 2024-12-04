Trump's Billionaires Cometh

President-elect Donald Trump has selected an unprecedented total of seven reported billionaires for senior positions in his administration. Including himself, that makes eight.

This figure could continue to grow as Trump fully staffs up. After all, he has nearly 800 additional U.S. billionaires to choose from.

Here’s a quick rundown of the “original seven” members of the nine-figure club on Trump’s employee wish list:

Elon Musk

Position: Co-leader of a new Department of Government Efficiency, a presidential advisory commission tasked with slashing spending and regulations

Estimated net worth:$330 billion

Source of wealth: SpaceX, Tesla, and other businesses

2024 campaign donations:$200 million

Warren Stephens

Position: Ambassador to the UK

Estimated net worth:$3.4 billion

Source of wealth: CEO of private Arkansas-based investment bank Stephens Inc.

2024 campaign donations: $22.7 million (includes $2 million-plus for Nikki Haley’s failed bid for the Republican presidential nomination)

Linda McMahon

Position: Education Secretary

Estimated net worth: $2.5 billion (with her husband, Vince McMahon)

Source of wealth: World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

2024 campaign donations:$24 million





Howard Lutnick

Position: Commerce Secretary

Estimated net worth:$2 billion

Source of wealth: majority ownership of investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald

2024 campaign donations:$13.1 million in PAC donations and also hosted a $15 million fundraising event at his home in the Hamptons

Vivek Ramaswamy

Position: Co-leader of the planned Department of Government Efficiency

Estimated net worth:$1.1 billion

Source of wealth: founder of pharmaceutical firm Roivant Sciences

2024 campaign donations: $25,000 (He’d just blown $30.7 million of his own funds on his failed presidential bid)

Doug Burgum

Position: Secretary of the Interior

Estimated net worth: undisclosed. Several media have identified him as a billionaire, while Forbes analysts say he’s worth “at least” $100 million and likely much more if you consider trusts for his adult children

Source of wealth: sold Great Plains Software, which creates accounting packages for small and medium-size businesses, for $1.1 billion in Microsoft stock in 2001

2024 campaign donations:$8,000 (He’d spent $13.9 million of his own funds on his failed presidential bid. This includes the cost of giving $20 gift cards to more than 40,000 donors who gave his campaign at least $1. That expensive but crafty maneuver succeeded in drumming up enough donors to qualify for participation in the presidential debate)

Scott Bessent

Position: Treasury Secretary

Estimated net worth:undisclosed

Source of wealth: Wall Street investments, including as founder of hedge fund Key Square Group

2024 campaign donations:$3.2 million