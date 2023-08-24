To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Trump's Booking Is Another Step Towards Accountability for 2020 Election Crimes

Atlanta

Stand Up America Founder and President Sean Eldridge issued the following statement ahead of Donald Trump’s forthcoming surrender at the Fulton County jail in Atlanta. Trump faces 13 criminal counts for plotting to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

“When Trump turns himself in to Fulton County law enforcement, he will be booked and processed just like any other American who is charged with a crime in Georgia. This equal treatment upholds the bedrock principle that no one is above the law, including a former president.

“While some may try to reduce Trump’s fourth indictment to a political spectacle, this moment is about much more than that. It’s about whether voters in Georgia, and across the country, can trust that their votes will be fairly counted. It's about whether a president, desperate to cling to power, should be able to lead an illegal conspiracy to create fraudulent electors and pressure election officials to throw out votes they don’t like. The answer should be a resounding no.

“To safeguard our democracy and future elections, we need accountability, and today brings us one step closer.”

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

