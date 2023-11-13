November, 13 2023, 12:02pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Katie Scally kscally@commoncause.org
National Voting Rights Organization: Let Election Workers Do Their Job
Common Cause and partners plan to ramp up 2024 election protection work
Today, Common Cause, a national, nonpartisan voting rights organization is urging all Americans to let election workers do their job in response to reports of election offices receiving threatening letters, some laced with fentanyl. The letters were sent to offices in California, Georgia, Oregon, Nevada, and Washington following the November 7 election.
As these new threats against election workers are revealed, Common Cause and a coalition of organizations are working to ramp up the largest and longest-running election protection program in advance of the 2024 elections. For three decades, Common Cause has mobilized a national, nonpartisan network of volunteers dedicated to ensuring every American can vote freely and safely.
The program has experts in the field to help address the historical and emerging threats to America’s system of voting and elections, including misinformation, disinformation, artificial intelligence, and political violence. In between elections, the organization and its 25 state offices work at the local, state, and national level to reform our system of voting so it is more accessible, equitable, and secure.
The following are statements from Common Cause and its state organizations:
“Election workers are our friends and neighbors who are doing the incredibly difficult work of ensuring our elections run smoothly and all eligible voters can vote—and Common Cause has their backs. Our top priority is making sure all Americans can vote in a safe election, and that our elections are free of threats of violence, intimidation, and harassment toward election workers, volunteers, candidates, and voters,” said Suzanne Almeida, Common Cause Director of State Operations.
“Attacks on these dedicated public servants do not make our elections more secure; they just make it harder for elections officials to do their jobs. Our election workers play a critical role in making sure the people can have a say in the issues that matter to us and our families—the economy, the environment, housing, and so much more. Election workers make sure our votes are counted fairly and accurately and help us send a message to our elected leaders about our priorities,” said Jonathan Mehta Stein, California Common Cause Executive Director.
“Disrupting election infrastructure and threatening the people in charge of making elections run smoothly hurts voters, elected officials, and candidates of all parties. That’s why those who spread lies about the 2020 election in Georgia are behind held accountable for their actions in a court of law. We expect those who sent threatening letters be met with the same level of accountability,” said Aunna Dennis, Common Cause Georgia Executive Director.
“Good people across the country will not stand for domestic terrorism. Common Cause and our allies are ramping up the largest, longest-running election protection program for 2024. We will make sure every voter can cast a ballot safely and our election workers can do their jobs without interference,” said Kate Titus, Executive Director of Common Cause Oregon.
Common Cause is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy. We work to create open, honest, and accountable government that serves the public interest; promote equal rights, opportunity, and representation for all; and empower all people to make their voices heard in the political process.(202) 833-1200
LATEST NEWS
'We Say No!' 40+ Rabbis Lead Morning Prayer and Call for Cease-Fire Outside US Capitol
"As Jews, as Rabbis, as human beings we are pleading with our communities to rise through our despair and our grief to save lives," said the group Rabbis for Cease-Fire.
Nov 13, 2023
News
As Israel begins the sixth week of its bombardment and attack of Gaza, more than 40 rabbis congregated in front of the U.S. Capitol Monday to lead a morning prayer and call for a cease-fire.
The rabbis, joined by other spiritual leaders and hundreds of congregants, led a Shacharit service, the Jewish morning prayer, at 10:00 am ET before marching with Torahs to speak to members of Congress, ABC 7 reported.
"The Torah: 'You shall not murder,' 'You shall not steal,' 'You shall not stand idly by the blood of your brother,'" Rabbi David Mivasair wrote on social media ahead of Monday's event. "We are called upon to take action to end Israel's mass murder of innocent civilians and ongoing theft of their land."
More than 170 rabbis and rabbinical students have signed the Rabbis for Cease-Fire statement.
"Those of us grieving both Israeli and Palestinian loved ones this week know there is no military solution to our horror," the statement reads.
In the statement, the rabbis mourned the at least 1,200 Israelis killed in Hamas' initial October 7 attack and expressed fear for the more than 230 Israeli hostages still held in Gaza. However, they noted that Israel's bombardment had killed more than 11,000 in Gaza, including one child every 15 minutes.
"We want Jews everywhere to be safe and free. And we know that cannot, and will not, come at the expense of the safety and freedom of others."
"In the face of this terrifying violence, we say no!" the rabbis said. "We uplift the Torah value of v'chai bahem—live by Torah. Torah should be a source of life, not death."
"As Jews, as Rabbis, as human beings we are pleading with our communities to rise through our despair and our grief to save lives," they continued. "As Americans, we call upon our leaders to stop supporting and enabling this nightmare."
IfNotNow shared images and video from Monday's prayer on social media.
"We love being Jewish," the group wrote. "We care about our people. We want Jews everywhere to be safe and free. And we know that cannot, and will not, come at the expense of the safety and freedom of others. Of Palestinians."
In another post, the group pointed to the concept of pikuach nefesh, or saving a life, which they said was "the most sacred obligation in Jewish tradition."
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who has been one of the loudest congressional voices calling for a cease-fire, joined the congregants listening to Monday's prayer.
The rabbis said they would spend the day meeting with elected officials and hold a press conference at 5:30 pm ET with members of Congress who have called for a cease-fire, ABC 7 reported.
"We will pray with our feet, our voices, and our hearts because every day the cease-fire is delayed, hundreds of Palestinians are killed," Rabbi Barat Ellman tweeted ahead of Monday's actions.
Keep ReadingShow Less
UN Humanitarian Mission in Gaza Will 'Grind to a Halt' in 48 Hours Without Fuel
The lack of fuel will "severely impact ambulances and major hospital operations" by Tuesday, said UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini.
