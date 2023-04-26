NextGen Announces Pre-Purchase Of Bogus Carbon Capture Offsets

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Controversial 2,000 mile Summit Carbon pipeline among initial partners
Today, NextGen announced the pre-purchase of carbon capture offsets they are calling the world’s largest diversified portfolio of permanent carbon dioxide removals. Under the scam marketplace, companies can buy credits per metric ton of carbon dioxide claimed to be removed and sell them to polluters as offsets.
Summit Carbon Solutions’ controversial 2,000-mile long hazardous carbon pipeline proposed for the Midwest is among the initial project partners offering the advance purchase of credits despite not having broken ground.
Carbon offset markets have been repeatedly exposed as fraudulent, ineffective schemes that do little to reduce emissions. Carbon dioxide removal is similarly proven to fail. Direct air capture produces between 2.2-3.5 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions for every ton captured; while an Illinois ethanol carbon capture facility often touted as proof of concept has increased emissions since installing the technology in 2017.
Summit Carbon Solutions’ Midwest Carbon Express pipeline is mired in legal battles, fighting staunch public opposition to secure eminent domain authority and begin construction. Iowa is at the center of the company’s pipeline proposal, which would run 680 miles through the state. Public opinion polling conducted last month found that fully 78% of Iowans opposed the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines, and the project’s docket before state regulators charged with determining that authority has over 600 objections filed to date. The project is one of three carbon pipelines proposed for the region.
Food & Water Watch Policy Director Jim Walsh issued the following statement:
“Carbon offset markets are widely discredited. Their only benefit lies in enriching the middlemen charged with selling the lie — NextGen’s scheme is no different. Carbon capture is a costly and ineffective distraction from the real work of transitioning off dirty fossil and biofuels.
“The Biden administration’s foolhardy embrace of failed carbon removal technologies are to blame for the latest corporate gold rush to sell the carbon capture scam. Bogus carbon capture offsets are no solution to the climate crisis. Nowhere is this more obvious than the hazardous carbon pipelines in the Midwest, where residents are being asked to sacrifice their land and safety so a private corporation like Summit can make billions.”
"How does Roberts expect SCOTUS to maintain authority if they reject accountability themselves?" asked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Progressive critics have condemned the refusal of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts to accept an invitation to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee over a string of alleged ethics violations by Justices on the Court, specifically Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.
Roberts finally responded late Tuesday night to an invitation issued over two weeks ago by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), who chairs the committee, following revelations that Thomas had accepted lavish gifts from a billionaire right-wing activist over the course of decades without disclosing them.
On Tuesday, Politicoreported that Gorsuch had sold property to the head of a powerful law firm that has repeatedly had business before the Court without disclosing the identity of the purchaser.
"While the Supreme Court is on fire with scandals, Chief Justice John Roberts refuses to answer questions about the long list of troubling ethics issues undermining the credibility and integrity of our nation's highest court."
In his letter to Durbin on Tuesday, Roberts said he "must respectfully decline your invitation" and cited the separation of powers as the key reason he would not appear. But critics, including Democratic lawmakers and outside watchdogs, denounced the decision.
"Under Roberts, the Supreme Court has unraveled constitutional rights and seen several justices engage in corrupt financial arrangements. Now he is refusing to answer questions," declared Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), in response. "How does Roberts expect SCOTUS to maintain authority if they reject accountability themselves?"
Ocasio-Cortez has been among those lawmakers in the House calling for Thomas to be investigated or impeached over the revelations contained in a pair of stories by Pro Publica this month.
\u201cWe are shocked\u2014SHOCKED\u2014to learn that Dick Durbin's plan of "asking a Republican Supreme Court justice to testify about a fellow Republican Supreme Court justice's ethics violations" didn't work out\u201d— Balls & Strikes (@Balls & Strikes) 1682464494
"This is an untenable position," said Kyle Herrig, president of the watchdog group Accountable.US, in response to Roberts' refusal to appear.
