Oxfam America reaction to the shocking hunger statistics in Gaza, released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)

Today, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) System announced that hunger in Gaza is already catastrophic today and that “there is a risk of Famine [in Gaza] and it is increasing each day that the current situation of intense hostilities and restricted humanitarian access persists or worsens.” In response to the shocking warning of a risk of famine in Gaza without an urgent change of course, Abby Maxman, President and CEO of Oxfam America, said:

“Today’s shocking figures describing the high levels of starvation in Gaza are a direct, damning, and predictable consequence of Israel’s policy choices – and President Biden’s unconditional support and diplomatic approach. Anyone paying attention cannot be surprised by these figures after more than two months of complete siege, denial of humanitarian aid, and destruction of residential neighborhoods, bakeries, mills, farms, and other infrastructure essential for food and water production. Israel has the right to defend its people from attacks, but it does not have the right to use starvation as a weapon of war to collectively punish an entire civilian population in reprisal. That is a war crime.

“The US government has repeatedly given Israel diplomatic cover, but now must urgently change course and put politics aside to prioritize the lives of civilians. Today, it has a key opportunity to do that by supporting the UN Security Council Resolution to pause the fighting and surge aid into Gaza. As humanitarians, we know no amount of aid can meaningfully address this spiraling crisis without an end to the bombing and siege, but it is unconscionable to deny it to Palestinian families who are starving.

“The Biden administration must use all of its influence to achieve an immediate ceasefire to stop the bloodshed, allow for the safe return of hostages to Israel, and allow aid and commercial goods in, so we can save lives now. The US cannot continue to stand by and allow Palestinians to be starved to death.”