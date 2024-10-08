To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Food & Water Watch
Contact:

Seth Gladstone - sgladstone@fwwatch.org

New Federal Lead Pipe Rule is Big Step Forward, Replacing Weak Trump Action

Progress on Clean Water and Public Health at Risk in November Election

Today, the Biden-Harris Administration released its final Lead and Copper Rule Improvements to strengthen protections against lead in drinking water, replacing the regulations adopted by the Trump administration. The new rule will require full lead service line replacement in a decade for most communities, lower the action level from 15 ppb to 10 ppb, and protect millions of people from lead exposure from their drinking water.

The rule replaces the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions adopted by the Trump administration that slowed the pace of lead service line replacements. Lead service lines are the main source of lead in drinking water, and the EPA estimates that 9 million homes are still served through these lead lines. No amount of lead is safe.

In response, Mary Grant, Public Water for All Campaign Director at Food & Water Action said:

“We applaud the Biden-Harris administration for strengthening the rule to remove lead from our drinking water. These long-awaited improvements will replace the weak regulation adopted by Donald Trump, and in doing so, will protect millions of people from lasting harm from this dangerous neurotoxin.

“Today’s action is yet another example of the stark difference between the two Presidential candidates. Only Vice President Kamala Harris is serious about the safety of our drinking water. A Trump reelection could reverse progress on safe water.

“We know much more hard work is necessary to truly deliver water justice across the country. We need to ensure that Congress provides the funding necessary to remove these toxic lead pipes, and communities must replace them with a safer alternative — copper, not dirty PVC or CPVC pipes – at no cost to affected households. With the right leadership, we can continue to build toward safe, lead-free water for all.”

Food & Water Watch mobilizes regular people to build political power to move bold and uncompromised solutions to the most pressing food, water, and climate problems of our time. We work to protect people's health, communities, and democracy from the growing destructive power of the most powerful economic interests.

(202) 683-2500
www.foodandwaterwatch.org
