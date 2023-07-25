July, 25 2023, 11:13am EDT
As Heat Emergency Envelops the U.S., Congressman Casar Mounts Daylong Vigil for Workers
Congressman Greg Casar (D-Texas) today undertook a day-long Thirst Strike where he will forgo water breaks and spend the entire day outside to protest a new state law banning water breaks for workers in Texas. In addition to his protest, Rep. Casar and more than 110 other members of Congress called on the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) to implement a worker heat stress rule as soon as possible that would impose federal protections for workers exposed to extreme heat. In response to today’s protest and vigil, Juley Fulcher, worker health and safety advocate with Public Citizen, issued the following statement:
“Elected officials in Texas have put workers in direct danger, and if Gov. Abbott is allowed to implement this law, he will sign the death warrants for innocent workers across the state. To pass and implement a law putting workers in danger in the midst of a record-setting scorching summer should be criminal.
“Congressman Casar’s actions to call attention to the extreme dangers of what workers in Texas experience will hopefully push OSHA to implement their proposed worker heat stress rule without further delay. Workers are dying across the country due to extreme heat. OSHA has the ability to act and protect their lives, and we hope the Administration moves with haste.”
Read more about OSHA’s Heat Stress Rule here.
Note: Rep. Casar intends to spend the day outside from 10:30 AM to 6:30 P.M. without water breaks. His office will host a press gaggle at 2:30 this afternoon and will end the event with a ceremony at 6:30 P.M. Please contact Tara Pohlmyer at Tara.Pohlmeyer@mail.house.gov.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
Top Pharma Giants Rake in Huge Profits and Reward Investors While Hiking Drug Prices: Analysis
"Seniors and families already struggling to afford lifesaving medicines are told to brace for further price hikes by the same industry that saw its profits and shareholder rewards skyrocket by billions in a year."
Jul 25, 2023
News
An analysis published Tuesday shows that the five largest pharmaceutical companies in the United States raked in combined earnings of $82 billion last year and rewarded investors with billions of dollars in dividends and stock buybacks—all while hiking prices for prescription drugs and fighting federal efforts to curb costs.
The new analysis by the progressive watchdog group Accountable.US finds that Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, and Pfizer increased their combined share repurchases and dividends by $4.4 billion and $2.5 billion respectively in 2022 as their profits grew by nearly $9 billion compared to 2021.
At the start of 2023, drugmakers hiked the prices of at least 350 medicines. While Eli Lilly and other insulin makers announced plans to cut the prices of their most commonly used insulin products earlier this year, they have benefited from decades of harmful price gouging.
"Seniors and families already struggling to afford lifesaving medicines are told to brace for further price hikes by the same industry that saw its profits and shareholder rewards skyrocket by billions in a year," Liz Zelnick, director of Accountable.US' Economic Security and Corporate Power program, said in a statement Tuesday. "It only adds up to corporate greed."
"Pharma executives' claims that research and development expenses drive costs remain unconvincing," Zelnick added, "when those costs are often eclipsed by billions of dollars in handouts to a small group of wealthy investors."
The analysis comes as the pharmaceutical industry is suing the Biden administration over a 2022 law that gives Medicare the authority to negotiate the prices of a small number of high-cost medications directly with drugmakers.
Merck—which, according to Accountable.US, saw its profits rise to over $14.5 billion last year—launched the industry's widely expected legal attack on the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provisions last month with a suit against the Health and Human Services Department.
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) joined the fight two weeks later. Bristol Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce have also sued the Biden administration over the drug price negotiation provisions.
"The suits make similar and overlapping claims that the drug pricing provisions are unconstitutional," The New York Timesreported Monday. "They are scattered in federal courts around the country—a tactic that experts say gives the industry a better chance of obtaining conflicting rulings that will put the legal challenges on a fast track to a business-friendly Supreme Court."
Zelnick argued Tuesday that drug companies' aggressive campaign against the drug price negotiations with Medicare "is all about preserving their industry's corporate profiteering strategy, which has clearly been immune to repeated interest rate hikes from the Fed."
Accountable.US' analysis notes that "in the years leading up to the passage of the IRA," PhRMA spent "nearly $70 million lobbying against efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs and other measures to lower drug prices."
Norfolk Southern Wants to Buy the Only Municipally Owned Railroad in the US. Voters Can Stop It.
"The citizens of Cincinnati would be wise to hold onto their railroad infrastructure as their forefathers understood the perils of private rail ownership. They would not be well served by this sale."
Jul 25, 2023
News
The company responsible for the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, is on the verge of buying up the only municipally owned interstate railroad in the United States.
One remaining barrier to Norfolk Southern's $1.6 billion purchase of the Cincinnati Southern Railway (CSR) is the Ohio city's voters, who will have an opportunity to reject the proposed sale on the November 7 ballot.
Norfolk Southern first expressed interest in buying the 337-mile railway outright in 2021, well before the East Palestine derailment earlier this year brought closer scrutiny to the rail giant's history of fighting safety regulations at the expense of workers and communities. Cincinnati has leased the railway to Norfolk Southern for decades, and the arrangement currently brings the city around $25 million a year.
City officials—including the unelected board of trustees that manages the railway—formally announced the proposed sale last November, setting off a lengthy process during which lawmakers changed 150-year-old statutes to allow proceeds from the transaction to be used for purposes other than paying off debts, such as infrastructure improvements.
On July 13, the board recommended that the proposed sale be placed on the ballot this coming November. The sale must also win approval from the U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which is assessing the deal and expected to issue a decision by September.
Aftab Pureval, Cincinnati's Democratic mayor, called the potential sale "a historic opportunity to deliver great value to citizens of Cincinnati and realize a substantial return on the investment and foresight of our predecessors."
