January, 30 2024, 12:07pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Phone: (202) 588-1000
New Report: Majority of U.S. Chamber’s Legal Advocacy Supports Large Corporations
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce claims to represent over three million businesses. But a new report from Public Citizen reveals the majority of the Chamber’s litigation activity supported large corporations.
An analysis of 400 recent cases from the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center’s online archive reveals the Chamber backed Fortune 500 litigants over 35% of the time, and backed big businesses outside of the Fortune 500 – those with revenue of more than a billion dollars – an additional 20% of the time.
“Chamber litigation appears to be an advocacy tool to shield America’s largest corporations from accountability, to the detriment of consumers and small businesses,” says Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen. “The Chamber is helping big companies to protect their profits by stopping or stalling reforms that would bring down healthcare costs or reduce the student loan debt of small business owners, for example.”
The report highlights the Chamber’s legal action to stop antitrust regulations, target the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and halt drug price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act, among others. These efforts are actually hurting the small businesses the Chamber claims to represent.
According to the analysis, a major focus of the Chamber’s litigation strategy was on restricting access to the courts, defined as issues relating to arbitration and/or class actions.
Meanwhile, the Chamber filed in support of at least one small business only 6% of the time, and only 23 of the roughly 28 million small businesses in the U.S. (0.0001%) directly benefited from the Chamber’s litigation.
A Public Citizen report last year revealed that nearly half of the money donated to the Chamber came from just 46 donors that gave $1 million or more.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
LATEST NEWS
Despite Its Rhetoric, Chamber of Commerce Mostly Fights for Big Business in Court
"Chamber litigation appears to be an advocacy tool to shield America's largest corporations from accountability, to the detriment of consumers and small businesses," said Public Citizen's Lisa Gilbert.
Jan 30, 2024
News
The new report from the watchdog group Public Citizen examines 400 recent cases from the Chamber's Litigation Center, an online resource that tracks the organization's legal work.
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the administration's debt cancellation policy last summer, the Chamber issued a statement applauding the ruling.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce bills itself as a champion of small businesses, but a report published Tuesday shows that the powerful lobbying group primarily uses its vast resources to support large corporations in court as they combat antitrust regulations, environmental protections, efforts to lower prescription drug prices, and consumer access to the legal system.
The new report from the watchdog group Public Citizen examines 400 recent cases from the Chamber's Litigation Center, an online resource that tracks the organization's legal work.
Public Citizen's analysis found that the Chamber backed businesses with revenue of more than a billion dollars a year 55% of the time—and 35% of the time, the litigants were Fortune 500 companies.
"In comparison, the Chamber filed in support of at least one small business only 6% of the time," the new report says. "Accordingly, only 23 of the roughly 28 million small businesses in the U.S. (0.0001%) directly benefited from the Chamber's litigation."
Lisa Gilbert, executive vice president of Public Citizen, said in a statement that "Chamber litigation appears to be an advocacy tool to shield America's largest corporations from accountability, to the detriment of consumers and small businesses."
"The Chamber is helping big companies to protect their profits by stopping or stalling reforms that would bring down healthcare costs or reduce the student loan debt of small business owners, for example," said Gilbert.
"Its legal interventions on behalf of the largest corporations in America show the Chamber's words ring hollow."
Of the 400 cases Public Citizen considered, a plurality involved access to the U.S. courts. The watchdog defined court access cases as "legal disputes relating to whether or not forced arbitration clauses would be enforced and whether or not a class action lawsuit would be allowed to proceed."
"While the Chamber actively works to shut the door on everyday Americans seeking relief from the judicial system, the Chamber certainly had no issue availing itself of the court," Public Citizen's report states. "Recently, Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark utilized the yearly State of American Business Address to boast about the organization's many misguided accusations of overregulation, stating: 'And that's why the chamber sued the [Federal Trade Commission], the [Securities and Exchange Commission], and the [Consumer Financial Protection Bureau] last year.'"
The Chamber, which is funded mostly by large donations, has recently intervened in high-profile cases with vast implications for the U.S. public, siding with Big Pharma in its attack on Medicare drug price negotiations and opposing the Biden administration's effort to cancel student loan debt for tens of millions of borrowers.
After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the administration's debt cancellation policy last summer, the Chamber issued a statement applauding the ruling.
The Chamber also weighed in on the side of Microsoft last year as the world's most valuable public company fought an antitrust suit brought by the Federal Trade Commission.
"The Chamber repeatedly 'talks the talk' on fighting for the interests and empowerment of small businesses and everyday people trying to make a living. But its legal interventions on behalf of the largest corporations in America show the Chamber's words ring hollow," Public Citizen's report reads. "In fact, many of the arguments and declarations the Chamber makes on behalf of large businesses come at the direct detriment of the interests of small businesses across the country."
"If the Chamber really wanted to help small businesses," the report adds, "there's no lack of opportunity to begin advocating for the policies and legal rulings that most aid them."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Democrats Demand Blinken Explain Unapproved Arms Transfers to Israel
"It is highly unusual for the president to bypass congressional oversight through an emergency declaration," the lawmakers noted after the Biden administration did so twice.
Jan 30, 2024
News
As the lawmakers noted:
After the Biden administration twice bypassed Congress to approve arms transfers to Israel as it wages a genocidal war on Gaza, 19 U.S. lawmakers on Monday asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken to explain the "highly unusual" transactions.
"The Arms Export Control Act (AECA) requires the State Department, on behalf of the president, to provide Congress advance notification of government-to-government foreign military sales of defense equipment. That notification is designed to allow Congress the opportunity to raise questions or objections before a sale is complete," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Blinken led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Jim McGovern, both Massachusetts Democrats.
The AECA also contains an exemption to the notification requirement if the secretary of state certifies the existence of an "emergency."
However, the letter asserts that "it is highly unusual for the president to bypass congressional oversight through an emergency declaration."
"In fact," the legislators noted, "since the AECA was passed into law, an emergency declaration authority has only been used 18 times in nearly 50 years."
On December 9, Blinken informed Congress of an emergency determination expediting the transfer of 13,000 rounds of tank ammunition, even though lawmakers had not yet reviewed the transaction.
Then, citing the "urgency of Israel's defensive needs," the secretary of state on December 29 notified lawmakers of a new emergency determination for the sale of $147.5 million in equipment including fuses, charges, and primers for 155mm artillery shells that Israel already purchased from the United States.
The lawmakers said they are "troubled by the decision to provide equipment for 155mm shells, which over 30 U.S.-based civil society organizations warned poses 'a grave risk to civilians' and are 'inherently indiscriminate' when used in densely populated areas like Gaza."
U.S.-supplied weapons have caused many of the more than 100,000 Palestinian casualties—dead, wounded, and missing—during the 116-day Israeli assault on Gaza. The letter acknowledges that the bulk of Palestinian victims have been civilians, "including thousands of children."
As the lawmakers noted:
The Leahy Laws set a clear standard that the U.S. should not provide assistance to foreign security force units if there are credible allegations that a unit has committed a "gross violation of human rights." In addition to those provisions, the Biden administration released a revised conventional arms transfer policy in February 2023 that "makes it clear that under this administration, the United States will utilize a holistic approach to conventional arms transfers and adherence to our agreements on the use of U.S.-origin defense equipment by our allies and partners, compliance with the law of armed conflict, and respect for human rights."
The letter asks Blinken to answer a series of questions regarding how the State Department determined an emergency existed, whether it adhered to its conventional arms transfer policy, and what measures were implemented to reduce risks to civilians.
"Congress and the American public deserve thorough answers on how this policy was applied for these two emergency transfers," the lawmakers wrote. "Use of a national emergency waiver does not exempt the U.S. government from assessing whether arms sales are consistent with these policies."
In a Tuesday press conference, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller insisted that "the process that the secretary followed is the process that the law prescribes."
"I see this described all the time as 'bypassing Congress,' but in fact what we're doing is following the statute that Congress passed," he added.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Cori Bush Confirms DOJ Probe, Denies Misspending on Security
The Missouri Democrat said she is "fully cooperating" with the investigation and she has "not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services."
Jan 30, 2024
News
Punchbowl News and other outlets had reported that as part of the probe into the Missouri Democrat, the DOJ sent a subpoena for documents to the House of Representatives Office of the Sergeant at Arms.
This post has been updated with comment from Rep. Cori Bush.
Progressive Congresswoman Cori Bush confirmed Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a criminal investigation into her spending on private security while also denying any wrongdoing.
Punchbowl News and other outlets had reported that as part of the probe into the Missouri Democrat, the DOJ sent a subpoena for documents to the House of Representatives Office of the Sergeant at Arms.
"I asked Cori Bush about the investigation directly last night," Punchbowl's Max Cohen said on social media early Tuesday. "She repeatedly declined to comment and reprimanded me for approaching her as she had a toothache."
The "Squad" member later addressed the reporting in a lengthy statement, saying that she is "fully cooperating" with the DOJ investigation, as well as probes by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) and House Committee on Ethics.
"Since before I was sworn into office, I have endured relentless threats to my physical safety and life," noted Bush, who was elected in 2020. "As a rank-and-file member of Congress, I am not entitled to personal protection by the House, and instead have used campaign funds as permissible to retain security services. I have not used any federal tax dollars for personal security services. Any reporting that I have used federal funds for personal security is simply false."
As Bush acknowledged, she has repeatedly faced scrutiny—particularly from right-wing media and groups—for her security spending, including for her campaign paying her husband, Cortney Merritts.
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust last March filed a complaint with the FEC after records showed that Bush's campaign paid $571,856 for security services in 2022, including $62,359 to Merritts. Campaign funds may only be used to pay family members if they are "providing a bona fide service" and "payments reflect the fair market value."
After investigating the campaign's payments to Merritts in response to another complaint last year, the Office of Congressional Ethics in October cleared Bush of any wrongdoing.
"I have complied with all applicable laws and House rules—and will continue to prioritize the rules that govern us as federal elected officials," Bush said Tuesday. "In accordance with all applicable rules, I retained my husband as part of my security team to provide security services because he has had extensive experience in this area, and is able to provide the necessary services at or below a fair market rate."
Amid reporting on a private ceremony last February, Bush's chief of staff, Abbas Alawieh, confirmed her marriage, noting in a statement that "Mr. Merritts, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a security professional, has been Congresswoman Bush's partner since before her congressional tenure and is not employed by her congressional office."
"Those who know the congresswoman personally and have followed her inspiring story know that she is a survivor of multiple forms of violence, including intimate partner violence," Alawieh added. "That she has married someone who supports her in all that she does, including as representative of the incredible people of St. Louis, is cause for great celebration."
This post has been updated with comment from Rep. Cori Bush.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular