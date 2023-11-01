Tech apologist Chuck Schumer invites Clearview to forum on regulating AI

FINAL DAY: Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Common Dreams is funded solely by readers like you who believe in independent journalism and that a better world is possible.
#
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
On the heels of the Biden administration’s landmark (but also insufficient) executive order on artificial intelligence, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is holding his next major forum on the hot-button topic today, including one on high impact AI. Astoundingly, the leader of the Senate has invited Clearview AI, the notorious facial recognition company founded by far-right MAGA extremists, which is so problematic that it has faced bans and lawsuits in multiple countries.
The controversial decision to invite Clearview comes after Schumer faced intense criticism from civil rights groups who were initially excluded from his high profile AI discussions, while inviting Big Tech CEOs and investor Marc Andreesen, who has literally compared regulating AI to “murder.”
Digital rights group Fight for the Future, who lead a large coalition of dozens of civil liberties and civil rights organizations calling for ban on facial recognition surveillance, issued the following statement, which can be attributed to the group’s director, Evan Greer (she/they):
“Inviting Clearview to a discussion about how to regulate artificial intelligence is like inviting an arsonist to a meeting about fire safety. There couldn’t be a more egregious example of a company with a business model that is fundamentally incompatible with basic human rights and responsible use of AI technology. Besides their alarming ties to right wing extremists, Clearview has shown an almost gleeful disregard for basic ethics, civil rights and civil liberties. Leader Schumer inviting this company’s CEO to his forum today calls into question whether Senate Democrats are serious about regulating AI at all. Maybe Leader Schumer is just enjoying the attention? Congress needs to move quickly to address the harm that AI systems are doing right now: supercharging discrimination in policing, workplaces, healthcare, housing, and education. A first step would be passing laws to end the existence of predatory surveillance companies like Clearview AI, rather than rubbing elbows with their CEO.”
Fight for the Future has fought the spread of facial recognition, campaigning for federal, state, and local bans while organizing cultural opposition to the spread of the technology. The group worked with Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine and other artists to lead a successful campaign to keep facial recognition technology out of more than 40 of the worlds’ largest festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, and SXSW. The group then worked with Students for a Sensible Drug Policy to get more than 60 prominent colleges and universities. The group launched a campaign to push retailers to commit to not using facial recognition on shoppers and workers in stores. In response to controversy around Madison Square Gardens using facial recognition to ban certain people from events, the group launched a broad campaign to keep the technology out of live event venues, with more than 100 artists and 25 venues signing on in support.
Fight for the Future is a group of artists, engineers, activists, and technologists who have been behind the largest online protests in human history, channeling Internet outrage into political power to win public interest victories previously thought to be impossible. We fight for a future where technology liberates -- not oppresses -- us.(508) 368-3026
"Republicans never miss a chance to protect their billionaire donors," Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said in response to a Congressional Budget Office analysis.
The Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday said the Internal Revenue Service funding cuts that Republicans proposed as part of a supplemental aid package for the Israeli military would reduce federal revenues by $26.8 billion and add $12.5 billion to the deficit over the next decade.
The CBO's estimates undercut the notion that IRS cuts would "offset" the costs of sending Israel more weaponry and other military assistance.
It is widely known that every $1 invested in IRS enforcement efforts yields at least several dollars of increased revenue. Thanks to funding boosts from the Inflation Reduction Act, the agency has collected $160 million in back taxes from millionaires so far this year.
Analysts and Democratic lawmakers argued that the GOP's proposed $14.3 billion in IRS cuts would hamper the agency's ability to pursue rich tax cheats, thus lowering federal revenue.
"Republicans never miss a chance to protect their billionaire donors," Senate Budget Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said in response to the CBO estimates, noting that the IRS cuts would nearly double the GOP bill's total cost.
Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), a member of the House Ways and Means tax subcommittee, said Wednesday that "it is extraordinarily cynical for Republicans to try to exploit an international crisis to help wealthy tax cheats avoid paying their taxes."
