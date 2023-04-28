Reaction to Governor’s Announcement: New York to Enact First-in-the-Nation State Law Ending Gas in New Buildings​

ONLY 4 DAYS LEFT IN OUR SPRING CAMPAIGN
Announcement of Historic Anti-Pollution Action Would Save Money & Save Lives, But Key Details Are Unknown, Including Whether the Gas Lobby’s “Poison Pill” is Included
Last night, Governor Hochul announced that the Legislature and the Governor have reached a framework for a state budget agreement including a historic deal to end the construction of new buildings that burn fossil fuels for heat and hot water.
However, key details remain unknown, including whether the policy would include a “poison pill” provision backed by the oil and gas lobby, which would give local governments or other entities an effective veto over the policy.
In response, a coalition of environmental and social justice groups backing the legislation released the following statement. The coalition includes Earthjustice, Food & Water Watch, New York Communities for Change, and NYPIRG.
The statement:
“At the precipice of global climate disaster, it’s long past time to stop building new buildings that burn fossil fuels for heat and hot water. Building all-electric will save New Yorkers money on energy bills, reduce climate-heating pollution, create jobs in clean energy, and reduce childhood asthma, a win-win for New Yorkers. It is also politically popular, with New Yorkers overwhelmingly in support.
"On the verge of a final agreement setting historic action into place, Governor Hochul and the Legislature must not snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by including the gas industry’s poison pill provision that could kneecap the law from the start.
"While the announced policy would set in place an historic first state law ending gas in new construction, advocacy groups are disappointed that it would take effect too slowly to maximize benefits to New Yorkers, with a start date at the beginning of 2026, locking in higher bills and decades of new pollution from the 40,000 new homes that are constructed each year until 2026.
"New Yorkers are watching carefully to make sure the final budget includes real action and doesn’t defer to the gas lobby. New Yorkers don’t want a big announcement that turns out to be a sham.
"Taken on its face, this will be an enormous victory, but the devil is in the details. The coalition salutes the bill’s prime sponsors and its many supporters, and urges the three parties to get to a final deal that will set this historic win into place as the nation’s first state law ending gas in new construction.”
Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.
"It is quite frankly a joke that NHS workers are being forced to fight for a decent pay rise after years of pay freezes and all their sacrifices during the pandemic," said one union leader.
A leading union that represents thousands of National Health Service workers in the U.K. announced Friday that its members voted to reject the right-wing Tory government's latest pay offer, setting the stage for large-scale strikes to resume next week.
"Unite was clear from the start it was very unlikely this offer would be accepted," Sharon Graham, the union's general secretary, said in a statement. "It is quite frankly a joke that NHS workers are being forced to fight for a decent pay rise after years of pay freezes and all their sacrifices during the pandemic."
"The government should be delivering generous rewards for that instead of a parade of insults, bullying, and lies about our industrial action. Unite will be backing our NHS members 100%," Graham added. "Unite's members will now return to the picket line to continue their fight."
Unite said the latest pay proposal by the U.K. government, led by Tory Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, was inadequate in the face of persistently high inflation, which has led to real pay cuts for many healthcare workers who have been striking on and off for months.
The government offered a 5% pay increase for this year and 2024, along with a lump-sum payment for last year. Of all the Unite members who voted on the government's proposal, 52% opposed it, the union said.
"It is increasingly clear that there is money to fund a fair pay rise, particularly from properly taxing the huge increases in profits made from the cost of living crisis by corporate profiteers," said Onay Kasab, Unite's national lead officer. "The government is choosing to let the NHS collapse. It must make the right decision, return to negotiations, and put forward a better deal."
"Until there is a significantly improved offer, we are forced back to the picket line."
While the members of some unions have voted to accept the government's offer, major labor organizations—including the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and now Unite—have rejected the proposal and vocally denounced it.
According to a recent analysis by the Trades Union Congress, U.K. bankers have seen their pay rise more than three times faster than that of nurses since the 2008 financial crisis.
"What has been offered to date is simply not enough," Pat Cullen, RCN's general secretary and chief executive, wrote in a letter to U.K. health secretary Steve Barclay earlier this month. "The government needs to increase what has already been offered and we will be highly critical of any move to reduce it."
"Until there is a significantly improved offer, we are forced back to the picket line," Cullen continued. "Meetings alone are not sufficient to prevent strike action and I will require an improved offer as soon as possible. In February, you opened negotiations directly with me and I urge you to do the same now."
Instead of meeting the demands of RCN—which has called for a pay raise of 5% above inflation—and other unions, Sunak's government has repeatedly attacked the labor organizations and supported proposals to crack down on worker strikes.
