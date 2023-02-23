Moderna's 'Deadly' Profits Show Public Funding Must Have Strings Attached

Support Common Dreams Today
"History will not be kind to Moderna, whose scandalous profits are a direct result of the company’s refusal to share vaccine technology with the global south, even when it was clear that global shortages would be deadly. Millions of people around the world are now grieving the loss of family members, many of whom were unable to get a Covid-19 vaccine.
Moderna’s pandemic profiteering is even more shocking given that the US public-funded 100% of this vaccine’s development. Now the company is brazenly threatening to hike prices on its vaccine - but governments should refuse to be held to ransom. And well before the next pandemic, we must make sure that taxpayer money comes with conditions that put lives above profits."
—Tim Bierley, Pharma Campaigner, Global Justice Now
Global Justice Now is a democratic social justice organisation working as part of a global movement to challenge the powerful and create a more just and equal world. We mobilise people in the UK for change, and act in solidarity with those fighting injustice, particularly in the global south.020 7820 4900
The preliminary report came as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg—under pressure to boost rail safety rules—visited East Palestine, the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment.
Federal investigators on Thursday released a highly anticipated preliminary report about the February 3 derailment of a train carrying hazardous materials in East Palestine, Ohio, where residents are now worried about health and environmental effects.
Norfolk Southern Railway's (NS) train 32N featured two head-end locomotives, a distributed power locomotive, and 149 railcars—20 of which were transporting combustible liquids as well as flammable liquids and gas, including vinyl chloride.
Thirty-eight cars derailed, including 11 containing hazardous materials "that subsequently ignited, fueling fires that damaged an additional 12 non-derailed railcars," according to the new National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report. Amid fears of an explosion, crews conducted a "controlled venting of the five vinyl chloride tank cars."
While the release of hazardous materials and its short- and long-term impacts on residents and the region have garnered national attention—and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency this week ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for cleaning up contaminated soil and water—the NTSB's four-page report has put focus on a potential cause of the derailment: a wheel bearing failure.
\u201cHere is the full report: https://t.co/WbSnen4smm\u201d— Megan Gallagher (@Megan Gallagher) 1677165605
Citing Allan Zarembski, director of the Railway Engineering and Safety Program at the University of Delaware, The Washington Post reported Thursday that "an overheated bearing is perhaps the most common cause of a failed axle in a derailment."
"In recent years," the newspaper added, "railroads—including Norfolk Southern—have added sensors on tracks that measure the temperature of bearings to determine whether overheating could pose a derailment risk."
Train 32N, which Norfolk Southern workers say they knew was unsafe, passed three hot bearing detector (HBD) systems—designed to detect overheating and provide audible real-time warnings to crews—before it derailed, the NTSB report says. At milepost 79.9, the suspect bearing from car 23 was 38°F above ambient temperature; at milepost 69.01, it was 103°F; at milepost 49.81, it was 253°F.
NS crews are supposed to stop and inspect potential problems when alerts indicate that there is "a difference between bearings on the same axle greater than or equal to 115°F," or there is a bearing between 170°F and 200°F, the publication notes. If the recorded temperature is greater than 200°F, the instruction is to "set out" the railcar.
In this case, the HBD system at milepost 49.81 "transmitted a critical audible alarm message instructing the crew to slow and stop the train to inspect a hot axle," the document details. "The train engineer increased the dynamic brake application to further slow and stop the train. During this deceleration, an automatic emergency brake application initiated, and train 32N came to a stop."
"After the train stopped, the crew observed fire and smoke and notified the Cleveland East dispatcher of a possible derailment," the report continues. "With dispatcher authorization, the crew applied handbrakes to the two railcars at the head of the train, uncoupled the head-end locomotives, and moved the locomotives about 1 mile from the uncoupled railcars. Responders arrived at the derailment site and began response efforts."
\u201cAccording to this NTSB report on the #EastPalestine derailment, the crew notified the dispatcher after seeing fire and smoke, applied handbrakes, and uncoupled the locomotives from the railcars. That took a crew of 3 people. \n\nThe railroads have been pushing for one-member crews.\u201d— Geoff Bennett (@Geoff Bennett) 1677168270
In addition to outlining the evidence collected from the scene, the NTSB document stresses that the investigation is ongoing:
Investigators examined railroad equipment and track conditions; reviewed data from the signal system, wayside defect detectors, local surveillance cameras, and the lead locomotive's event recorder and forward-facing and inward-facing image recorders; and completed interviews. NTSB investigators identified and examined the first railcar to derail, the 23rd railcar in the consist. Surveillance video from a local residence showed what appeared to be a wheel bearing in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment. The wheel bearing and affected wheelset have been collected as evidence and will be examined by the NTSB. The vinyl chloride tank car top fittings, including the relief valves, were also removed and examined by the NTSB on scene. The top fittings will be shipped to Texas for testing under the direction of the NTSB.
The report was put out as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited East Palestine—the day after an appearance there from former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination and whose administration rolled backback Obama-era rail safety regulations.
\u201cThis morning I\u2019m in East Palestine, Ohio, to see the site of the Norfolk Southern derailment, hear updates from investigators, and meet first responders. USDOT will continue its work to ensure safety and accountability.\u201d— Secretary Pete Buttigieg(@Secretary Pete Buttigieg) 1677161466
Buttigieg's trip to the Ohio town also followed the Tuesday release of a U.S. Department of Transportation's plan to hold rail companies accountable and protect workers and affected communities—a plan which, as Common Dreams reported, has "too many holes," according to Railroad Workers United.
Politico noted that Buttigieg on Thursday morning addressed why he had not visited the town sooner.
