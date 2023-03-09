To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Statement on Rep. LaHood's Assertion that he was Subject of Unlawful FISA Search

In response to Representative LaHood's asserting during a House Intelligence Committee hearing that he was subject of unlawful Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) search, Demand Progress Senior Policy Counsel Sean Vitka issued the following statement:

"Representative LaHood's assertion that he was the subject of an unlawful search of 702 information, which Demand Progress first unearthed, is all the more stunning considering he sits on one of the committees that oversees the Intelligence agencies — and has been designated by Congressional leadership as the Intelligence Committee's point person in charge of the 702 reauthorization. If the Biden administration wants to see this authority reauthorized at all it must embrace a complete overhaul of privacy protection for all Americans — members of Congress and beyond."

