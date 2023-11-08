November, 08 2023, 05:33pm EDT
For Immediate Release
New Legislation Paves Way For State-Based Single-Payer Health Care Systems
Today, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced the State-Based Universal Health Care Act, which would create a waiver to allow states to develop their own plans to provide access to health care for all their residents. In response, Eagan Kemp, health care policy advocate with Public Citizen, released the following statement.
“We must empower states, including those such as California and New York that are working to create state-based single-payer health care systems, to guarantee that their residents can get the care they need when they need it. By ensuring states have the authority to create more efficient and equitable health care systems, we can help them to lead the way in demonstrating just how much better single-payer health care is than our fragmented for-profit health care system.
“Our failing health care system, where millions are burdened by debt and nearly half of all Americans report struggling to afford the care they need, has increased the demand for state and federal action. This bill would give states the opportunity to break down barriers to care and eliminate the ability of greedy corporations to profit off illness. It couldn’t be coming at a more important time. We thank Rep. Khanna for his leadership on this important issue and urge Congress to pass this into law as quickly as possible.”
Biden Urged to Reject Any and All 'Inhumane' GOP Cuts to Social Programs
"There is no room to negotiate when it comes to our communities," said a coalition of 87 groups.
Nov 08, 2023
News
As a potential government shutdown once again looms, a coalition on Wednesday urged U.S. President Joe Biden to reject any spending bills that include "inhumane" cuts to programs that working and low-wealth people rely on every day.
The 87 labor groups, civil society organizations, and policy experts demanded that Biden and congressional Democrats "brush aside the threats of a small group of extremists" to slash crucial spending.
The White House reached a deal with Republicans in Congress in September to keep the government open until November 17, and progressives celebrated the bill that was passed without cuts to housing assistance, the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition program, scientific research, and other domestic spending.
But when the 45-day stopgap measure was passed, progressive lawmakers and advocates knew House Republicans, now led by hard-right House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, still aim to cut social spending.
The coalition, under the name ProsperUS and including groups such as Communications Workers of America, the Friends Committee on National Legislation, and Groundwork Collaborative, thanked Biden for requesting emergency supplemental funding for disaster relief at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, childcare stabilization for one year, and other domestic programs, and credited the administration with spending that has helped keep unemployment low.
"But extremists in Congress are trying to undo these successes," the groups wrote, citing the so-called Fiscal Responsibility Act that was passed in June in exchange for an increase to the nation's arbitrary debt limit. The package included work requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other safety net programs and cut Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding meant to stop tax evasion by wealthy Americans.
Even with those cuts, ProsperUS warned, "House Republicans have signaled they are willing to make even more draconian cuts in a potential stopgap bill."
Extremists in the party have proposed substantial cuts to the U.S. Department of Education, agricultural programs, violence prevention initiatives at the U.S. Department of Justice, and the IRS. Other social spending they aim to reduce includes home heating assistance for low-income families and SNAP, which they would take away from 1.3 million people with low incomes, according to the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities.
"Polls consistently show that Americans oppose cuts to essential programs and support reinvesting our tax dollars back into our communities, whether it's for teachers' salaries, clean drinking water, or ensuring that every child has enough healthy food to succeed," said ProsperUS. "These public investments make our economy more stable, families more secure, and our nation safer."
Jhumpa Bhattacharya, co-president of the Maven Collaborative, which is part of the coalition, said that considering the White House has requested $14 billion in aid for Israel this month, "it's way past time for our policymakers to give programs that help feed, educate, and care for American families the value they deserve."
"If we can find money to fund war and destruction internationally, we should be able to also fund programs that save lives domestically," said Bhattacharya. "All Americans deserve to have a roof over their heads, food on the table, and their children educated and cared for. We should never let extremist, racist ideology take that away from us."
The groups noted that housing assistance, Social Security, and nutrition programs are among the "lifesaving, economy-building" initiatives that have faced "chronic underfunding."
"Cutting critical programs and failing to invest more in our communities undermines our economic progress," said Bilal Baydoun, director of policy and research at Groundwork Collaborative. "The president must reject any proposal that cuts the public investments that pushed unemployment to record lows and restarted our economic engine. There is no room to negotiate when it comes to our communities."
NGOs Call for Attendees of Paris Aid Conference to Back Gaza Cease-Fire
"We call on states to live up to their joint and individual responsibility to cooperate in providing humanitarian assistance," said one group leader. "They cannot sit by and witness this suffering any longer."
Nov 08, 2023
News
Over a dozen international relief organizations and human rights groups on Wednesday urged any world leaders joining French President Emmanuel Macron's "humanitarian conference" in Paris to support a cease-fire in Israel's war on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians.
The coalition's call came on the eve of the conference, which is set to occur "on the margins" of the annual Paris Peace Forum.
The 13 organizations urged the conference attendees "to do everything in their power to achieve an immediate cease-fire; take concrete steps to free civilian hostages and protect all civilian populations; and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and respect for international humanitarian law."
The groups include Amnesty International, the International Federation for Human Rights, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Oxfam France, and Doctors Without Borders, known internationally as Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
"We are receiving increasingly desperate calls for protection and aid from our humanitarian workers inside the locked-down Gaza Strip," NRC secretary general Jan Egeland said in the statement. "It is unacceptable that there is still no humanitarian cease-fire, no humanitarian corridors, and no end to the suffocating siege."
