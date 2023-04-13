To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

NARAL Pro-Choice America Condemns Passage of Florida’s Extreme New Abortion Ban Through State Legislature

Today, the Florida State Legislature passed an extreme ban on abortion at six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many people even know they are pregnant (SB 300). The bill now goes to Governor Ron DeSantis, who has indicated that he intends to sign it into law. Should this ban go into effect, it would decimate access to abortion care in the Southeast, where states throughout the region are also currently enforcing extreme bans.

NARAL Pro-Choice America President Mini Timmaraju released the following statement in response:

“This ban is dangerous, plain and simple. It will not only cut off abortion access for Floridians but the countless people who have sought care there as extremists in their own states enforce bans. Ron DeSantis talks about the ‘Free State of Florida,’ but it’s clear that if he signs this bill as he has signaled he will, he’ll be selling out our freedoms for his own personal ambition, stooping to new lows to win the 2024 GOP primary. He should have listened in November when voters made it clear they don’t support abortion bans – he can count on hearing it again when he’s on the ballot next.”