"The United States Congress should not fund violations of U.S. and international law."
The CBO's estimate of the Republican bill's deficit impact is far lower than the number put forth by IRS chief Daniel Werfel, who toldThe Washington Post on Wednesday that the GOP legislation would cost taxpayers $90 billion.
The House GOP's package, which the chamber's rules panel is set to mark up on Wednesday, includes roughly $14 billion in largely military aid for Israel, in line with President Joe Biden's request earlier this month. But the Republican legislation leaves out other funding that the president asked for, including military aid for Ukraine and disaster relief.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) responded dismissively to the CBO's findings, saying he was "not surprised" by the agency's estimates.
"Only in Washington when you cut spending do they call it an increase in the deficit," said Johnson.
The push for additional military assistance for Israel has garnered overwhelming bipartisan support in Congress, but some progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups have argued against providing unconditional aid as Israeli forces continue to carry out mass atrocities in Gaza, such as the deadly bombings of the enclave's largest refugee camp over the past two days.
"Make no mistake: these human rights abuses are being carried out with U.S. weapons, U.S. funding, and with 'no red lines,'" Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) wrote Wednesday in response to the refugee camp attack. "And now we are set to vote on an additional $14 billion with no restrictions or conditions. The United States Congress should not fund violations of U.S. and international law."
This story has been updated to include comments from House Speaker Mike Johnson.
"It is past time for us to recognize how toxic of a presence AIPAC has been in our political system," said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday dismissed the latest political attack by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee—the powerful anti-Palestinian rights lobbying group—on a lawmaker who rejected legislation endorsed by the organization.
AIPAC, the New York Democrat suggested, has little credibility when it claims to fight for democracy and security in the U.S. by supporting Israel's violent policies in Palestine.
Ocasio-Cortez responded to a social media post by AIPAC, which backs both Democratic and Republican political candidates as long as they unquestioningly support Israel's policies—including the war it has waged against civilians in Gaza in retaliation for an attack by Hamas last month. The group criticized Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) for being the only Republican who voted against House Resolution 771, which stated that the U.S. stands "with Israel as it defends itself."
AIPAC also denounced Massie on Tuesday for announcing he would vote against a separate resolution, scheduled to be taken up by the House Rules Committee on Wednesday, to send more than $14 billion in aid, including military funding, to Israel. AIPAC said in support of the proposal that "the U.S. is stronger when Israel is secure."
"AIPAC endorsed scores of January 6th insurrectionists. They are no friend to American democracy," Ocasio-Cortez responded to the group's comments on Massie.
AIPAC in recent U.S. elections has spent millions of dollars to defeat progressive candidates such as Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.) and former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner—both supporters of Palestinian rights as well as pro-democracy reforms in the U.S.—with mixed success.
The group has also backed more than 100 GOP lawmakers who voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results in support of former Republican President Donald Trump.
Despite its claims that it aims to make the U.S. "stronger," Ocasio-Cortez said, AIPAC is "an extremist organization that destabilizes U.S. democracy."
Massie's objection to H.R. 771 differed from that of Ocasio-Cortez and eight other Democrats who voted against it. He said on social media that he objected to provisions called for in the resolution, including sanctions, foreign aid commitments, and a broad "open-ended promise of military support."
Ocasio-Cortez and several of the other Democrats who opposed the resolution have joined calls for a cease-fire as Israel has bombarded Gaza with airstrikes, killing at least 8,796 Palestinians so far.
Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who backed the resolution and has not joined the call for a cease-fire, admitted that Ocasio-Cortez's comments summed up "how many feel about what AIPAC really is about."
"Rep. Mark Pocan is right," said Ocasio-Cortez. "It is past time for us to recognize how toxic of a presence AIPAC has been in our political system. They actively boost candidates who tried to overthrow the U.S. election and run smear campaigns on members of Congress who stand up for human rights. Enough."
