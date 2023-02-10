Pressure Continues to Mount Against Cop City Project as Body Cam Footage Released

Support Common Dreams Today
Jennifer K. Falcon
As the reasons against Cop City continue to pile up, both local and worldwide dissent is growing. Students, community members, and even politicians are beginning to speak up.
On February 8th, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) released videos of the January 18 raid on the Weelaunee Forest during which Georgia State Patrol (GSP) assassinated forest defender Manuel “Tortugita” Esteban Paez Terán. One video shows the moments before and after GSP troopers opened fire on Tortugita. An APD officer standing some 100 feet from the tent where Tortugita was killed can be heard saying, "Man...you fucked your own officer up?" in reference to the GSP trooper that was also shot. Another officer wonders: "Did they shoot their own in there?" Another responds: "Mhm." The officers appear to be discussing the possibility of a friendly fire incident as they turn off their body cameras.
Not only does APD's release of these videos contradict the agency's own statements about the presence of their officers in the forest during the shooting, it brings into question the GBI's entire narrative of events - which has barely been shared with the public, much less Tortugita's family.
The same day Tortugita was killed, Nicole Morado quit the Community Stakeholders Advisory Committee (CSAC) in protest. Morado stated she feared a protestor would be killed as police raids continued to intensify.
Morado also criticized the CSAC as a group made to manufacture community consent for a deeply unpopular project, noting how members were urged to push a "violent outside agitator" narrative about protestors to local news organizations, despite another CSAC member previously being removed for speaking to the media.
Amy Taylor, a CSAC member, has filed an appeal against the land disturbace permits issued by the Dekalb Department of Planning and Sustainability to the Atlata Police Foundation to build Cop City. Taylor, a resident of the neighborhood adjacent to the proposed Cop City site, told The Guardian, "My community doesn't want this." If even members of the so-called Community Stakeholders Advisory Committee, once held up by Mayor Dickens as proof of the community's approval of Cop City, have been forced to admit that the project is unneeded and unwanted, how can the Mayor and his friends at the police foundation justify pushing forward?
After a letter from Morehouse College faculty circulated calling on other educators, students, and the college itself to denounce Cop City, Mayor Dickens attempted to hold a closed-door meeting to "educate" Atlanta University Center students and faculty on the "facts". Student organizers refused, resulting in a semi-public forum open only to AUC students hosted on February 7th at Ray Charles Performing Arts Center.
For over four hours, students continually raised concerns about Cop City and Morehouse College's support for the project. Mayor Dickens became visibly flustered, defensive, and condescending to students. At one point, the Mayor announced: "I am not a sell-out!", and referred students to his resume. Students also demanded that Morehouse President David A. Thomas, a supporter of the project, renounce his support for it; Thomas replied that he would sooner resign. Councilmember and Cop City supporter Michael Julian Bond was also encouraged to leave from outside the forum with a chant of "Shame! Shame!"
Mayor Dickens and the Atlanta Police Foundation would tell us that everyone opposed to Cop City is an "outisde agitator" - hardly a term that can be applied to students from Morehouse College, an institution with a deep connection to our city's history.
Students, community members, and even video released by his own police department are calling into question the narrative around Tortugita's murder, and the justification for building Cop City in the first place. We challenge Mayor Dickens and the Atlanta Police Foundation to STOP COP CITY.
Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.
"We welcome the decision by the U.S. Department of Treasury to issue a broad General License on Syria sanctions," said one advocate.
In the face of mounting pressure from rights groups and relief organizations on the ground, the Biden administration on Thursday issued a temporary license authorizing "all transactions related to earthquake relief that would be otherwise prohibited" by U.S. sanctions on Syria.
The move, announced by the Treasury Department on Thursday evening, amounts to a tacit admission that U.S. sanctions could have impacted the delivery of humanitarian aid to the country following the massive earthquake and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 21,000 people in Syria and neighboring Turkey.
"As international allies and humanitarian partners mobilize to help those affected, I want to make very clear that U.S. sanctions in Syria will not stand in the way of lifesaving efforts for the Syrian people," said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. "While U.S. sanctions programs already contain robust exemptions for humanitarian efforts, today Treasury is issuing a blanket General License to authorize earthquake relief efforts so that those providing assistance can focus on what's needed most: saving lives and rebuilding."