"While the Supreme Court is on fire with scandals, Chief Justice John Roberts refuses to answer questions about the long list of troubling ethics issues undermining the credibility and integrity of our nation's highest court," Herrig continued. "We need urgent reform to restore public trust in our Court—and we need it now."
\u201cAnother day, another demonstration of why it's outrageous that the Supreme Court doesn't have a binding Code of Conduct. \n\nWe need judicial ethics reform and we need it now.\nhttps://t.co/6wX0RL1QWD\u201d— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1682478048
In a statement in the wake of the Thomas' revelations, Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs for Stand Up America, said that it will be up to Congress to seek judicial reforms to curb ethics violations that many argue have led to wholesale corruption on the Court.
"Thomas is unfit to serve on any court, let alone our nation’s highest court. His failure to disclose his close financial dealings with a GOP billionaire has single-handedly destroyed what little credibility this MAGA Court had left," Edkins said.
"Congress has a constitutional duty to hold this Court in check," he added. "Failing to hold Justice Thomas accountable, hold hearings, and pass a Supreme Court code of ethics would be a dereliction of that duty."
Durbin has said the hearing on May 2 will go on with or without the participation of Roberts or the other Justices.
"I extended an invitation to the chief justice, or his designate, in an attempt to include the court in this discussion," Durbin said. "But make no mistake: Supreme Court ethics reform must happen whether the court participates in the process or not."
One campaigner argued that rather than serving mining companies, Congress should pass "meaningful reforms that will protect communities, special places, and sacred sites from unnecessary destruction."
Green groups on Tuesday blasted U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for introducing legislation that would reverse a recent judicial decision and alter federal mining policy in ways welcomed by industry but lambasted by land defenders.
Noting the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision last year that upheld an earlier ruling against the Rosemont copper mine in Arizona, Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho) unveiled the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act, which is also co-sponsored by Sens. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), and Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.).
"The bill would amend a 1993 budget reconciliation act but primarily clarifies definitions of activities and rights central to the 1872 Mining Law," The Associated Press explained. "The language is intended to insulate mines from the more onerous and likely most expensive standards imposed on the industry by the 9th Circuit ruling, which was a significant departure from long-established mining practices that environmentalists have fought for decades."
"Instead of making it easier for irresponsible mining companies to exploit our public lands, we should modernize our mining laws to deliver a more fair, just, and equitable hardrock mine permitting process."
While Cortez Masto—who last year narrowly won reelection and last month joined a failed GOP effort to gut water protections—highlighted that Nevada is home to "critical minerals... key to our clean energy future," and what the mining industry means for jobs in her state, environmentalists stressed that her bill would make it easier for companies to dump rock waste on and further disrupt public lands.
"This legislation is an unprecedented giveaway to the mining industry, one that would further entrench the legacy of injustice to Indigenous communities and damage to public lands held in trust for future generations," declared Earthworks policy director Lauren Pagel.
"We need mining reform that serves the needs of mining-impacted communities and taxpayers," she argued. "Instead of making it easier for irresponsible mining companies to exploit our public lands, we should modernize our mining laws to deliver a more fair, just, and equitable hardrock mine permitting process."
Earthjustice senior legislative representative Blaine Miller-McFeeley agreed that the bill "is a wholesale giveaway to mining companies" that "have long abused" the 1872 law by "unlawfully claiming a right to destroy public lands to maximize profits."
Cortez Masto's bill "would condone that illegal practice, essentially giving mining companies a free pass to occupy our public lands and lock out other uses—including for recreation, conservation, clean energy, and cultural purposes," Miller-McFeeley said.
"Mining companies have left a trail of environmental destruction and human health catastrophes as a direct result of poorly regulated practices and corporate greed," he added. "As we prepare to source the raw materials needed to build out the clean energy infrastructure of the future, we urge Congress to stop doing the bidding of greedy mining corporations and instead, work on meaningful reforms that will protect communities, special places, and sacred sites from unnecessary destruction."
