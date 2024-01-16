January, 16 2024, 01:04pm EDT
With 2024 Election Cycle Underway, FEC’s Silence on AI Deepfakes is Unacceptable
It has now been three months since the FEC closed its comment period on Public Citizen’s petition for a new rule to regulate the use of generative AI deepfakes in election ads. Despite the urgency posed by the rapidly approaching 2024 election, the FEC has yet to make a decision on whether or not to proceed with rulemaking.
Robert Weissman, the president of Public Citizen, issued the following statement in response:
“Do we have a real Federal Election Commission, or is the FEC just a computer-generated illusion? The entire political world knows that a torrent of fraudulent deepfakes threatens to destabilize our fragile election system — maybe even decide elections — but so far the FEC hasn’t managed to use its existing authority to head off the problem.
"It’s time, past time, for the FEC to act. There’s no partisan interest here, it’s just a matter of choosing democracy over fraud and chaos.”
Lawmakers Reach Deal to Expand Child Tax Credit—In Exchange for Corporate Tax Cuts
"Child poverty is a problem. Corporations paying too much in taxes is not," said one analyst.
Jan 16, 2024
Republicans
unanimously opposed the American Rescue Plan, Democratic legislation that implemented a historic expansion of the child tax credit (CTC)—briefly pushing the U.S. child poverty rate to a record low. The CTC enhancement lapsed at the end of 2021 thanks to opposition from the GOP and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), causing child poverty to shoot back up in 2022.
The maximum credit of $2,000 per child would be indexed to inflation under the new framework.
The framework, which still must be converted into legislative text, would also provide "continued flexibility for businesses forced to borrow at higher interest rates to meet their payroll obligations and expand their operations," a summary states.
A bipartisan pair of congressional negotiators announced a compromise deal Tuesday that would modestly expand the child tax credit for three years—potentially benefiting millions of kids in low-income families—in exchange for reviving Trump-era corporate tax cuts favored by Republican lawmakers.
The $80 billion tax framework unveiled by Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith (R-Mo.) after months of negotiations is seen as a longshot to pass given Republican control of the lower chamber and likely GOP hesitance to deliver a legislative win for President Joe Biden in an election year.
While the Wyden-Smith framework would not go nearly as far as the previous CTC expansion, analysts say it would still deliver significant benefits to children in low-income families.
"In the first year, more than 80% of the roughly 19 million children under 17 in families with low incomes who don't now get the full credit would benefit—about 16 million children," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said Tuesday, estimating that the proposal would lift as many as 400,000 kids out of poverty in year one while alleviating poverty for 3 million more.
"These poverty-reducing effects would increase over time," the think tank added. "When the proposal is fully in effect in 2025, it would lift some half a million or more children above the poverty line and make about 5 million more less poor."
The new proposal would—like the current CTC and unlike the expansion approved in 2021—exclude the very poorest families by design, denying benefits to those with less than $2,500 in annual income. The Wyden-Smith proposal would also not bring back the monthly payments that eligible families received under the 2021 CTC expansion.
The maximum credit of $2,000 per child would be indexed to inflation under the new framework.
Ailen Arreaza, executive director of the advocacy group ParentsTogether Action, said in a statement that while the Wyden-Smith changes would be an improvement over the current CTC, "they do not go far enough."
"The 2021 expansion of the child tax credit was a game-changing policy that essentially cut child poverty in half," said Arreaza. "When Republicans refused to support its extension at the end of 2021, child poverty surged again. We have a proven tool that works almost immediately to ensure kids have enough food to eat and a roof over their heads—it's long past time we use it."
"I'm disgusted by those who saw the obvious need to extend those benefits as an opportunity to extract tax cuts for corporations."
Observers lamented that the only way Wyden and Smith were able to reach a deal with even limited benefits for children in low-income families was to pair them with tax breaks for wealthy corporations.
"Child poverty is a problem. Corporations paying too much in taxes is not," said Steve Wamhoff, federal policy director at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. "Unfortunately, many members of Congress have refused to direct resources to help children in poverty unless an equal amount of resources is simultaneously directed towards corporate tax cuts."
According to Wyden's office, the new proposal would allow businesses "of all sizes" to "immediately deduct the cost of their U.S.-based [research and development] investments instead of over five years."
"As arcane as this sounds," Wamhoff said in response to the provision, "it ultimately will benefit the private equity industry and its practice of acquiring corporations and loading them up with debt, a technique that has led to the collapse of Toys R Us, Payless, and other well-established companies."
Erica Payne, founder and president of the Patriotic Millionaires, said in a statement Tuesday that the enhanced CTC is "an undeniable good in this new deal."
"At the same time, I'm disgusted by those who saw the obvious need to extend those benefits as an opportunity to extract tax cuts for corporations, who clearly didn't need them as they pulled in record profits and artificially pumped up inflation. There was no need for horse trading on the CTC," said Payne. "Congratulations to the members of Congress who have worked hard to extend and enhance the CTC; we hope to see it become law. Shame on those who exploit political moments to shower their ultrarich corporate donors with unnecessary tax breaks."
