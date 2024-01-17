January, 17 2024, 02:25pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Jeff Hauser, jeffhauser@gmail.com
Revolving Door Project Applauds New CFPB Rule On Overdraft Fees
In response to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) new proposed rule to rein in excessive bank overdraft fees, Revolving Door ProjectSenior Researcher Vishal Shankar issued the following statement:
“The CFPB’s new proposed overdraft fee rule is an excellent effort to close a major loophole that has allowed Big Banks to rake in billions in predatory junk fees. Contrary to the banking lobby’s claims, these excessive surcharges are not necessary for the industry’s survival and are rarely properly disclosed to consumers. They are an exploitative invention of industry consultants that disproportionately punish the poorest and most vulnerable consumers. By refusing to cave to Wall Street’s well-funded lobbying campaign against overdraft fee rulemaking, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra has proved again why he is consumers’ best ally and corporate predators’ worst nightmare.”
Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser issued the following statement:
“The CFPB is doing what it was designed to do, and now the biggest threat is that America’s most exploitative companies want payoff for decades of corrupt investment in our nation’s courts by having the Supreme Court gut the Bureau itself. Civil society must plan to bring enormous pushback on Supreme Court Justices and other judges corrupted by the likes of Charles Koch and Harlan Crow if any of the CFPB’s common sense consumer protections are overturned by our sadly activist judiciary.”
The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
LATEST NEWS
With Overdraft Fee Crackdown, 'CFPB Is Doing What It Was Designed to Do'
"The CFPB is proposing clear, enforceable rules that will reduce overdraft fees and save Americans billions, closing another lucrative regulatory loophole banks use to prey on consumers," said one advocate.
Jan 17, 2024
News
The Federal Reserve Board initially created an exemption from the Truth in Lending Act—which required lenders to clearly disclose the cost of credit to borrowers—half a century ago to allow banks to recover costs incurred when they honored checks from customers who inadvertently overdrew their accounts. This was deemed necessary at a time when most workers were paid by mailed checks with uncertain clearance periods.
President Joe Biden touted the proposal in a statement noting that "for too long, some banks have charged exorbitant overdraft fees—sometimes $30 or more—that often hit the most vulnerable Americans the hardest, all while banks pad their bottom lines."
In a move cheered by progressive advocates, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday proposed a new rule limiting how the nation's biggest banks can charge overdraft fees.
The CFPB said its proposal "would close an outdated loophole that exempts overdraft lending services from long-standing provisions of the Truth in Lending Act and other consumer financial protection laws."
"For decades, very large financial institutions have been able to issue highly profitable overdraft loans, which have garnered them billions of dollars in revenue annually," the agency explained. "Under the proposal, large banks would be free to extend overdraft loans if they complied with long-standing lending laws, including disclosing any applicable interest rate."
The Federal Reserve Board initially created an exemption from the Truth in Lending Act—which required lenders to clearly disclose the cost of credit to borrowers—half a century ago to allow banks to recover costs incurred when they honored checks from customers who inadvertently overdrew their accounts. This was deemed necessary at a time when most workers were paid by mailed checks with uncertain clearance periods.
However, as the CFPB noted:
In the 1990s and early 2000s, with the rise of debit cards, institutions began raising fees and using the exemption to churn high volumes of overdraft loans on debit card transactions. Annual overdraft fee revenue in 2019 was an estimated $12.6 billion. And, in 2022, Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase led the way—accounting for one-third of overdraft revenue reported by banks over $1 billion.
According to a January report from the watchdog Accountable.US, the 10 largest U.S. banks raked in more than $2.3 billion in overdraft fees during just the first nine months of 2023.
"Today, we are proposing rules to close a long-standing loophole that allowed many large banks to transform overdraft into a massive junk fee harvesting machine," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.
President Joe Biden touted the proposal in a statement noting that "for too long, some banks have charged exorbitant overdraft fees—sometimes $30 or more—that often hit the most vulnerable Americans the hardest, all while banks pad their bottom lines."
"Banks call it a service—I call it exploitation," the president added. "Today's proposal would cut the average overdraft fee by more than half, saving the typical American family that pays these fees $150 a year."
Groups including Accountable.US, the American Economic Liberties Project, Demand Progress, and the Revolving Door Project hailed the proposed rule.
"American consumers strongly support the Biden administration's crackdown on overdraft fees that will lower their costs by billions of dollars every year," said Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security & Corporate Power Program at Accountable.US. "While the administration is once again siding with consumers over greedy corporations, Republicans in Congress are lining up behind bank and credit union CEOs and lobbyists who gouge consumers to pad their massive profits."
"The last thing many families living paycheck to paycheck need is a surprise $35 overdraft charge on a gallon of milk or loaf of bread, yet many Republicans in Congress say Americans should be grateful for the hard lesson in corporate greed," added Zelnick.
Shahid Naeem, senior policy analyst at the American Economic Liberties Project, asserted that "while some banks have already responded to CFPB pressure and reduced or eliminated these fees, Americans shouldn't have to rely on the discretion of individual banks."
"The CFPB is proposing clear, enforceable rules that will reduce overdraft fees and save Americans billions, closing another lucrative regulatory loophole banks use to prey on consumers," he added.
