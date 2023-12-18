Immigrants—and the Rest of Us—Are Under Attack Once Again

Remember when the previous administration tore babies and children from their families’ arms and locked them in little cages? Bad news: Republicans in Congress and far-right activists, including that former president, are heating up even worse anti-immigrant plans using language that sounds alarmingly like Hitler ’ s speeches in the early 1930s . They have made it clear they intend to wage war on immigrants.

Clearly, a backlash from MAGA-Republican extremists is spiraling out of control, and leading us down a path that puts democracy itself at risk. We must completely reframe the entire immigration discussion, dumping the failed narratives and policies from both parties that treat immigrants as criminals. Most immigrants attempt to come to the U.S. because their lives have become untenable in their home countries. (And this is often due to earlier US political interventions in those countries .) Why do we reward immigrants’ desire to work, contribute, and create better lives by throwing them in detention for months or even years, denying work permits, and engaging in open xenophobia and racism ?

Our small affinity group, Jewish Activists for Immigration Justice of Western Massachusetts, traveled to the border in early 2020 and met with asylum-seekers and their advocates. We observed the infamous “tent courts” of the last administration, talked with Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents, and heard more heart-breaking stories than anyone ever should have to tell. For these reasons, and in thinking back to our own collective history (growing up under the shadow of the Holocaust and being the children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren of immigrants–or immigrants ourselves, we feel both empathy and responsibility for our migrant friends on the border—and for migrants, long-time residents, and even citizens who are placed at risk by authoritarians gathering their strength and marshaling

What the Future Could Look Like

Let’s welcome immigrants instead of fearing them. Immigrants from all countries should receive the same help and oversight we’ve offered to Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion. While it’s prudent to screen out criminals, the vast majority seeking refuge are NOT drug dealers or gang members, but hard-working people fleeing to save their lives and the lives of their families. The U.S. has welcomed Ukrainians fleeing conflict. Why can’t we extend the same protections and a pathway to permanent status to our Black and Brown neighbors on the southern border and Afghans who fled when the Taliban took over?

The US has a major shortage of workers for lower-wage and professional/medical jobs, many of which could be filled by immigrants. An immigrant-positive approach could help address US business’s crushing labor problem, and possibly prevent a repeat of the supply-chain failures during the early years of the pandemic.

Taxpayers pay huge sums for detention, deportation, and surveillance and are about to pay for a useless and environmentally destructive border wall. Meanwhile, businesses face an acute worker shortage. A more just immigration system would be a win-win for progressives, businesses, and especially those who are desperately seeking safety for themselves and their families. Our whole society is enriched by the talents, skills, and cultural contributions of immigrants when they are welcomed into our communities.