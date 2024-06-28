To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Food & Water Watch
Contact:

Peter Hart phart@fwwatch.org

Supreme Court’s Chevron Decisions Are a Gift to Polluters

Rulings threaten environmental, climate, and public health protections

Today the Supreme Court overruled its longstanding Chevron precedent, which has instructed courts to afford federal agencies deference when interpreting laws they are tasked with carrying out.

Today’s decision will enable judges to substitute their own interpretation of ambiguous statutory text for those of agency experts when considering agency authority under key environmental, public health, and consumer protection laws. This will make it easier for polluters to challenge regulations in friendly courts, and could have a chilling effect on agencies tasked with carrying out these laws.

In response, Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter issued the following statement:

“Today’s reckless but unsurprising decision from this far-right court is a triumph for corporate polluters that seek to dismantle common-sense regulations protecting clean air, clean water and a livable climate future. This decision brings into sharp relief the critical importance of electing presidents who will appoint Supreme Court justices guided by science and sound legal precedent.
“Despite today’s misguided opinion, our strong environmental laws give EPA and other federal agencies authority to move forward with ambitious plans to protect our air, water, and climate. They must use it.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

(202) 683-2500
www.foodandwaterwatch.org