Emily Peterson-Cassin, Demand Progress Education Fund director of Corporate Power, argued that "we must put an end to big banks stealing money directly from the pockets of the American people through their junk fees on bank account overdrafts."
"These fees add up to billions of dollars for banks—and most of that money comes from households struggling to make ends meet, where a few dollars could mean having to choose between paying rent on time, affording a critical prescription, or putting enough food on the table," she continued.
"We applaud the CFPB for taking a step toward restoring a more appropriate balance between customer and bank, where customers can trust their banks not to exploit them," Peterson-Cassin added.
Revolving Door Project executive director Jeff Hauser said that "the CFPB is doing what it was designed to do, and now the biggest threat is that America's most exploitative companies want payoff for decades of corrupt investment in our nation's courts by having the Supreme Court gut the bureau itself."
Along with noting the court's forthcoming CFPB decision, Hauser argued,"Civil society must plan to bring enormous pushback on Supreme Court justices and other judges corrupted by the likes of Charles Koch and Harlan Crow if any of the CFPB's commonsense consumer protections are overturned by our sadly activist judiciary."
Keep ReadingShow Less
100+ Groups Urge Senate to Build 'Federal Judiciary That Works for All of Us'
"With nearly 100 lifetime judicial vacancies across the nation, the work of building an equal justice judiciary must accelerate."
Jan 17, 2024
News
Their letter comes just days before the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights ruling reversed in June 2022. Speaking at a Wednesday briefing, Schumer slammed the "MAGA Supreme Court" for that "calamitous" decision and pledged that Democrats "will never stop fighting to take back the rights from these far-right extremists when America overwhelmingly disagrees with them."
Judicial nominations require simple majority support. Democrats control the Senate but since Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) ditched the party in December 2022, their majority has been made up of 48 members—including some right-wingers like outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—plus two Independents who caucus with them.
With only a year left in Democratic President Joe Biden's first term, over 100 national advocacy groups on Wednesday pressured U.S. senators to step up efforts to build "a federal judiciary that lives up to its promise of equal justice for all."
Former Republican President Donald Trump, the front-runner to face Biden in the November election, had 234 federal judges—largely picked from a right-wing pool of names selected by big money interests—confirmed to lifetime appointments by the Senate. Biden is trailing his predecessor's pace with just 168—among them, 108 women, 111 people of color, and nearly half with "significant experience protecting civil and human rights."
The new coalition letter notes that "the civil rights community has spent decades advocating for a diverse federal judiciary that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and powerful," and the progress made by Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) so far "is remarkable."
Still, given the significant damage done by Trump—who appointed three U.S. Supreme Court justices, establishing a deeply unpopular right-wing supermajority that continues to weigh in on a wide range of crucial issues, from abortion and gun control to political maps and regulatory power—the groups are warning that "the work is not yet finished and there is no time to lose."
"Dozens of these vacancies do not yet have named nominees, including many in Southern and Midwestern states where we have seen a rise in threats to civil and human rights that deeply impact our communities."
"In 2024, the Senate must make it a priority to fill every vacancy on our federal courts with individuals who have a demonstrated commitment to civil and human rights, possess diverse professional experiences including public interest work for social and economic justice, are fair-minded, possess a progressive vision of the law and Constitution, and are reflective and representative of the vast and rich diversity of our country," the coalition wrote to senators.
"With nearly 100 lifetime judicial vacancies across the nation, the work of building an equal justice judiciary must accelerate," the letter stresses. "Dozens of these vacancies do not yet have named nominees, including many in Southern and Midwestern states where we have seen a rise in threats to civil and human rights that deeply impact our communities. Our access to justice—and to federal courts staffed with fair-minded judges—should not depend on where we live."
Sent as federal lawmakers work to avert a looming government shutdown, the letter states that "we recognize the many important issues Congress must focus on this year, but we urge you to make this work a top priority. The federal judges you recommend and confirm this year will serve for decades to come, making these nominations a deeply important part of your legacy."
Led by the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, the diverse coalition includes the ACLU, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, Brady, Center for Popular Democracy, Demand Justice, Disability Rights Advocates, Greenpeace, Hip Hop Caucus, Human Rights Campaign, Lambda Legal, NAACP, National Congress of American Indians, National Education Association, National Homelessness Law Center, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Presente.org, and Stand Up America.
Their letter comes just days before the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights ruling reversed in June 2022. Speaking at a Wednesday briefing, Schumer slammed the "MAGA Supreme Court" for that "calamitous" decision and pledged that Democrats "will never stop fighting to take back the rights from these far-right extremists when America overwhelmingly disagrees with them."
Judicial nominations require simple majority support. Democrats control the Senate but since Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) ditched the party in December 2022, their majority has been made up of 48 members—including some right-wingers like outgoing Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)—plus two Independents who caucus with them.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Global Cooperation Key to Preventing 'Runaway' Climate and AI Chaos: UN Chief
"Geopolitical divides are preventing us from coming together around global solutions for global challenges," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.