\u201cThis is bad news for #publiclands. \n\nMining must take place responsibly, or not at all. \n\nhttps://t.co/nGPDATIOR3\u201d— Western Priorities (@Western Priorities) 1682442742
Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center for Biological Diversity, also called out the Nevada Democrat's push, charging that "Sen. Cortez Masto has become a mining-industry puppet and is throwing communities, tribes, and wildlife under the bus."
"The United States should be leading the world in setting the highest environmental standards for mining, especially for minerals needed for the renewable energy transition," Donnelly continued. "Instead, she's leading a race to the bottom where the only winners are mining company shareholders."
The proposal exposes local divisions: The Nevada Mining Association, the Northern Nevada Central Labor Council, and the company Nevada Vanadium all applauded it, but other groups, such as Save the Scenic Santa Ritas Association, slammed the bill.
"Sen. Cortez Masto's legislation would betray U.S. taxpayers by greenlighting a project that would foreclose recreation opportunities, including hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, and bird-watching, and threaten the water supply of ranches and nearby homeowners," said Thomas Nelson, the association's board president. "Corporate, industrial extraction industries should never be given free rein to damage public lands for the purpose of making profits. We must not exclude the public from the public lands that their tax dollars sustain."
John Hadder, director of Great Basin Resource Watch, warned that the legislation "would allow New Moly Mining Corp. to cover over federally protected public springs at Mount Hope here in Nevada with millions of tons of waste rock and create a forever source of water pollution."
"Given the enormous ecological and significant climate footprint of mining, the permitting needs to be careful and judicious," Hadder asserted. "This bill does just the opposite."
The Rosemont decision has already been cited in two other judicial decisions. As the AP detailed:
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno ruled in February that the Bureau of Land Management had violated the law when it approved Lithium Americas' plans for the Thacker Pass mine near the Nevada-Oregon line. But she allowed construction to begin last month while the bureau works to bring the project into compliance with federal law.
The 9th Circuit has scheduled oral arguments June 26 on environmentalists' appeal of Du's refusal to halt the mine even though she found it was approved illegally.
Last month, U.S. Judge Larry Hicks in Reno also adopted the Rosemont standard in his ruling that nullified Bureau of Land Management approval of a Nevada molybdenum mine and prohibited any construction.
As Cortez Masto and the other co-sponsors unveiled their bill on Tuesday, Native elders and other land defenders blocked construction on the Thacker Pass mine, with some holding a banner that said: "Enough is enough! Stop the destruction."
"Investors who voted against these resolutions should expect to have a hard time sleeping at night with the knowledge that their misplaced greed will lead to climate destruction and chaos," said one campaigner
Activists on Tuesday lamented their failure of various climate and Indigenous rights resolutions at the annual shareholder meetings of some of the nation's biggest banks, with one campaigner accusing the financial institutions of prioritizing "profit over people and our planet."
Just 10% of Citigroup shareholders and 7% of those owning Bank of America stock voted for resolutions urging banks to adopt a phaseout of financing for new fossil fuel projects. An unknown percentage of Wells Fargo shareholders voted for the resolution. Similar resolutions proposed last year garnered 13% of the vote at Citi and 11% at Bank of America and Wells Fargo.
Those three banks combined have financed nearly $1 trillion in fossil fuel projects since the Paris climate agreement was implemented in 2016, according to a report published earlier this month by a coalition of green groups.
\u201cToday, activist shareholders at 3 of the largest funders of fossil fuels in the world \u2014 @Citi @BankofAmerica & @WellsFargo \u2014 made resolutions for these banks to transition away from fossil fuel financing. Together they've contributed $1 TRILLION since 2016 https://t.co/QmNiLV4mIZ\u201d— Rainforest Action Network (RAN) (@Rainforest Action Network (RAN)) 1682455986
The resolutions were filed by Trillium Asset Management at Bank of America, Harrington Investments at Citigroup, and Sierra Club Foundation at Wells Fargo.
