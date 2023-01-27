To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Jewish Voice for Peace
The Israeli government is inciting a new phase of violence

“The Israeli government’s domination and oppression of Palestinians is the root cause of each of these senseless, tragic deaths”

NEW YORK, New York

As the tally of lives lost in Palestine and Israel continues to grow, it becomes increasingly clear that the Israeli government has launched a new phase of state violence against Palestinians.

On Thursday, the Israeli military launched an attack that killed ten Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp. In response, earlier today, there was a lethal attack near a synagogue outside of Jerusalem by a Palestinian, where seven Jewish Israelis were killed. Already in 2023, the Israeli army has killed almost 30 Palestinians. This is the inevitable, horrifying, outcome of decades of Israeli apartheid.

We grieve for all this unthinkable loss. And with our grief we also rage. The Israeli government’s domination and oppression of Palestinians is the root cause of each of these senseless, tragic deaths.

The violent, racist speech coming from the Israeli government makes it clear that the Israeli military will continue to escalate its violent attacks on Palestinians. Already the Israeli army has invaded Palestinian neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem.

What we are witnessing is not a “conflict,” a “clash,” or a “war” between two equal parties. There is no mistaking the massive disparity of power between the Israeli government and the Palestinians it targets. Backed by $3.8 billion in annual military funding from the U.S. government, the Israeli government controls, dominates and dispossesses Palestinian lives and lands.

We are on the side of unconditional commitment to justice, equality, freedom and dignity for all people, no exceptions. To achieve a future where all are safe and free, we must end the Israeli government’s settler-colonial apartheid regime.

Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.

