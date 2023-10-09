The Attack From Gaza Shouldn't Come as a Surprise

For the first time in decades, Israel called the conflict with Palestinians a state of war.

"We are at war," Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a recorded statement on Saturday, following a military attack on Israel launched by Hamas in the early hours.

But for Palestinians, being at war is an enduring reality that has shaped their daily lives for the past seven decades.

Since the Palestinian Nakba in 1948, which resulted in the forcible displacement of 750,000 Palestinians from their towns and villages, successive Israeli governments have committed hundreds of human rights violations, including ethnic cleansing, apartheid, and mass killings, all of which amount to war crimes according to international law.

While Palestinians have long said that Israel's practices are part of a war waged against their very existence, Israel has managed to get away with its violations, enjoying complete impunity that has lasted for more than 75 years.

Breaking the Restrictions At 6.30 am on Saturday, residents in Gaza were abruptly awakened by the sound of explosions reverberating through the blockaded Strip. By this time, it was not another Israeli military assault; rather, it was barrages of Palestinian homemade rockets launched towards several towns and cities in Israel. A few minutes passed before footage of the military operation started circulating on social media. For the first time in 17 years, Palestinians from Gaza were seen infiltrating into Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories without restrictions. Many of those fighters, mostly young men, have never seen the other side of Gaza's external borders. By van, motorcycle, and on foot, both armed and unarmed, dozens of Palestinians rushed into the occupied territories with a sense of freedom they had not experienced since the imposition of the blockade on the coastal enclave in 2007. They were recorded celebrating as they passed through the Israeli-controlled Erez crossing, something the vast majority of Gaza's two million residents are not allowed to do, including thousands of Palestinian patients denied access to medical treatment in the occupied West Bank. In 2022, this led to the deaths of at least four patients from Gaza, including a 19-month-old toddler. By van, motorcycle, and on foot, both armed and unarmed, dozens of Palestinians rushed into the occupied territories with a sense of freedom they had not experienced since the imposition of the blockade on the coastal enclave in 2007.