Nov 13, 2023
News
"There is absolutely no safe zone in the Gaza Strip," said Lazzarini.
For United Nations humanitarian workers struggling to keep hundreds of thousands of Palestinians alive in Gaza, a top fear over the past several weeks has now been realized: On Monday officials said the U.N. refugee agency's emergency fuel supply ran dry, meaning workers will no longer be able to provide services necessary for keeping diseases at bay and ensuring hospitals can run.
The U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) operates a fuel depot on the Gaza-Israel border that contains strategic reserves of fuel, but 37 days into Israel's bombardment and total blockade of the enclave, "that reservoir is now empty," Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini toldReuters.
A request for a refill of the depot made to the Israeli military, which has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians with its bombings and ground attacks so far, has gone unanswered, The Guardian reported.
The rapidly dwindling supply of fuel has led water treatment plants to cease operations across Gaza, as well as bringing sewage removal operations to a halt. The lack of safe drinking water and the pileup of waste has already shown signs of causing infectious diseases to spread.
Lazzarini said the latest development will "severely impact ambulances and major hospital operations" by Tuesday.
Doctors and nurses are already struggling to provide care to patients in hospitals where medical supplies are running extremely low.
The UNRWA also needs fuel to keep its own shelters running and provide services for nearly 800,000 people. The agency has removed hundreds of tons of solid waste from its refugee camps in southern Gaza and provided safe drinking water to nearly 300,000 people using fuel.
Its ability to continue those services will end by Wednesday, Lazzarini warned.
"The humanitarian operation in Gaza will grind to a halt in the next 48 hours," said Thomas White, director of UNRWA affairs in the enclave.
On CNN, Lazzarini noted in an interview Monday that UNRWA shelters in southern Gaza—where Israel has ordered Palestinians to evacuate, claiming it is making targeted strikes on the northern region and zeroing in on Hamas—have been bombarded in recent weeks, with more than 100 employees killed.
"There is absolutely no safe zone in the Gaza Strip," said Lazzarini.
Keep ReadingShow Less
100 US Officials Sign Memo Decrying Biden's Backing of Israeli 'War Crimes' in Gaza
The State Department and USAID staffers denounced the president's "unwillingness to de-escalate" Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza, which have killed more than 11,000 Palestinians.
Nov 13, 2023
News
Biden has also rebuffed widespread and growing calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, instead advocating for a so-called "humanitarian pause" to allow civilians to flee and aid to enter the strip.
The memo's signers also accused the president of "spreading misinformation" about the war.
Multiple dissent memos about the Gaza war are currently being circulated within the State Department, according toPolitico.
One hundred U.S. foreign service officials have signed a "scathing" internal memo blasting President Joe Biden's "unwillingness to de-escalate" Israel's assault on Gaza and his failure to stop Israeli "war crimes and/or crimes against humanity" in the embattled Palestinian enclave.
Axiosreported Monday that the five-pageinternal dissent memo was signed by officials at the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). The memo was reportedly organized by Sylvia Yacoub, a foreign affairs officer in the State Department's Bureau of Middle East Affairs who earlier this month accused Biden of being "complicit in genocide" as Israeli forces indiscriminately bombarded the Gaza strip by air, land, and sea—killing thousands of Palestinians, mostly women and children.
"Members of the White House and [the U.S. National Security Council] displayed a clear disregard for the lives of Palestinians, a documented unwillingness to de-escalate, and, even prior to October 7, a reckless lack of strategic foresight," the memo states.
The missive accuses Biden of "disregarding the lives of Palestinians," over 40,000 of whom have been killed, wounded, or gone missing since Israel launched its retaliatory war that has also displaced over 1.5 million of Gaza's 2.3 million people.
Israel's relentless attacks and its cutting off of electricity, food, and fuel supplies to the already besieged territory "all constitute war crimes and/or crimes against humanity under international law," the memo asserts. "Yet we have failed to reassess our posture towards Israel. We doubled down on our unwavering military assistance to the [Israeli government] without clear or actionable red lines."
Responding to the October 7 Hamas-led attacks on Israel that killed around 1,200 people, Biden has repeatedly proclaimed his "unwavering" support for Israel and requested another $14 billion in U.S. armed assistance to the key Middle East ally—which already receives nearly $4 billion from Washington annually.
The president has dismissed calls to cut or place conditions on U.S. aid, while Biden administration officials have been derided for claiming they have no leverage over Israel.
Biden has also rebuffed widespread and growing calls for a cease-fire in Gaza, instead advocating for a so-called "humanitarian pause" to allow civilians to flee and aid to enter the strip.
The signers of the memo denounce Biden for "questioning the number of deaths" in Gaza by saying he had "no confidence" in Palestinian health officials' casualty reports—figures deemed reliable by United Nations agencies, human rights groups, international and Israeli mainstream media, and even the State Department.
Biden was accused of "genocidal denial" following his remarks. Directly contradicting the president, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf warned last week that the death toll in Gaza may be "even higher" than reported, as thousands of bodies lie unrecovered beneath the rubble of bombed buildings.
The memo's signers also accused the president of "spreading misinformation" about the war.
Axios said the memo was sent to the State Department's policy office on November 3 through the official dissent channel established during the Vietnam War era to allow diplomats to express their disapproval of U.S. policies and practices. Dissent memos are meant to stay within the agency, but are sometimes leaked to the public.
Multiple dissent memos about the Gaza war are currently being circulated within the State Department, according toPolitico.
A State Department spokesperson told Axios that the agency "is proud there is an established procedure for employees to articulate policy disagreements directly to the attention of senior department leaders without fear of retribution."
"We understand—we expect, we appreciate—that different people working in this department have different beliefs about what United States policy should be," the spokesperson added.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular