Statement on DOJ's Major Antitrust Lawsuit Against Live Nation-Ticketmaster

The Department of Justice has just filed a comprehensive antitrust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, alleging that Live Nation-Ticketmaster has maintained and relied on an illegal monopoly over live events in the United States. In response, Demand Progress Education Fund Corporate Power Director Emily Peterson-Cassin issued the following statement:

"This is a pivotal moment for antitrust enforcement as the Department of Justice takes on a monopoly that has directly hit millions of Americans in the pocketbook. Anyone who has bought a ticket from Ticketmaster or performed at a Live Nation venue knows firsthand what it's like when a middleman inflates prices to maximize profits. This is precisely why tens of thousands of our activists have signed a petition to break up Live Nation-Ticketmaster, and why we'll be rooting for the suit to move quickly."