On Thursday, a U.K. judge sided with the government and ordered RCN to cut its upcoming strike action short by a day, arguing the original strike plans would have fallen outside of the limits of the union's strike mandate. The strike was supposed to run from Sunday through Tuesday evening, but it will now end on Monday.
"It is the darkest day of this dispute so far—the government taking its own nurses through the courts in bitterness at their simple expectation of a better pay deal," Cullen said Thursday. "Nursing staff will be angered but not crushed by today's interim order. It may even make them more determined to vote in next month's reballot for a further six months of strike action."
"The government has won this legal battle," Cullen added. "But they have lost the support of nursing staff and the public. The most trusted profession has been taken through the courts, by the least trusted people."
"They don't care about the deficit," said Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.
Rep. Ilhan Omar argued Thursday that the House GOP's newly passed debt ceiling legislation further demonstrates Republican lawmakers' unwavering "commitment to transferring wealth from the working class to their billionaire friends."
"They don't care about the deficit," Omar (D-Minn.) wrote on Twitter, citing the massive cost of tax cuts for the rich approved by congressional Republicans under former Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush. One recent analysis estimated that the Trump and Bush tax cuts have "added $10 trillion to the debt since their enactment and are responsible for 57% of the increase in the debt ratio since 2001."
Omar, who has warned that the Republican bill would eliminate childcare access for thousands of kids in her state, also pointed to the measure's steep proposed cuts to Medicaid, federal food assistance, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding aimed at cracking down on rich tax dodgers.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Republican bill's cuts to IRS funding would add $114 billion to the deficit by undermining tax enforcement—largely offsetting the "savings" Republicans are attempting to achieve by imposing punitive work requirements on recipients of Medicaid and nutrition assistance.
\u201cGOP cuts:\n$120B from Medicaid and food assistance\n$71B from tax cheat enforcement\n$271B from clean energy\n\nCost of the Bush + Trump tax cuts:\n$10 trillion\n\nThey don\u2019t care about the deficit. They care about transferring wealth from the working class to their billionaire friends.\u201d— Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan Omar) 1682626465
Progressive economists and analysts have offered similar critiques of the House GOP bill, which is opposed by the Biden White House and dead on arrival in the Democratic-controlled Senate—though Republicans are hoping to squeeze some of their provisions into final debt ceiling legislation by using the threat of a disastrous default as leverage.
In a blog post earlier this week, Josh Bivens and Samantha Sanders of the Economic Policy Institute dismissed as "laughable" House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) claim that the Republican proposal "would put the United States on a path to 'fiscal responsibility' and lower inflation.
"The biggest driver of deficits for the last 20 years has been a steady trend toward ever-larger tax cuts for corporations and the richest U.S. households," Bivens and Sanders wrote. "No one who actually wants to reduce the federal deficit should be looking to do that on the backs of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans."
"This is the next milestone in House Republicans' attempt to play a game of dangerous political brinkmanship with the U.S. economy, trying to force through harmful and deeply unpopular federal spending cuts in exchange for increasing the debt limit," they added. "This approach recklessly flirts with bringing on the economic catastrophe of a government default in the short term."
Sharon Parrott, president of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said in a statement that the bill "represents failed trickle-down economics at its worst."
"The bill would make severe cuts—$3.6 trillion over the next decade—to the part of the budget that funds childcare and preschool, schools, college aid, housing, medical research, transportation, and many other national priorities," Parrott noted. "Even as the bill makes these drastic, damaging cuts, it protects the wealthy from paying what they owe in taxes by repealing IRS funding enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act."
Speaking to HuffPost on Thursday, Omar said President Joe Biden is right to oppose any legislation that connects sweeping spending cuts to a necessary debt limit increase.
"What the Republicans are doing is they're taking our economy and the global economy hostage," said Omar. "I think that there is time to have budget negotiations and have those conversations but they should not be tied to raising the debt ceiling."
"The Biden administration should focus on measures like increasing refugee resettlement and regular pathways and abandon its plan to impose an asylum ban that would be a legal, moral, and political mistake," said one advocate.
While welcoming parts of the Biden administration's newly announced plans to expand refugee resettlement and family reunification parole in the Americas, migrant rights advocates on Thursday warned that provisions restricting the rights of asylum-seekers undermined the policy.
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday unveiled sweeping measures to address migration from Latin American and Caribbean nations to the United States ahead of next month's termination of Title 42, a public health order invoked by the Trump and Biden administrations to deport more than 2.7 million asylum-seekers under pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Title 42 is set to expire on May 11 with the end of the Covid-19 national public health emergency. Experts say as many as 10,000-13,000 migrants could arrive at the southern border each day after Title 42 ends.