'Children Are Dying' as Gaza Famine Arrives With 'Incredible Speed'
Citing Israel's declaration of "complete siege," one critic said the war on Gazan civilians is "proceeding exactly as planned," including newborns dying within days because their undernourished mothers can't feed them.
Jan 16, 2024
Children in Gaza—already reeling from 102 days of U.S.-backed Israeli bombardment that has killed and maimed tens of thousands of them—are now dying of starvation, with adults likely to soon follow, as famine rapidly grips the besieged Palestinian enclave, doctors and United Nations officials said this week.
Salwa Tibi, an aid worker and mother of four, told
CNN her children are "screaming all day from hunger."
"Israel's war on civilians in Gaza is proceeding exactly as planned," progressive Greek economist and politician Yanis Varoufakissaid on social media Tuesday, adding that this is "precisely the kind of war that the civilized world thought it had agreed to ban with the Geneva Convention."
Children in Gaza—already reeling from 102 days of U.S.-backed Israeli bombardment that has killed and maimed tens of thousands of them—are now dying of starvation, with adults likely to soon follow, as famine rapidly grips the besieged Palestinian enclave, doctors and United Nations officials said this week.
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans, half of whom are children, are starving as Israel's bombardment and siege have "brought famine with such incredible speed to the front of the lines," United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said during a Monday interview on CNN.
The Guardianreported Tuesday that doctors in Gaza say that newborn babies there are not lasting more than a few days because their undernourished mothers are unable to feed them.
"It is unprecedented to make an entire civilian population go hungry this completely and quickly... Our alarm for the unfolding genocide does not only refer to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza."
"We don't have the numbers but we can say that children are dying as a result of the humanitarian situation on the ground as well as due to the direct impact of the fighting," United Nations Children's Fund spokesperson Tess Ingram told the U.K.-based paper from Gaza.
A group of U.N. human rights experts said in a statement Tuesday that "it is unprecedented to make an entire civilian population go hungry this completely and quickly. Israel is destroying Gaza's food system and using food as a weapon against the Palestinian people."
"Not only is Israel killing and causing irreparable harm against Palestinian civilians with its indiscriminate bombardments, it is also knowingly and intentionally imposing a high rate of disease, prolonged malnutrition, dehydration, and starvation by destroying civilian infrastructure," the experts continued.
"Our alarm for the unfolding genocide does not only refer to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza," they added, "but also concerns the slow suffering and death caused by Israel's long-standing occupation, blockade, and current civic destruction, since genocide advances through an ongoing process and is not a singular event."
Mohammad Kahil, a northern Gaza resident who was one of the nearly 2 million Palestinians forcibly displaced by Israel's bombardment and invasion, told The Guardian from Rafah in the south that "there's no food, no water, no heating."
"We are dying from the cold," he added.
Critics of what many—including a South African-led case at the International Court of Justice—are calling Israel's genocidal war on Gaza say this is all by design.
Hours after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,100 people and taking around 240 others hostage, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza's approximately 2.3 million people.
"There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," he said, referring to Palestinians as "human animals."
"No humanitarian aid will be allowed into Gaza," he vowed. Gallant's remarks were condemned as "blatantly genocidal" and indicative of "a massive war crime."
Francesca Albanese, the U.N's special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said on the social platform X: "I never thought we would witness mass starvation of these proportions used in the 21st century. Yet here it is in Gaza, after 100 days of bombing, with insufficient food, fuel, and water allowed in. Children are dying first. Adults will follow. Before our eyes."
Scarcity has caused the cost of what little food remains in Gaza to soar: An apple costs $8. The price of salt has skyrocketed 1,800%. A kilo of yeast is upward of $11.
"Children are dying first. Adults will follow. Before our eyes."
Griffiths described some of the challenges facing U.N. and other aid workers as they desperately try to deliver humanitarian relief to Gazans in the northern part of the strip, including Israeli authorities only allowing a trickle of aid to enter the area, trucks and hospitals coming under attack, and civilians being forced to move "from one place of insecurity to another place of insecurity."
Earlier on Monday, Cindy McCain, director of the U.N. World Food Program, warned that "people in Gaza risk dying of hunger just miles from trucks filled with food."
Exacerbating matters further, Israeli forces are reportedly attacking desperate Gazans trying to find food, including in the Mediterranean Sea.
In addition to starvation, Gaza doctors also told The Guardian that children are dying of hypothermia, which can be deadly at temperatures over 60°F in overexposed conditions such as those existing in Gaza, where over 85% of the population has been forcibly displaced, most homes have been damaged or destroyed, and refugees endure winter winds and heavy rain.