\u201cUS Treasury issued a blanket general license to allow earthquake relief to Syria, including financial institutions.\n\nOnline platforms\u2014like \u2066@PayPal\u2069, \u2066@Venmo\u2069, and \u2066@gofundme\u2069\u2014 should immediately allow all earthquake relief transactions. https://t.co/Y51cpDgLzV\u201d— Marwa Fatafta \u0645\u0631\u0648\u0629 \u0641\u0637\u0627\u0641\u0637\u0629 (@Marwa Fatafta \u0645\u0631\u0648\u0629 \u0641\u0637\u0627\u0641\u0637\u0629) 1676013262
The sanctions relief, which will be in effect for 180 days, came after U.S. officials repeatedly denied that the restrictions would impact humanitarian aid. Earlier Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during a press briefing that "there are many hurdles to overcome when providing humanitarian assistance in Syria and especially after devastating earthquakes this week, but our Syrian sanctions policy is not among them."
But reporting and accounts from humanitarian leaders indicate that U.S. and European sanctions—which have long harmed Syrian civilians despite ostensibly being targeted at the Assad government—have hampered early aid and recovery efforts, compounding existing difficulties surrounding the delivery of emergency supplies to rebel-held areas of Syria. Freezing weather has also complicated aid and rescue operations.
Khaled Hboubati, the director of Syria's Red Crescent, said earlier this week that "we need heavy equipment, ambulances, and firefighting vehicles to continue to rescue and remove the rubble, and this entails lifting sanctions on Syria as soon as possible."
In a statement Tuesday, the Middle East Council of Churches called for "the immediate lifting of sanctions on Syria and allowing access to all materials, so sanctions may not turn into a crime against humanity."
The Associated Pressreported that "in theory, aid operations in government areas should not be blocked by sanctions, since both the U.S. and EU have exemptions for humanitarian aid."
"But the reality on the ground is sometimes different," the outlet noted. "Banks might block transfers to pay suppliers or local workers for aid organizations for fear of running afoul of sanctions, despite the exemptions. Also, U.S. sanctions and to some extent E.U. ones try to prevent rebuilding of damaged infrastructure and property in government-held areas in the absence of a political solution, which could hamper post-earthquake recovery."
Abed Ayoub, director of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, wrote on Twitter that "we welcome the decision by the U.S. Department of Treasury to issue a broad General License on Syria sanctions."
"This will ease sanctions and allow for much-needed additional aid into the country," Ayoub added.
Sanders was an outspoken advocate for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's freedom when the fellow progressive was jailed on what critics called politically motivated corruption charges.
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will meet Friday with Sen. Bernie Sanders as part of the recently inaugurated leftist leader's visit to the United States, his first official foreign trip.
According to a statement from his administration, da Silva—who defeated far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro in last October's runoff election—will meet with Sanders (I-Vt.) at Blair House in Washington, D.C. at 12:30 pm local time, five hours before President Joe Biden hosts Lula at the White House.
According toThe Hill, Biden "extended an invitation as a sign of support after Bolsonaro's supporters stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace" last month in an echo of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.
Da Silva, who arrived at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, is also scheduled to meet with Democratic members of Congress and representatives of the AFL-CIO union. He is accompanied on the trip by numerous members of his cabinet.
As the statement detailed:
Two of the world's largest democracies, Brazil and the United States face similar challenges linked to political radicalization and hate speech in virtual space. Also at the center of the agenda: the reactivation of the Brazilian commitment to environmental conservation and the search for a greater engagement of developed countries in fulfilling their financing commitments in the climate area.
In the economic sphere, efforts are being made to boost investments, particularly in energy transition and clean energy generation, and greater integration of production chains. The United States is Brazil's second-largest trading partner and the main destination for our exports of industrialized products.
Special attention should also be given to promoting the human rights agenda, in particular on topics such as the fight against hunger and poverty on a global scale, the rights of Indigenous peoples, and the fight against racism, in addition to the integration of the two million Brazilians who live in the United States, our largest overseas community.
Sanders was an outspoken advocate for da Silva's release after the former president—he also served from 2003-2010—was jailed on what critics called politically motivated corruption charges in 2018. Da Silva was freed in November 2019 and in 2021 a Brazilian Supreme Court justice annulled Lula's criminal convictions, restoring his political rights and opening the door for his remarkable comeback last year.
Da Silva and Bolsonaro will be in the U.S. at the same time. Last month, Bolsonaro applied for a six-month tourist visa as his legal woes, including an investigation of his role in the January 8 insurrection, mount.