"The U.S. government cannot keep funding these atrocities," said U.S. Rep. Cori Bush. "There must be a cease-fire now."
The Israeli military bombed Gaza's largest refugee camp for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as humanitarian groups and lawmakers called the series of attacks a blatant war crime and slammed the U.S. government for enabling such atrocities.
Wednesday's attack reportedly killed and wounded "a number of" people at the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp, where hundreds were killed or injured roughly 24 hours earlier in bombings by the Israeli military.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) asserted that Tuesday's strikes were aimed at a "tunnel complex" where a senior Hamas commander, Ibrahim Biari, was purportedly hiding. The IDF said the airstrikes killed Biari but denied intentionally bombing the camp's buildings, more than a dozen of which were leveled in the attack.
"I was waiting in line to buy bread when suddenly and without any prior warning seven to eight missiles fell," said one eyewitness. "There were seven to eight huge holes in the ground, full of killed people, body parts all over the place. It felt like the end of the world."
A Doctors Without Borders nurse in Gaza said that after Tuesday's strikes, "young children arrived at the hospital with deep wounds and severe burns."
"They came without their families," the nurse added. "Many were screaming and asking for their parents. I stayed with them until we could find a place, as the hospital was full with patients."
Asked about the civilians who were killed in the Tuesday strikes, an IDF spokesperson toldCNN that "this is the tragedy of war" and that the Israeli military instructed people in the area to "move south."
Hamas
denied the claim that one of its commanders was in the area targeted by the Israeli military.
Jeremy Konyndyk, the president of Refugees International, argued Tuesday that Israel's assault on Gaza's largest refugee camp "is a clear-cut war crime."
"It shows wanton disregard for the legal obligation to minimize civilian harm in targeting military objectives. It is the latest of many such attacks by the IDF," Konyndyk wrote. "This in turn underscores that Netanyahu is making a mockery of Biden's repeated pleas to follow the laws of war—without any acknowledgment of that reality by the U.S. This leaves a cease-fire as the only viable path to civilian protection."
U.S. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who is leading a congressional resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, also denounced the refugee camp bombing as a war crime and said that "this unspeakable violence must end."
"The U.S. government cannot keep funding these atrocities," Bush added. "There must be a cease-fire now."
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) similarly criticized the Biden administration and Congress for backing Israel as it carries out massive crimes against humanity.
"Make no mistake: these human rights abuses are being carried out with U.S. weapons, U.S. funding, and with 'no red lines,'" Omar wrote on social media. "And now we are set to vote on an additional $14 billion with no restrictions or conditions. The United States Congress should not fund violations of U.S. and international law."
Israeli forces have killed at least 8,800 people in Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched a deadly attack on Israel.
The nation's relentless bombing campaign and siege have fueled a massive humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, displacing more than a million people, imperiling the enclave's healthcare system, and decimating much of the territory's civilian infrastructure—including communication and internet services.
The United Nations and human rights organizations have accused Israeli forces of committing grave war crimes in Gaza, including
collective punishment, forcible transfer, and genocide.
The wave of airstrikes that hit Jabalia on Wednesday marked at least the sixth time Israel has bombed the camp since October 7, according toAl Jazeera.
"This is just the latest atrocity to befall the people of Gaza where the fighting has entered an even more terrifying phase, with increasingly dreadful humanitarian consequences," United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths said of the Jabalia attack on Wednesday. "Meanwhile, the world seems unable, or unwilling, to act. This cannot go on."
Lawyers for Palestinian Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based legal charity, said in a statement Wednesday that the Jabalia strikes "should overwhelmingly signal to the U.K. Government and Labour Party that they must now call for an immediate cease-fire."
"We urge the U.K. Government and Labour Party to urgently revise their position in light of the Jabalia mass killing, and clearly place the future preservation of civilian life as its highest objective," the group added.