"I felt bad for the kids, they had nothing to keep them warm and we were dying from the cold at night," said Tibi, the mother of four.
According to Palestinian and U.N. officials, Israeli forces have killed at least 24,285 Palestinians—most of them women, children, and elders—while wounding more than 61,100 others and leaving over 7,000 more missing since October 7.
"You worry hugely about the generational hatred that is going to be created by these facts," Griffiths said. "And therefore we worry for the security of Israel, as much as the security of Gaza."
Albanese issued a plea to Israeli leaders: "We cannot stop this without you. I fully acknowledge your enduring pain, including for the hostages still in Gaza. Please do not overlook the devastation inflicted on Gaza, especially its children, half of the population trapped in this horror. This makes no one safer."
UN Rights Experts Says Alabama Nitrogen Execution May Constitute Torture
"Rather than inventing new ways to implement capital punishment, we urge all states to put in place a moratorium on its use, as a step towards universal abolition," said the U.N. Human Rights Office.
Jan 16, 2024
Experts say Smith would be the first person in the world to be killed via capital punishment using "asphyxiation with an inert gas."
As the United States insists on continuing state-sanctioned killings despite a European ban on drugs commonly used in capital punishment, the United Nations Human Rights Office warned Tuesday that Alabama officials may soon violate international laws banning torture as they plan to use nitrogen gas in an upcoming execution.
A number of U.N. officials have said in recent days that the planned execution of Kenneth Smith, who was convicted for a 1988 murder, should be halted as it likely will violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Smith is scheduled to face the death penalty at Alabama's Holman Correctional Facility on January 25, with authorities binding a mask to his face to forcibly administer nitrogen gas, which would deprive him of oxygen.
On Tuesday, Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said that by allowing the execution, the U.S. may also breach two international human rights treaties—the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
"The death penalty is inconsistent with the fundamental right to life. There is an absence of proof that it deters crime, and it creates an unacceptable risk of executing innocent people," said Shamdasani. "Rather than inventing new ways to implement capital punishment, we urge all states to put in place a moratorium on its use, as a step towards universal abolition."
Pro-death penalty officials in the U.S. have in recent years sought to carry out executions using obsolete or untested methods, as the European Union has banned pharmaceutical companies from selling medications that can be used in capital punishment.
"What does it say about the morally-enervated condition of our political culture that the state of Alabama is so eager to try for a second time to kill someone... that it's willing to put the lives of a pastor and its prison execution team at risk?"
Experts say Smith would be the first person in the world to be killed via capital punishment using "asphyxiation with an inert gas."
A federal judge ruled last week that Alabama could proceed with Smith's execution using nitrogen. Smith had sued the Alabama Department of Corrections, arguing that the execution, if botched, could leave him in a permanent vegetative state or cause a stroke, and that the method carries the risk of "particular pain and suffering."
A previous attempt to execute Smith was botched by Alabama prison officials in 2022, when, as journalist Robyn Pennachia wrote at Wonkette, officials "spent hours and hours trying and failing to properly insert an IV while Smith was strapped to a gurney."
Shamdasani noted that Alabama's plan to execute Smith does not even meet the standards put forth by the American Veterinary Medical Association, which recommends sedating animals that are euthanized using nitrogen gas.
"Nitrogen gas has never been used in the United States to execute human beings," said Shamdasani. "Alabama's protocol for execution by nitrogen asphyxiation makes no provision for sedation of human beings prior to execution."
Mississippi and Oklahoma have also approved the use of nitrogen gas for executions in the absence of barbiturates for lethal injections, while Utah, South Carolina, and Idaho are among the states that have approved firing squads as a capital punishment method.
The U.N. Human Rights Committee, said Shamdasani, "has also criticized the use of asphyxiation by gas as an execution method, the use of untested methods, as well as widening the use of the death penalty in states that continue to apply it."
Amnesty International has pointed out that the jury that convicted Smith in 1996 supported life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, but a judge imposed a death sentence "under a judicial override system outlawed in Alabama in 2017."
As Jeffrey St. Clair wrote at Counterpunch last week, Alabama officials seem "uncertain about how the execution might unfold," and are requiring Smith's spiritual adviser, who is permitted to be in the execution chamber, to sign a waiver requiring him to stay three feet away from Smith due to the risk that "a hose supplying nitrogen to Smith's mask detaches from his face, filling an area around him with the potentially deadly odorless, tasteless, invisible gas."
"What does it say about the morally-enervated condition of our political culture that the state of Alabama is so eager to try for a second time to kill someone (whose own jury didn't think should be put to death in the first place) that it's willing to put the lives of a pastor and its prison execution team at risk?" wrote St. Clair. "Other states are eagerly awaiting the death notice from Holman Prison so that they can accelerate their stalled rosters of slated killings by using this ghastly new method. The execution of Kenneth Smith will signal yet another triumph of American efficiency culture, where death always seems to find a way."