Climate advocates welcomed the forecast—although one expert stressed that the world doesn't need "miracle technologies" or new nuclear power to meet its electricity needs.
Renewable energy will become the world's number one electricity source by 2025 thanks largely to a surge in wind and solar, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday, a development welcomed by climate advocates.
The IEA'sElectricity Markets Report 2023states that "renewables are set to dominate the growth of the world's electricity supply over the next three years as together with nuclear power they meet the vast majority of the increase in global demand through to 2025, making significant rises in the power sector's carbon emissions unlikely."
The share of the world's electricity generated via renewables will increase from 29% in 2022 to 35% in 2025, with coal and gas-fired power generation declining and renewables passing coal by mid-decade, the report forecasts.
\u201cNEW\n\nMust-read @IEA power mkt report shows renewables will be world's top source within 3yrs\n\n\ud83e\uddf5of highlights:\n\n\ud83c\udf0fDemand to rise 2,500TWh by 2025 (+1\ud83c\uddea\ud83c\uddfa!)\n\ud83c\udf04Renewables + nuclear meet >100% of growth\n\ud83c\udfedPower sector CO2 to plateau / fall slightly\n\nhttps://t.co/w0FrPThsjQ\u201d— Simon Evans (@Simon Evans) 1675845417
More than 70% of the increase in worldwide electricity demand over the next three years is expected to come from China, India, and Southeast Asia. By 2025, China is expected to consume one-third of the world's electricity.
In the United States, the IEA expects solar power generation to soar 56% by 2025, with wind increasing by 19%. These increases are due in significant part to the historic climate and energy investments in the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Democrats last year.
"The world's growing demand for electricity is set to accelerate, adding more than double Japan's current electricity consumption over the next three years," IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement. "The good news is that renewables and nuclear power are growing quickly enough to meet almost all this additional appetite, suggesting we are close to a tipping point for power sector emissions. Governments now need to enable low-emissions sources to grow even faster and drive down emissions so that the world can ensure secure electricity supplies while reaching climate goals."
The report asserts that "in a decarbonized electricity sector, dispatchable renewables, such as hydro reservoir, geothermal, and biomass plants, will be essential for complementing" wind and solar. However, Mark Z. Jacobson—a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University in California and author of No Miracles Needed: How Today's Technology Can Save Our Climate and Clean Our Air—argues that "we have 95% of the technologies we need" to transition to fossil-free electricity.
"So, if we have almost all that we need, why do we need 'miracle technologies' being proposed ad nauseam to solve these problems?" Jacobson asked in a Guardianopinion article published Tuesday. "We don't."
\u201cIEA says renewables will \u201cdominate\u201d electricity demand growth in next three years. Nuclear not even close.\u201d— Nadja Skaljic (@Nadja Skaljic) 1675872001
Jacobson continued:
We do not need carbon capture and storage or use, direct air capture storage or use, blue hydrogen, new nuclear power, or bioenergy. Carbon capture equipment extracts carbon dioxide from power plants or other industrial sources. Direct air capture equipment extracts carbon dioxide directly from the air. Blue hydrogen is hydrogen produced from natural gas with carbon capture equipment added to remove the resulting carbon dioxide.These three technologies, which all require equipment and energy, merely increase air pollution, fuel mining and fossil-fuel infrastructure, thus energy insecurity, while hardly reducing carbon dioxide.
"In addition," he added, "new nuclear suffers from a 10- to 21-year time lag between planning and operation (too long to be useful for immediately addressing the climate crisis), costs that are five to eight times those of new wind and solar per unit energy, weapons proliferation risk, meltdown risk, waste risk, underground uranium mining health risk, and carbon dioxide emissions that are nine to 37 times those of onshore wind."
\u201c'We don\u2019t need \u2018miracle\u2019 technologies to fix the climate. We have the tools now.'\n\nYes we can.\n\n#renewables #climate #energy #netzero https://t.co/CEM0GdoCgx\u201d— Dr Paul Dorfman (@Dr Paul Dorfman) 1675852759
University College London professor of energy and environmental systems and modeling Mark Barrett earlier this week told Beyond Nuclear International that "our careful modeling utilizing 35 years of weather data shows that nuclear power is more expensive and slow to build than renewables."
"Renewables do not pose waste and security problems as do nuclear," he added.