Israel intensified its 16-year blockade of Gaza and began bombarding the besieged enclave in response to a Hamas-led attack on October 7. Officials say over 1,500 Israelis have been killed in the past month and around 240 others are still being held hostage by Palestinian militants.
Israeli forces are now conducting a ground assault in what global experts are calling a "genocidal" war on Gaza, where 2.3 million Palestinians must contend with relentless bombing, devastated civilian infrastructure, limited essential supplies, and a healthcare system on the brink of collapse.
MSF France president Dr. Isabelle Defourny emphasized Wednesday that "hospitals caring for the wounded must be spared at all times" and achieving a cease-fire "is a vital emergency" given the scale of need and "catastrophic health situation" in Gaza.
Amnesty secretary general Agnès Callamard similarly stressed the need for a cease-fire, welcomed Macron's "decision to host an international humanitarian conference for the people of Gaza," and "strongly" encouraged other nations to also do their part.
"For this cease-fire to be effective, states must ensure it covers the entire Gaza Strip and that it's long enough to allow a substantive alleviation of suffering," she said. "The wounded have to be properly taken care of and hospitals and clinics must be repaired, relief has to be distributed safely and unconditionally, and the dead must be recovered and buried."
Callamard—whose group also released a separate statement on the French-hosted conference—also said that "we call on states to live up to their joint and individual responsibility to cooperate in providing humanitarian assistance in times of emergency," declaring that "they cannot sit by and witness this suffering any longer."
"Going forward," she concluded, "Amnesty International is calling on those attending the conference to commit to the long-term recovery of Gaza, ensure people are able to eventually return to their homes, and put an enduring, human rights-centered political solution to the crisis on the agenda."
According to the French government, "The conference will mobilize the main players involved in the humanitarian response in Gaza and determined to take concrete action to support Palestinian civilians in the city: states, main donors, international organizations and NGOs active in Gaza."
The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is refusing to participate in the event. Citing an official in Macron's office, The Times of Israelreported that the pair spoke on Tuesday and "will talk again once the aid conference is over."
"The French leader had also spoken to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday," the newspaper noted. "Both countries are playing a key role in attempts to bring more aid into the Gaza Strip."
While some humanitarian aid has begun entering Gaza through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the United Nations World Food Program said Sunday that "it is nowhere near enough to meet the exponentially growing needs."
Increasingly large protests around the world have demanded a cease-fire—a position opposed by Netanyahu's government as well as the Biden administration, which has responded to the war by asking U.S. lawmakers for over $14 billion in military aid for Israel, on top of the nearly $4 billion that the nation already receives annually.
100+ Congressional Staffers Stage Walkout Demanding Their Bosses Back Gaza Cease-Fire
"We demand our leaders speak up: Call for a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, and an immediate de-escalation now."
Nov 08, 2023
News
More than 100 U.S. congressional staffers walked off the job Wednesday afternoon to hold a vigil for the more than 10,000 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces over the past month and to demand their bosses listen to constituents and support an immediate Gaza cease-fire.
“We are congressional staffers on Capitol Hill, and we are no longer comfortable being silent," one legislative employee declared.
"We were horrified by the brutal October 7th attacks on Israeli civilians, and we are horrified by the overwhelming response by the Israeli government that has killed thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza," said another. "Our constituents are pleading for a cease-fire, and we are the staffers answering their calls every day."
"Most of our bosses on Capitol Hill are not listening to the people they represent," added a third. "We demand our leaders speak up: Call for a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, and an immediate deescalation now."
The staffers then observed a moment of silence and interfaith prayer to remember "those we have lost" while the three speakers laid down flowers in honor of the more than 1,500 Israelis and 10,000 Palestinians killed during the war.
Wednesday's walkout follows the publication last month of an open letterfrom hundreds of Muslim and Jewish congressional staffers urging lawmakers to demand a cease-fire in Gaza.
Just 18 House Democrats are sponsoring a resolution introduced last month by Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) urging President Joe Biden to push Israel for an immediate cease-fire. Several others, including Reps. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), Joaquin Castro (D-Texas), Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) have separately called for a cease-fire.
In the Senate, 13 lawmakers—Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)—earlier this month urged a "cessation of hostilities."
Notably absent from the list is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who has refused to call for a cease-fire, a stance that has prompted praise from the lobby group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC)—which heavily contributes to the campaign coffers of pro-Israel Democrats and Republicans alike.
Biden—who has been accused of genocide denial for rejecting Palestinian casualty figures—has also resisted growing calls to back a cease-fire, instead favoring a "humanitarian pause," while his administration prepares to send more than $14 billion in new U.S. military aid to Israel. The country already receives nearly $4 billion in annual armed assistance from Washington.
Furthermore, the U.S. used its veto power at the United Nations Security Council to block a Brazil-sponsored cease-fire resolution last month.
Recent polling has shown that two-thirds of Americans support a cease-fire, while participants in massive—and ongoing—protests across the country, including many led by Jewish Americans, are resoundingly demanding an end to the killing.