"What I tried to do is balance two things: My desire to be involved and engaged and on the ground—which is how I’m generally wired to act—and my desire to follow the norm of Transportation secretaries, allowing NTSB to really lead the initial stages of the public-facing work," he said. "I'll do some thinking about whether I got that balance right, but I think the most important thing is first of all making sure the residents here have what they need."
The French bank BNP Paribas "continues to write new blank checks to the largest fossil fuel companies without setting any conditions for an oil-free, gas-free ecological transition," said one campaigner.
A trio of advocacy groups on Thursday launched the world's first climate lawsuit against a commercial bank, alleging that the Paris-based firm BNP Paribas is violating its legal obligations by continuing to finance planet-wrecking oil and gas development on a massive scale.
BNP Paribas, Europe's largest funder of fossil fuel expansion projects, "continues to write new blank checks to the largest fossil fuel companies without setting any conditions for an oil-free, gas-free ecological transition," said Alexandre Poidatz, an advocacy officer at Oxfam France, which joined Friends of the Earth France and Notre Affaire à Tous in filing the unprecedented lawsuit.
"With this lawsuit," Poidatz continued, "we would like to reiterate that our organizations are firmly resolved to see the judge reach a verdict that forces the bank to honor its promises."
The groups specifically accuse BNP Paribas of violating France's duty of vigilance law, which—according to a summary from the European Coalition for Corporate Justice—"establishes a legally binding obligation for parent companies to identify and prevent adverse human rights and environmental impacts resulting from their own activities, from activities of companies they control, and from activities of their subcontractors and suppliers, with whom they have an established commercial relationship."
In October, the three advocacy organizations formally warned BNP Paribas that they would take the company to court if it failed to bring its business practices into line with French law within three months.
The groups said Thursday that BNP Paribas has dismissed their call to immediately stop financing new fossil fuel projects, which are imperiling hopes of limiting planetary warming.
"BNP's reaction indicates that Europe's leading funder of fossil fuel development is rejecting our organizations' urgent request to stop supporting new oil and gas projects, even though this request is based on science and was recently reiterated by the United Nations secretary-general," the groups said, pointing to a press release the company issued last month.
\u201cIt's on.\n\nThe world's first climate lawsuit against a commercial bank.\n\n@oxfamfrance @amisdelaterre @NotreAffaire taking legal action against BNP Paribas - Europe's largest funder of fossil fuel expansion - over its massive support to fossil fuels.\n\nMore\u2935\ufe0fhttps://t.co/hPYKmCxG1e\u201d— Nabil Ahmed (@Nabil Ahmed) 1677163582
Justine Ripoll, a campaigner with Notre Affaire à Tous, said in a statement Thursday that "the French duty of vigilance law imposes an obligation on multinationals in all sectors to take action to protect human rights and the environment, and to do so efficiently."
"The financial sector has a huge responsibility in our collective ability to comply with the Paris agreement," said Ripoll. "This first climate litigation against a commercial bank is undoubtedly the first of many around the world."
As Reutersreported Thursday, the climate coalition is modeling its legal action after a prominent 2021 case in which a Dutch court ordered Shell to slash its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030. Shell is appealing the decision.
BNP Paribas was Shell's top banker between 2016 and 2021, according to a recent report, providing the oil giant with $8 billion in fossil fuel financing during that period.
"BNP Paribas was the biggest banker of offshore oil and gas over the six-year period since the Paris agreement," the report found.
"The agency must provide clear guidance to healthcare providers about the steps they can take now to ensure that all children have the medicine they need," said Rep. Ro Khanna.
U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna led several Democratic members of Congress in calling on the Food and Drug Administration to take more aggressive action to ensure families and healthcare providers have access to common over-the-counter medicines that have been depleted on drugstore shelves across the U.S. this winter.
Despite "round-the-clock efforts from manufacturers" of ibuprofen and acetaminophen, which can reduce fever and other symptoms for sufferers of the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and Covid-19, "demand for these medicines is outpacing supply," wrote the lawmakers to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf.
Cases surged late last fall—earlier than in previous cold and flu seasons—leading to shortages, according to retailers and manufacturers. Politicoreported last month that drug shortage crises can also be caused by supply disruptions resulting from "companies cutting corners" and shutting down manufacturing lines, misallocation of drug supplies across the country, and hoarding of drugs by wholesalers in anticipation of shortages.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is still reporting hundreds of thousands of new cases of Covid-19 per week, as well as hundreds of RSV cases. Seasonal flu activity is currently low nationally, but certain places across the country including New York City, New Mexico, and Washington, D.C. have reported recent case surges.
Honolulu-based journalist Nina Wu tweeted photos of nearly-empty cold medicine shelves on February 6.
\u201cMany stores are placing limits on purchases. Even cough drops in some stores are wiped out. \ud83d\udcf7 Longs Drugs\u201d— Nina Wu (@Nina Wu) 1675722401
Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) last month urged Congress to pass their bipartisan proposal to require the federal government to keep a six-month stockpile of 50 generic medications for common health conditions.
"As Congress works to find a legislative solution regarding rates of production, we believe that the FDA can take further actions to address this issue," wrote Khanna (D-Calif.) in Wednesday's letter, along with Reps. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.), Jamaal Bowman(D-N.Y.), Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Troy Carter (D-La.).
The FDA has already issued guidance for healthcare providers and pharmacists directing them to make ibuprofen in-house if they have certain ingredients available, but the lawmakers said the agency should also:
Khanna noted in a statement to The Hill that his family has "experienced the impact of this shortage firsthand."
"The agency must provide clear guidance to healthcare providers about the steps they can take now to ensure that all children have the medicine they need," he said.