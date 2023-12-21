December, 21 2023, 01:22pm EDT
Oxfam America reaction to the shocking hunger statistics in Gaza, released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC)
Today, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) System announced that hunger in Gaza is already catastrophic today and that “there is a risk of Famine [in Gaza] and it is increasing each day that the current situation of intense hostilities and restricted humanitarian access persists or worsens.” In response to the shocking warning of a risk of famine in Gaza without an urgent change of course, Abby Maxman, President and CEO of Oxfam America, said:
“Today’s shocking figures describing the high levels of starvation in Gaza are a direct, damning, and predictable consequence of Israel’s policy choices – and President Biden’s unconditional support and diplomatic approach. Anyone paying attention cannot be surprised by these figures after more than two months of complete siege, denial of humanitarian aid, and destruction of residential neighborhoods, bakeries, mills, farms, and other infrastructure essential for food and water production. Israel has the right to defend its people from attacks, but it does not have the right to use starvation as a weapon of war to collectively punish an entire civilian population in reprisal. That is a war crime.
“The US government has repeatedly given Israel diplomatic cover, but now must urgently change course and put politics aside to prioritize the lives of civilians. Today, it has a key opportunity to do that by supporting the UN Security Council Resolution to pause the fighting and surge aid into Gaza. As humanitarians, we know no amount of aid can meaningfully address this spiraling crisis without an end to the bombing and siege, but it is unconscionable to deny it to Palestinian families who are starving.
“The Biden administration must use all of its influence to achieve an immediate ceasefire to stop the bloodshed, allow for the safe return of hostages to Israel, and allow aid and commercial goods in, so we can save lives now. The US cannot continue to stand by and allow Palestinians to be starved to death.”
Creator of Godwin's Law Says It's OK—and Necessary—to Compare Trump to Hitler
"Those of us who hope to preserve our democratic institutions need to underscore the resemblance before we enter the twilight of American democracy."
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden's 2024 reelection campaign posted to social media a graphic likening Trump's recent rhetoric—including his
statement that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country"—to Hitler's and arguing that the similarities are "not a coincidence."
"More and more of us can see in his cynical rhetoric precisely the kind of dictator he aims to be."
Citing two unnamed sources who have spoken to Trump in recent days,
Rolling Stonereported Wednesday that the former president "has privately vowed to further amp up the volume on his extreme, anti-immigrant messaging" in response to the Hitler comparisons.
"Those of us who hope to preserve our democratic institutions need to underscore the resemblance before we enter the twilight of American democracy," wrote attorney and author Mike Godwin. "And that's why Godwin's Law isn't violated—or confirmed—by the Biden reelection campaign's criticism of Trump's increasingly unsubtle messaging. We had the luxury of deriving humor from Hitler and Nazi comparisons when doing so was almost always hyperbole. It's not a luxury we can afford anymore."
During a speech in Iowa earlier this week, Trump—the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination—doubled down on his "poisoning the blood of our country" remark and acknowledged that historians and others have compared his rhetoric to Hitler's.
"They don't like it when I said that," Trump told a crowd of his supporters. "And I never read 'Mein Kampf.' They said, 'Oh, Hitler said that.'"
Trump toldVanity Fair decades ago that his friend Marty Davis gave him a copy of "Mein Kampf." Davis had a slightly different recollection, saying he in fact gave Trump a book of Hitler's speeches.
"More and more of us can see in his cynical rhetoric precisely the kind of dictator he aims to be."
Last month, the former president said in a Veterans Day address in New Hampshire that if he's reelected, he will "root out" those he characterized as "radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country"—a threat that observers described as openly fascistic. Weeks later, Trump vowed to be a dictator only on "day one" if reelected, heightening concerns about his authoritarian ambitions.
Godwin argued in his Post column Thursday that the former president's "express, self-conscious commitment to a franker form of hate-driven rhetoric probably counts as a special instance of the law: The longer a constitutional republic endures—with strong legal and constitutional limits on governmental power—the probability of a Hitler-like political actor pushing to diminish or erase those limits approaches 100%."
"Will Trump succeed in being crowned 'dictator for a day'? I hope not," Godwin added. "But I choose to take Trump's increasingly heedless transgressiveness—and, yes, I really do think he knows what he's doing—as a positive development in one sense: More and more of us can see in his cynical rhetoric precisely the kind of dictator he aims to be."
Argentinians Defy Milei's Crackdown With Mass Protests Against Austerity
"This country's problem is not protests," said one demonstrator. "The country's problem is that Milei took away 50% of our purchasing power overnight with a devaluation."
"His unconstitutionality is evident," Daer said. "We will not tolerate an attack on social security and labor and social rights."
Protesters said Milei's administration is more concerned with pressuring people out of protesting than responding to the concerns of citizens who fear losing their pensions and jobs as a result of the austerity measures.
Days after Argentinian President Javier Milei's security minister announced that law enforcement would crack down on anyone who organizes or participates in protests that block roads, thousands of residents risked arrest and cuts to their social benefit payments by taking to the streets Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, rallying against Milei's latest package of austerity measures.
Buenos Aires residents responded to Milei's announcement of new anti-worker economic decrees on Wednesday by banging pots and pans on their balconies before congregating on streets across the capital and marching to the National Congress.