Nearly 30% of Bank of America shareholders also backed forcing the institution to release a 2030 climate transition plan, while 31% Citi investors endorsed a resolution requiring the company to publish a report on the effects of its policies and actions on Indigenous peoples' human rights.
As Sierra Club noted:
Investor filers made several amendments to the fossil fuel financing proposals at the banks this year, including asking banks to adopt a policy to phase out financing for projects and companies engaging in new fossil fuel exploration and development, which is incompatible with limiting global warming to 1.5°C, and encouraging banks to provide financing for energy sector clients to credibly transition to cleaner technologies, which could safeguard against greenwashing and accelerate the clean energy transition.
Tuesday's shareholder votes followed protests the previous day outside the headquarters of Bank of America in Charlotte, Citigroup in New York, and Wells Fargo in San Francisco. Dozens of activists slept overnight outside Citi's headquarters.
\u201cThank you to everyone showing up today! Shareholders need to know that everyone sees what a destructive climate force these banks are.\u201d— Bill McKibben (@Bill McKibben) 1682353417
"While... Citi shareholders continue to support evaluating its policies and impacts on Indigenous peoples, it's saddening and maddening to see the numbers drop a few points as our homelands are destroyed across the globe," said Tara Houska, a member of the Couchiching First Nation and founder of the Giniw Collective.
"These are not uninformed people, they are folks who hold an incredible amount of influence on social discourse and outcomes that impact all life," she added. "Hiding behind jargon and polite rooms are actions they choose as the world's finite freshwater is irreparably harmed."
Stephone M. Coward II, who runs the economic justice and Paid in Full campaigns at the Hip Hop Caucus, argued that "once again, these financial institutions prioritize profit over people and our planet."
"Pollution from fossil fuels worsens the effects of climate change, and together they create a destructive loop that disproportionately impacts the well-being of Black, Brown, and Indigenous people," Coward added. "We must continue to use all the financial levers of power to shift financial capital away from industries causing harm and toward communities that hold the solutions."
\u201cIt's time to escalate. For shareholders who care about Indigenous rights and our climate, it's time to consider divesting from fossil banks. They aren't changing and simply voting for non-binding resolutions ain't cutting it. \n\nTake your \ud83d\udcb0 out - the banks will start to listen.\u201d— Richard Brooks \u2600\ufe0f (@Richard Brooks \u2600\ufe0f) 1682446751
Jessye Waxman, the senior campaign representative for Sierra Club's Fossil-Free Finance campaign, said in a statement that "investors have once again failed to align their voting with their stated positions on climate-related financial risk."
"Stewardship is central to many investors' own net-zero commitments, so it's alarming that investors—including the biggest institutional investors like BlackRock and Vanguard—continue to choose a hands-off approach to climate risk mitigation," Waxman added.
Vanguard recently surpassed BlackRock as the world's leading institutional investor in fossil fuels, with the former holding $269 billion in coal, oil, and gas investments and the latter $263 billion.
\u201c"These banks target communities, like mine, treating us as collateral damage to corporate profiteering," says @Mzozane reflecting on the results of today's annual shareholder meetings at @Citi, @WellsFargo, and @BankofAmerica\n\nhttps://t.co/ZcGCLj13cO\u201d— Stop the Money Pipeline (@Stop the Money Pipeline) 1682452405
"Big investors are ignoring science and the needs of frontline communities, protecting the status quo over the changes needed to protect people and planet from climate disaster," Alec Connon, coordinator of the Stop the Money Pipeline, said in a statement. "A transition is coming one way or another: Banks and their investors can help make it orderly and just, or they can pretend they don't see what's coming as they drive the planet off a cliff."
"Investors who voted against these resolutions should expect to have a hard time sleeping at night with the knowledge that their misplaced greed will lead to climate destruction and chaos," Connon added.