The administration will open immigration processing centers throughout Latin America, while expanding access to CBP One, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection mobile app through which asylum-seekers can schedule an appointment to present themselves at a port of entry.
\u201cWATCH: @SecMayorkas and @SecBlinken announce new regional migration management measures that the United States government will implement with partners in South and Central America when the CDC\u2019s Title 42 public health order lifts: https://t.co/9QbxivzbSh\u201d— Homeland Security (@Homeland Security) 1682610020
U.S. partners, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration, will screen migrants at the processing centers to determine if they are eligible to enter the United States before they travel to the southern border.
Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security is creating a new family reunification parole process for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Colombia.
The U.S. is also doubling the number of refugees from Western Hemisphere nations while continuing to accept up to 30,000 individuals per month from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti as part of an expanded parole process announced earlier this year.
However, the new policy will prohibit asylum-seekers who crossed through a third country on their way to the U.S.-Mexico border, unless they had previously applied for and been denied asylum elsewhere or used CBP One to obtain an appointment at a U.S. point of entry.
\u201c\u201cThe actions announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) include finalizing a regulation that presumes those who cross into the U.S. at the southwest border without authorization or having used a lawful pathway are ineligible for asylum.\u201d That\u2019s brutal\u201d— Naeem Baig (@Naeem Baig) 1682639183
"The Biden administration is rightly expanding refugee resettlement from the Americas, an overdue step towards addressing a longstanding gap for people in need of international protection," said Eleanor Acer, senior director of refugee protection at Human Rights First.
"This initiative should swiftly bring refugees to safety and not be used to reduce the resettlement of refugees from other regions," Acer added. "The Biden administration should focus on measures like increasing refugee resettlement and regular pathways and abandon its plan to impose an asylum ban that would be a legal, moral, and political mistake."
\u201cExpanded & improved legal migration pathways by the Biden Admin is a crucial step in the right direction. We, however, urge the Admin not to move forward with the proposed asylum ban or pair announcements on legal pathways with hardline deterrence efforts. https://t.co/331nC7FXgJ\u201d— FWD.us (@FWD.us) 1682634158
The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP), a New York-based legal aid organization, summed up the sentiment of numerous advocacy groups, writing that while it "welcomes the expansion of family reunification parole programs and refugee processing in the Americas," it "strongly opposes doing so as a trade-off for limiting the legal rights of people seeking asylum in the United States."
"While today’s announcement recognizes the protection needs of people seeking asylum at the border, the administration's simultaneous pursuit of an asylum ban and other immigration restrictions runs counter to the aim of expanding humanitarian protections," the group added.
IRAP policy director Sunil Varghese said in a statement that "expanding family reunification parole pathways and refugee processing for displaced people in the Americas is long overdue, but we cannot ignore that the Biden administration is proposing a Faustian bargain by simultaneously seeking to implement a Trump-era asylum ban at the U.S-Mexico border, effectively slamming the door shut on countless others in need."
"Framing USRAP as a border management tool risks further politicizing a program already at a crossroads, and should not come at the expense of asylum protections," Varghese added. "There should be more pathways to safety for people in the Americas, not fewer."
\u201cBREAKING: The Biden admin announced new measures to address regional migration.\n\n@IRAP welcomes expanding family reunification and refugee processing in the Americas, but strongly opposes doing so as a trade off for limiting the right to seek asylum. \nhttps://t.co/i3G4beaFD1\u201d— IRAP (@IRAP) 1682616880
IRAP recommends the Biden administration expand its capacity to adjudicate asylum applications, improve the efficiency of the interview and vetting process—including by incorporating video technology—and ensure due process and transparency in refugee processing.
Katharina Obser, director of the Migrant Rights and Justice program at the Women's Refugee Commission, an international advocacy group, said in a statement that WRC "welcomes the administration's recognition of the need for more pathways to protection for people displaced in Latin America and the Caribbean."
"However, WRC remains deeply concerned that these measures come at the expense of the ability to seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border," she continued. "Although today's announcement suggests more appointments will become available for people seeking asylum using the CBP One application—and WRC supports increasing capacity for asylum processing at ports of entry—the administration should also maintain the right to seek asylum without an appointment for those who cannot wait or cannot use the application."
"Ultimately, the expansion of access to one set of protections—such as resettlement, parole, and family reunification—should not come at the expense of others, such as access to asylum at the border," Obser added. "We had hoped to be able to express more support and optimism about the administration's proposed plans as Title 42 finally comes to a long overdue end. Ultimately, while we welcome additional migration pathways and regional processes, we call on the administration to again reconsider its approach to asylum at the U.S. border."