Protesters chanted, "Milei! You're garbage! You are the dictatorship!" and carried signs reading, "We say no to the increase in electricity, gas, and transport tickets"—a reference to measures the right-wing president unveiled earlier this month when he announced the devaluation of the peso by 50% and cuts to public spending and energy and transportation subsidies.
The measure announced Wednesday will further intensify Milei's austerity approach in a country where about 40% of residents live in poverty.
Milei's decree will pave the way for state-owned companies to be privatized, mining to be deregulated, firms to strip workers of rights including maternity leave, and foreign companies to invest in rental housing and land.
Critics including former presidential candidate Myriam Bregman of the progressive Workers' Left Front accused Milei of violating the Argentinian Constitution by bypassing Congress to introduce the new measures.
"There are so many illegalities here I don't know where to start," Bregman toldThe Guardian, saying the president had released a "battle plan against working people."
Hector Daer, secretary of the General Confederation of Labor, told Telesur English that Milei's announcement "subverts the democratic republican order and disrupts the division of powers."
"His unconstitutionality is evident," Daer said. "We will not tolerate an attack on social security and labor and social rights."
Protesters also took to the streets before Milei's announcement Wednesday, honoring the victims of the violent repression of former President Fernando de la Rúa's administration, which cracked down on mass protests on December 20, 2001. Nearly 40 people were killed in the clashes more than two decades ago and almost 500 were injured.
The protests on Wednesday were met with a show of force by police in riot gear, but El Paísreported that the mobilization proved too large for security forces to quell it.
Picketing—blocking streets and highways—is "one of Argentina's most common forms of protest," according to the newspaper, and too many demonstrators turned out to limit the protest to only sidewalks. El País reported that people rallied in city streets without blocking "main traffic arteries" and that only two arrests were made.
Protesters said Milei's administration is more concerned with pressuring people out of protesting than responding to the concerns of citizens who fear losing their pensions and jobs as a result of the austerity measures.
"This country's problem is not protests," Betina Sanchís, a retiree, told El País. "The country's problem is that Milei took away 50% of our purchasing power overnight with a devaluation."
US Quietly Working to Prevent Conference on Geneva Convention Violations
Biden administration officials are reportedly aiming to convince Switzerland to reject calls for a conference focused on alleged violations by Israel and Hamas.
The Biden administration is reportedly working to prevent the Swiss government from holding a conference on alleged Geneva Convention violations by both the Israeli government and Hamas, a private pressure campaign that comes as the U.S. is obstructing U.N. Security Council efforts to address the spiraling humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
HuffPost's Akbar Shahid Ahmed reported Wednesday that Palestinian diplomats and a number of U.N. member nations—including some U.S. allies—are "preparing a call for Switzerland to launch such a conference focused on the fighting in Israel-Palestine that would cover Geneva Conventions violations by all parties."
Fihn called the initiative an "important effort" to make clear that "there are laws of war that need to be upheld."
Officials at the U.S. State Department are hoping to convince Switzerland to reject the call, which is backed by prominent human rights organizations including Amnesty International.
Beatrice Fihn, director of the Geneva-based organization Lex International, said she has heard that more than 60 countries have signed a letter urging the Swiss government to convene a conference on the Geneva Conventions. Norway is among the signatories.
Fihn called the initiative an "important effort" to make clear that "there are laws of war that need to be upheld."
"U.S. diplomats are finalizing a démarche―a diplomatic initiative―to their Swiss counterparts that Washington hopes will scuttle plans for a meeting to discuss violations of the Geneva Conventions in the current war between Israel and Hamas," Ahmed reported, citing internal State Department documents.
Both Israel and Hamas have been accused in recent weeks of violating the Geneva Conventions, a cornerstone of international humanitarian law that aims to protect noncombatants. The U.S., too, has been accused of flouting the Geneva Conventions by providing arms to the Israeli military, which has used them to massacre civilians.
Ahmed noted that "formal determinations that Israel has violated the conventions in its U.S.-backed offensive in Gaza against Hamas would represent a serious global condemnation of both countries―and corroborate the claims of human rights groups who have gathered evidence they call proof of such violations."
"Historically neutral Switzerland is the depository of the conventions, which means it determines when meetings of the parties involved are held to discuss compliance," he explained. "By early January, American diplomats plan to lobby their Swiss counterparts to reject the request from the Palestinians and watchdog organizations."
U.S. officials are preparing to make the case that the proposed conference would politicize the Geneva Conventions "by creating the impression they are being primarily cited to target Israel," Ahmed reported.
Human rights advocates expressed alarm over news of the U.S. pressure campaign, which comes as millions of Gazans are struggling to survive amid Israel's relentless bombing campaign, ground assault, and siege. Israeli forces have killed more than 20,000 people in Gaza and displaced more than 90% of the territory's population in just two and a half months, and many Gazans are at growing risk of starvation and disease.
"As signatory of the Geneva Conventions, the U.S. has legal obligations to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and prevent further violations," Jamil Dakwar, director of the ACLU's human rights program, wrote on social media. "Biden administration is sparing no effort to defend Israel instead of upholding its own obligations and protecting civilians in Gaza."
Louis Charbonneau, U.N. director at Human Rights Watch, added that "the U.S. should spend less time trying to protect Israel from justified criticism over its violations of the Geneva Conventions and more time urging it to start complying with its obligations."
