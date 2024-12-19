Oil Change International Response to U.S. NDC: It fails to deliver

Today, President Biden released the United States’ updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). NDCs are countries’ climate action plans under the Paris Agreement. As the world’s largest historical emitter and largest producer and exporter of oil and gas, the United States’ NDC is crucial for global climate action. It is the first U.S. NDC to affirm the need to transition away from fossil fuels and comes just two days after the Biden administration published a damning new analysis on the climate, economic, and health impacts of liquified natural gas (LNG).

In response to the release of the U.S. Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), Oil Change International U.S. Campaign Manager Collin Rees said:

“We welcome President Biden’s acknowledgment that fossil fuels must be phased out. Elements of this plan can serve as a blueprint for climate progress on the state, local, and international levels – crucial for climate action during Donald ‘drill, baby, drill’ Trump’s term.

“But other elements of this NDC utterly fail to deliver. The NDC ignores scientists’ clear warning that halting new fossil fuel projects is essential to keep warming below 1.5°C. Instead, it doubles down on the failed strategy of counting on clean energy to displace fossil fuels without simultaneous efforts to stop fossil fuels. Under Biden, even as clean energy surged, America became the world’s planet wrecker in chief, planning the largest oil and gas expansion of any country over the next decade.

“As history’s largest polluter and second-biggest current emitter, the U.S. has a unique responsibility to lead on climate action. This NDC fails to deliver the bold commitments needed to halt America’s booming oil and gas expansion and support vulnerable Global South nations bearing the brunt of a crisis they didn’t cause. With Trump looming, Biden is squandering his last chance to lock in ambitious commitments to stop the massive growth of oil and gas production – commitments that could guide future federal action and inspire immediate state and local initiatives. The climate crisis is here, and communities are paying the price. If Biden wants to fulfill his promise of climate leadership, he must use these final weeks to reject pending LNG exports, shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, and finalize an agreement with OECD countries to stop financing international fossil fuel projects.The clock is ticking – for the Biden administration and our planet.”