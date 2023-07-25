To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

As Heat Emergency Envelops the U.S., Congressman Casar Mounts Daylong Vigil for Workers

Congressman Greg Casar (D-Texas) today undertook a day-long Thirst Strike where he will forgo water breaks and spend the entire day outside to protest a new state law banning water breaks for workers in Texas. In addition to his protest, Rep. Casar and more than 110 other members of Congress called on the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) to implement a worker heat stress rule as soon as possible that would impose federal protections for workers exposed to extreme heat. In response to today’s protest and vigil, Juley Fulcher, worker health and safety advocate with Public Citizen, issued the following statement:

“Elected officials in Texas have put workers in direct danger, and if Gov. Abbott is allowed to implement this law, he will sign the death warrants for innocent workers across the state. To pass and implement a law putting workers in danger in the midst of a record-setting scorching summer should be criminal.

“Congressman Casar’s actions to call attention to the extreme dangers of what workers in Texas experience will hopefully push OSHA to implement their proposed worker heat stress rule without further delay. Workers are dying across the country due to extreme heat. OSHA has the ability to act and protect their lives, and we hope the Administration moves with haste.”

Note: Rep. Casar intends to spend the day outside from 10:30 AM to 6:30 P.M. without water breaks. His office will host a press gaggle at 2:30 this afternoon and will end the event with a ceremony at 6:30 P.M. Please contact Tara Pohlmyer at Tara.Pohlmeyer@mail.house.gov.