But some local residents have voiced sharp disagreement, suggesting the deal could face resistance come November. Madeline Fening of the Cincinnati CityBeatrecently observed that "the events in East Palestine have completely changed the way residents discuss the vote."
The November ballot language will explicitly identify Norfolk Southern as the prospective buyer.
Emily Spring, a Cincinnati resident and community organizer, said last week that "selling the CSR to Norfolk Southern would not only hurt the railroad's workers and surrounding communities—neighborhoods historically affected by unfair economic and political practices—it would give the power that we have as Cincinnatians to yet another billionaire corporation that continues to put profits over people."
"I, along with others in my community, am prepared to block this sale and fight to keep our railroad in the hands of Cincinnatians," Spring added. "For Cincinnati, for our environment, for rail workers, and for our communities, it's time to derail this sale."
"It would give the power that we have as Cincinnatians to yet another billionaire corporation that continues to put profits over people."
Werner Lange, chair of the Ohio Peace Council and a retired educator with five grandchildren living in Cincinnati, argued in a recent op-ed that the pending sale is a "Faustian bargain, one that sacrifices something of inestimable value for insecure material prospects."
"The CSR is a jewel in the Queen City treasure, and has been so for over 150 years," Lange wrote. "As the only municipally-owned long-distance railway in the nation, it confers a unique and enviable status upon Cincinnati. It shines as a beacon of hope and harbinger of things to come in an industry increasingly plagued with catastrophic derailments by privately-owned railroad companies, such as the notorious Norfolk Southern."
Lange cast doubt on proponents' case that the sale would be an economic boon for the city, writing that "according to recent state law, should there be more than a 25% loss on speculative investments made by appointed financial managers from the $1.62 billion sale price, then the city receives nothing—nada—until the stock market loss is rectified, if ever."
"Norfolk Southern clearly qualifies as a poster child for corporate greed and neglect of community need, making it unworthy as a buyer of the cherished Cincinnati Southern Railway," Lange added.
The rail giant's accident rate has risen three times faster than the industry average over the past decade, surging by roughly 81% between 2013 and 2022 as its profits have steadily grown, hitting an annual record last year.
Like other rail giants, Norfolk Southern has lobbied furiously against even modest safety improvements at the state and federal levels. As The Leverreported in the wake of the February derailment in East Palestine—which is still reeling from the toxic crash—Norfolk Southern "helped kill a federal safety rule aimed at upgrading the rail industry's Civil War-era braking systems."
The company's CEO has also declined to support federal legislation aimed at preventing a repeat of the East Palestine disaster.
Railroad Workers United (RWU), an alliance representing rail workers across the United States, is among the organizations speaking out against the proposed sale of the Cincinnati railway to Norfolk Southern, calling it the latest example of industry privatization and consolidation.
Last month, RWU—which supports nationalizing the U.S. rail industry—adopted a resolution describing the CSR as "an example of publicly owned rail infrastructure in North America that needs to be expanded, not eliminated."
Matt Weaver, a maintenance-of-way worker and member of RWU's steering committee, said in a statement that "the rail industry has robbed the American people blind for 150 years now."
"Millions of acres of land and massive subsidies were given to the 'Robber Barons' of old," said Weaver. "Today's rail industry is the same, indifferent to the needs and concerns of their own workers and customers, let alone the nation. The citizens of Cincinnati would be wise to hold onto their railroad infrastructure as their forefathers understood the perils of private rail ownership. They would not be well-served by this sale."
DOJ Sues Texas, Greg Abbott Over 'Barbaric' Rio Grande Buoy Barrier
"This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns," said Associate U.S. Attorney General Vanita Gupta.
Jul 24, 2023
News
The Department of Justice on Monday sued the state of Texas and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over a buoy barrier installed in the Rio Grande along the U.S.-Mexican border that critics have called a deadly "drowning device."
The DOJ suit, filed in the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Texas, seeks an injunction to block the state from placing more of the wrecking ball-sized, razor wire-topped buoys, which have already reportedly injured several people. The complaint accuses Texas and Abbott of violating the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act by erecting the barrier in a U.S. waterway without permission.
"This floating barrier poses threats to navigation and public safety and presents humanitarian concerns," Associate U.S. Attorney General Vanita Gupta said in a statement. "Additionally, the presence of the floating barrier has prompted diplomatic protests by Mexico and risks damaging U.S. foreign policy."
The lawsuit came on the same day that Abbott defiantly refused a DOJ request to dismantle the 1,000-foot barrier, which was installed along with netting and razor wire in and along the river that Mexicans call the Río Bravo near Eagle Pass in Maverick County.
"Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused," Abbott wrote in a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden in response to the DOJ's request. "Texas will see you in court, Mr. President."
In a weekend CNN appearance, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) called Abbott's anti-migrant efforts "barbaric" and "extreme cruelty."
"For him, this isn't about border security—it's about using taxpayer money to feed red meat to right-wing extremists," Castro said of Abbott on Twitter.
Recent weeks have seen an escalation of Abbott's Operation Lone Star, a campaign aimed at stopping asylum-seekers and other migrants from entering the United States.
The DOJ complaint is the second lawsuit filed over the Texas floating barrier. Earlier this month, Jesse Fuentes, owner of Epi's Canoe and Kayak Team, an Eagle Pass outfitter offering lessons and tours, sued claiming the buoys threaten his livelihood and the local ecosystem.
"It not only shuts my business down, but it shuts me down emotionally, spiritually," Fuentes toldKENS. "I'm connected to that river. It's my culture, it's our history."
Fuentes added that Operation Lone Star and its attendant increase in border militarization have already harmed his business.
"Nobody wants to get close because, I mean, there's armed guards there under the bridge. They're in the water. They're in the air," he explained. "Not a very inviting environment. And that's not what I grew up with."