Jan 17, 2024
News
As suffering intensifies in communities that are most vulnerable to drought, damage from extreme weather, and other climate catastrophes, Guterres said, fossil fuel giants and powerful governments are risking lives to only delay an "inevitable" shift to renewable energy.
As trust between the Global South and wealthy governments is frayed by fossil fuel-producing countries' refusal to leave oil, gas, and coal behind, Guterres warned that the separate threat of "unintended consequences" of artificial intelligence evolution also looms—for people in rich economies as well as developing countries.
The AI Act, however, has been criticized by rights groups over its failure to ban mass surveillance via live facial recognition tools.
"The only way to manage this complexity and avoid a slide into chaos," he said, "is through a reformed, inclusive, networked multilateralism."
At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres warned that multilateralism that includes often overlooked governments in the Global South is the only solution to the rapidly developing crises posed by the climate emergency and artificial intelligence—both of which are worsening "the global crisis in trust."
"In the face of the serious, even existential threats posed by runaway climate chaos," said Guterres, "and the runaway development of artificial intelligence without guardrails, we seem powerless to act together."
While "droughts, storms, fires, and floods are pummeling countries and communities," particularly in nations that have contributed the least planet-heating fossil fuel pollution, Guterres told the political and business elite assembled in Davos, "countries remain hellbent on raising emissions."
He reserved particular scorn for the United States fossil fuel industry, which—amid the Biden administration's approval of pollution-causing infrastructure including the Willow oil project and the Mountain Valley Pipeline—deceives the public with false climate solutions, misinformation, and greenwashing campaigns "to kneecap progress and keep the oil and gas flowing indefinitely."
As suffering intensifies in communities that are most vulnerable to drought, damage from extreme weather, and other climate catastrophes, Guterres said, fossil fuel giants and powerful governments are risking lives to only delay an "inevitable" shift to renewable energy.
"The phaseout of fossil fuels is essential," said the secretary-general. "No amount of spin or scare tactics will change that. Let's hope it doesn't come too late."
As trust between the Global South and wealthy governments is frayed by fossil fuel-producing countries' refusal to leave oil, gas, and coal behind, Guterres warned that the separate threat of "unintended consequences" of artificial intelligence evolution also looms—for people in rich economies as well as developing countries.
"This technology has enormous potential for sustainable development," said the U.N. chief, while noting that "some powerful tech companies are already pursuing profits with a clear disregard for human rights, personal privacy, and social impact."
Guterres' comments came days after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released a new analysis of AI's expected impact on the global economy and workers, with nearly 40% of the labor market expected to be "exposed" to AI.
In wealthy countries, about 60% of jobs are projected to be impacted by AI, and about half of those workers are likely to see at least some of their primary tasks being completed by AI tools like ChatGPT or similar technology, "which could lower labor demand, leading to lower wages, and reduced hiring," according to the IMF. "In the most extreme cases, some of these jobs may disappear."
The analysis released Sunday noted that the rapidly changing field could worsen inequality within countries, as some higher earners may be able to "harness AI" and leverage its use for increases in their productivity and pay while those who can't fall behind.
"In most scenarios, AI will likely worsen overall inequality, a troubling trend that policymakers must proactively address to prevent the technology from further stoking social tensions," said the IMF. "It is crucial for countries to establish comprehensive social safety nets and offer retraining programs for vulnerable workers."
Guterres called on policymakers to work closely with the private sector—currently "in the lead on AI expertise and resources"—to "develop a governance model" for AI that is focused on "monitoring and mitigating future harms."
A systematic effort is also needed, said the secretary-general, "to increase access to AI so that developing economies can benefit from its enormous potential."
Along with the IMF and Guterres, global human rights group Amnesty International this week raised alarm about AI and the "urgent but difficult task" of regulating the technology, noting that in addition to changing how people and companies work, AI has the potential to be "used as a means of societal control, mass surveillance, and discrimination."
Police agencies in several countries have begun using AI for so-called "predictive policing," attempting to prevent crimes before they're committed, while officials have also deployed automated systems to detect fraud, determine who can and can't access healthcare and social assistance, as well as to monitor migrants' and refugees' movement.
Amnesty credited the European Union with making headway in regulating AI in 2023, closing out the year by reaching a landmark agreement on the AI Act, which would take steps to protect Europeans from the automation of jobs, the spread of misinformation, and national security threats.
The AI Act, however, has been criticized by rights groups over its failure to ban mass surveillance via live facial recognition tools.
"Others must learn from the E.U. process and ensure there are not loopholes for public and private sector players to circumvent regulatory obligations, and removing any exemptions for AI used within national security or law enforcement is critical to achieving this," said Amnesty.
In Davos on Wednesday, Guterres expressed hope that policymakers will agree on climate, AI, and other solutions that center human rights in the coming year, including at the U.N.'s Summit of the Future, planned for September.
"These two issues—climate and AI—are exhaustively discussed by governments, by the media, and by leaders here in Davos," said Guterres. "And yet, we have not yet an effective global strategy to deal with either. And the reason is simple. Geopolitical divides are preventing us from coming together around global solutions for global challenges."
"The only way to manage this complexity and avoid a slide into chaos," he said, "is through a reformed, inclusive, networked multilateralism."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular