New Memos Detail The Trump Administration’s Troubling Stewardship of the Federal Executive Branch
Today, the Revolving Door Project released a series of memos cataloging the Trump approach to running the federal executive branch.
The series serves as a reminder to the public that the president’s primary responsibility is to direct the vast apparatus known as the executive branch of the federal government. Sadly, former president Donald Trump either neglected this responsibility or wielded it in favor of corporations throughout his four years in office.
The memos, which cover a broad range of themes, including disaster and emergency management, labor, housing, transportation, financial regulation and more, highlight the myriad ways the former president and his cast of conflicted appointees prioritized corporate interests while jeopardizing the health, safety and wellbeing of the American people.
Revolving Door Project Research Director Timi Iwayemi said: “Even as current conversations wisely focus on Project 2025 and Trump’s promise to leverage executive power to harm political enemies, it’s important to revisit how poorly he ran the executive branch his first time round as a cure to the public’s apparent Trumpnesia.”
“The Trump administration was utterly indifferent to the public interest while prioritizing the wealth of the Trump family and their richest enablers,” Iwayemi continued. “There are multiple examples of this indifference, including the disgraceful response to hurricanes Irma and Maria, the destructive mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, the repeal of payday lending consumer protections, the authorization of wage theft from tipped workers, and the protection of disreputable corporate polluters and for-profit educational institutions.”
Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser said: “Donald Trump’s most important legacy as president wasn’t what he said, or even what bills he signed, but how he turned the federal government into a favor machine to benefit his family and cronies. The media should not focus on the aesthetics of this week’s presidential debate but rather cover the Biden vs. Trump election as a comparison between how each president administered the immensely important executive branch.”To read the memos, visit the Trump Retrospectives, or check them out here: disaster management, education, environment, financial regulation, housing, immigration, labor, transportation.
The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
US Supreme Court to Consider Tennessee's Ban on Care for Trans Youth
"It's crucial to recognize that for trans youth and their families, this isn't about politics—it's about the fundamental freedom to access vital, lifesaving healthcare," said one advocate.
The justices granted certiorari in seven cases for the term beginning this fall, including United States v. Skrmetti, the administration's challenge to the Tennessee ban. Law Dork's Chris Geidner noted that they rejected local challenges to that law and a similar one in Kentucky, "which also raised a parental rights due process claim."
"These bans represent a dangerous and discriminatory affront to the well-being of transgender youth across the country."
Still, rights advocates cautiously welcomed the news and called on the justices to apply precedents including the Supreme Court's 2020 Bostock v. Clayton Countyruling that it is illegal for employers to discriminate against a worker because of transgender status and sexual orientation. That majority opinion was written by right-wing Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the four left-leaning members of the court at that time. Now, there are just three liberal justices.
"This court has historically rejected efforts to uphold discriminatory laws, and without similar action here, these punitive, categorical bans on the provision of gender-affirming care will continue to wreak havoc on the lives of transgender youth and their families," Lambda Legal senior counsel Tara Borelli said Monday. "We are grateful that transgender youth and their families will have their day in the highest court, and we will not stop fighting to ensure access to this lifesaving, medically necessary care."
While 15 states plus Washington, D.C. have enacted shield laws protecting access to gender-affirming healthcare, over two dozen states have banned some or all of such care for trans youth, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Medical professionals and rights advocates across the country have warned that these bans endanger the lives of trans people.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a challenge to Tennessee's March 2023 ban on gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth—a development that LGBTQ+ rights advocates sought but which has them worried given the six right-wing justices.
The Biden administration along with the national and state ACLU, Lambda Legal, and the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP asked the justices to review the Tennessee ban after a September decision by the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals allowed it to stay in effect.
"The future of countless transgender youth in this and future generations rests on this court adhering to the facts, the Constitution, and its own modern precedent," said Chase Strangio, deputy director for Transgender Justice at the ACLU's LGBTQ & HIV Project, in a statement after the justices agreed to take the case.
"These bans represent a dangerous and discriminatory affront to the well-being of transgender youth across the country and their constitutional right to equal protection under the law," Strangio continued. "They are the result of an openly political effort to wage war on a marginalized group and our most fundamental freedoms."
Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, staff attorney at the ACLU of Tennessee, stressed that "Tennesseans deserve the freedom to live their lives as their authentic selves without government interference, yet every day this law remains in place, it inflicts further pain and injustice on trans youth and their families."
"As politicians continue to fuel divisions for their own political gain, it's crucial to recognize that for trans youth and their families, this isn't about politics—it's about the fundamental freedom to access vital, lifesaving healthcare," the attorney added.
For now, the Tennessee ban remains in effect—and since its passage last year, the Campaign for Southern Equality has supported families of transgender youth through the Southern Trans Youth Emergency Project.
"This is a high-stakes moment for transgender youth and their families, and we're glad that trans youth and their families will have their day in court to make the case that the bans are unconstitutional, interfere with private medical decisions, and severely harm families," Allison Scott, the campaign's director of impact and innovation, said Monday. "Everyone who needs gender-affirming care should be able to access it affordably, and close to home, and our team will never stop working to make that happen."
On Dobbs Anniversary, Advocates Mark 'Two Years of Outrage' and Rally for Abortion Rights
"Women shouldn't have to wait to see if the Supreme Court will decide if they can get life-saving healthcare in all states," said one campaigner of a pending ruling on emergency abortion care.
As the country marks two years since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned the 1973 ruling that affirmed Americans have the constitutional right to obtain abortions, advocates expressed a need to acknowledge the harm caused by Dobbs while also looking ahead to the pro-forced pregnancy movement's desire to further restrict reproductive rights.
"We can't let that happen," said executive director Christina Harvey.
Exactly two years after the right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for nearly half of U.S. states so far to ban or severely restrict abortion care, reproductive justice advocates convened in Washington, D.C. on Monday to mark the anniversary and speak out ahead of another ruling that could have deadly consequences for pregnant people across the country.
As the country marks two years since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which overturned the 1973 ruling that affirmed Americans have the constitutional right to obtain abortions, advocates expressed a need to acknowledge the harm caused by Dobbs while also looking ahead to the pro-forced pregnancy movement's desire to further restrict reproductive rights.
"Women shouldn't have to wait to see if the Supreme Court will decide if they can get lifesaving healthcare in all states. This is a direct result of the disastrous Dobbs decision two years ago," said Margaret Viggiani, a campaigner who joined the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice Monday at the rally and press conference in the nation's capital.
At the rally in Washington on Monday, reproductive rights advocates joined union members in calling on the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) to convene a national labor conference for reproductive justice, arguing that the largest federation of unions in the U.S. "is in the most powerful position to mobilize thousands of workers in defense of this fundamental right."
With 1 in 3 women of reproductive age in the U.S. now living in states with abortion bans, Reproductive Justice Maryland executive director Jakeya Johnson said at the rally that the Dobbs decision has "disproportionately impacted those who are marginalized and struggling to make ends meet."
"Today we're here to say, enough is enough," said Johnson. "The power of our collective voices cannot be underestimated. When labor and reproductive justice movements join forces, we are unstoppable. We're a force for change, and our strength lies in our numbers."
Meanwhile, groups including Reproductive Freedom for All, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the National Women's Law Center, and Planned Parenthood Federation of America marked the Dobbs anniversary by launching their Abortion Access Now campaign, pledging a $100 million investment to advance abortion rights and access through lobbying, grassroots organizing, public education, and other communications strategies.
"We envision a future where abortion, and all sexual and reproductive healthcare, is not only legal but also accessible, affordable, and free from stigma or fear," said the campaign. "This campaign is committed to building and leading a broad, inclusive vision for abortion access, ensuring everyone can make fundamental decisions about their health and bodies with dignity and support. Together, we will secure the freedom to control our own bodies and care for ourselves, our families, and our communities."
A separate campaign launched by the judicial reform group Stand Up America similarly marked the Dobbs anniversary and focused on warning U.S. voters that a victory by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in November would "ensure MAGA control of the [U.S. Supreme] Court for decades to come," with an impact on abortion rights and other crucial issues.
"We can't let that happen," said executive director Christina Harvey.
EU Charges Apple With Restricting Competition Under New Antitrust Law
"For too long Apple has been squeezing out innovative companies—denying consumers new opportunities and choices," a European commissioner said.
European Union regulators on Monday filed preliminary charges against Apple for restricting competition in its App Store, the first case under a landmark antitrust law that came into full effect in March.
Apple's rules of engagement "prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternatives channels for offers and content," the European Commission (EC), the executive branch of the E.U. that handles antitrust regulation, wrote in a statement.
The commission's findings follow an investigation, announced in March, of Apple and other tech firms for non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which was designed to allow smaller tech companies to compete and lower prices for consumers.
"For too long Apple has been squeezing out innovative companies—denying consumers new opportunities and choices," Thierry Breton, a European commissioner responsible for digital markets, wrote on social media.
In a reference to Apple's slogan, "Think different," Breton quipped that it should be "Act different."
“Act different” should be their new slogan🍏
For too long @Apple has been squeezing out innovative companies — denying consumers new opportunities & choices.
Today we are taking further steps to ensure AppStore & iOS comply with #DMA pic.twitter.com/e741oV9r9l
— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) June 24, 2024
The DMA was designed to prevent Big Tech firms from using their market power to dominate the industry.
"In football terms, this is about getting your players onto the pitch. Imagine how easy it would be for one of the teams to win their game tonight if they made sure that the rival team couldn't even get into the stadium. This is in fact what we often see in the digital world: many companies get stuck in their changing room," Margrethe Vestager, an EC official in charge of competition policy, said in a speech delivered Monday about the law.
The DMA was also designed to give regulators a way to streamline antitrust efforts so they don't get bogged down in years of litigation, a process that could be tested in the current Apple case.
The EC sent its findings to Apple on Monday and the company now has a chance to respond to the charges, with the commission scheduled to reach a final decision by next March. Monday's action was akin to the "halfway stage" in a traditional antitrust lawsuit in which a company is issued a statement of objection and a chance to reform its practices, The Guardianreported.
If the findings are finalized, Apple would have one year to comply or face a penalty of up to 10% of global revenues. The company took in $383 billion last year. However, E.U. regulators aim for dialogue that leads to compliance, rather than issuing a penalty, according to The Guardian.
The DMA has kept the EC busy. In addition to the charges, the commission also announced on Monday a new investigation into Apple's iOS business terms, including the "core technology fee" it charges for every download of the app after 1 million downloads in a year.
"The developers' community and consumers are eager to offer alternatives to the App Store," Vestager, the commission official, said regarding the newest probe. "We will investigate to ensure Apple does not undermine these efforts."
Big Tech companies including Apple, which have been deemed "gatekeepers" by E.U. regulators, have challenged the DMA in court to try to limit the law's scope.
Apple's antitrust battles are not limited to Europe. "The charges underscore the risk to the company's business from increased regulatory scrutiny around the world," The New York Times reported.
The U.S. Department of Justice and sixteen states filed a landmark antitrust suit against the company in March alleging that the company "illegally maintains a monopoly over smartphones by selectively imposing contractual restrictions on, and withholding critical access points from, developers." The United Kingdom and Japan have also recently investigated and taken legal action against the company.
