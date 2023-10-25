MAGA House Republicans Lean Fully into Election-Denial

Please Support Our Fall Campaign!
Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org
After three weeks of chaos and infighting, House Republicans today elected Mike Johnson (R-LA) as the new Speaker of the House.
Lisa Gilbert, the executive vice president of Public Citizen issued the following statement in response:
“Mike Johnson’s claim to fame is leading the charge to deny President Biden's certification and attempting to overturn a democratic election.
"A year out from the next presidential election, House Republicans have made their contempt for democracy and their intent to lean into full-on election denialism crystal clear.”
"People are rising up to shut down the production of weaponry destined for use in Israel's ongoing massacre of the Palestinian people," Palestine Action said.
Protesters with Palestine Action on Thursday disrupted three different weapons factories in the U.K. that send arms to Israel as the country continues its siege and bombardment of Gaza that has killed thousands of people and prompted warnings of genocide.
In the largest gathering, more than 100 people blockaded both entrances to the Instro Precision factory in Sandwich, Kent, which is owned by Israel's largest arms company Elbit Systems. Elbit has also been targeted by activists in the U.S. since Israel began its latest assault on Gaza following an October 7 attack by Hamas.
"Across the country, people are rising up to shut down the production of weaponry destined for use in Israel's ongoing massacre of the Palestinian people," Palestine Action wrote on Instagram.
In a statement Thursday, Palestine Action said that its activists forced the closure of the plant, which "specializes in military-grade electro-optical equipment for target location." Instro Precision has licenses to export ML5b surveillance/target acquisition systems, in particular the XACT th64 sights. Palestine Action said that the plant had sold thousands of these systems to Israel, which are likely used by snipers surrounding Gaza. In addition, it makes components for military ground vehicles and other military electronic equipment.
The protesters carried signs reading "Workers for a free Palestine," "Stop arming Israel," and "U.K. funds genocide," according Palestine Action and EuroNews.
"Free, free Palestine!" and "In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians," participants chanted.
Also on Thursday, a single demonstrator locked themselves to the entrance of the UAV Tactical Systems (U-TacS) military drone factory in Leicester, co-owned by Elbit Systems and the French weapons maker Thales.
The factory most likely makes Hermes drone components for Israel, Palestine Action said. Israel has used the Hermes 900 and 450 drones in previous bombing campaigns against Gaza.
"Either dropping explosive payloads for bombing strikes, in the case of the Hermes 900, or by providing targeting for guided missile strikes in the case of the 450, these drones are responsible for vast numbers of Palestinians killed and are certain to be playing a role in the current genocidal terrorism being committed by the Israeli military," Palestine Action wrote.
In a final action in Leicester, a group of activists climbed onto the roof of Howmet Fastening Systems, which makes components for Israeli F-35s that have been used "extensively" in airstrikes over Gaza in the last weeks. The demonstrators used sledgehammers to attempt to disarm the factory.
"These actions represent the strength in numbers of those willing and ready to take direct action to shut down the Israeli war machine—while our politicians and media rally behind Israel's criminality, the grassroots movement against Israel's war machine sees people power as the only way to stand against genocide," Palestine Action said.
The push to target Elbit Systems for its role in arming Israel extends beyond the U.K. On October 19, the U.S. branch of Palestine Action announced a campaign to "shut Elbit down." The group first targeted Elbit's Innovation Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 12, blocking the entrance and coating it in red paint.
Activists returned later that evening to cover the building in graffiti reading, "Elbit Profits From Genocide" and "War Criminals Work Here." Three days later, someone smashed scanners that enable access to the building and covered it with more red paint and graffiti reading, "Gaza Resists" and "Elbit Arms Genocide."
Elbit makes several weapons for Israel including bullets, tear gas, and 85% of the drones used by the Israeli army.
"Solidarity with Palestine mandates that we expose Elbit Systems and all weapons developers as manufacturers of genocide," Palestine Action U.S. said. "Solidarity with Palestine mandates that we take direct action until Elbit can no longer 'innovate' its instruments of surveillance, oppression, and terror from within our communities."
The group is calling on those who don't live near an Elbit location to call its Cambridge tenants and landlords to tell them how they feel about its presence.
Meanwhile, in Roanoke, Virginia, Appalachians Against Pipelines held a rally outside of an Elbit location Friday morning.
"Living in the belly of the empire means we have a duty to intervene as the United States funds and arms genocide," one participant said. "We must continually rise up and fight back until Palestine is free!"
UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini warned that Gaza is "on the brink of a massive health hazard" as Israel's blockade and bombing prevent the free flow of desperately needed aid.
The head of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees issued an urgent appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza on Friday, warning that Israel's blockade and incessant bombing are plunging the territory's population into a horrific humanitarian emergency.
During a press conference, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) commissioner-general said the Gaza Strip is "on the brink of a massive health hazard as the risks of diseases are looming."
"Medicine is running out. Food and water are running out. The streets of Gaza have started overflowing with sewage," said Lazzarini. "The siege means that food, water, and fuel—basic commodities—are being used to collectively punish more than 2 million people, among them, a majority of children and women."
Lazzarini lamented that "intensive negotiations and endless shuttle diplomacy" have only resulted in a few aid convoys reaching southern Gaza via the Egyptian border.
The Israeli government has refused to allow any aid to flow to northern Gaza, where hospitals are overwhelmed and running low on fuel and other critical supplies. Human Rights Watch stressed earlier this week that deliberately blocking humanitarian relief is a war crime.
"What is needed is meaningful and uninterrupted aid flow," he added. "To succeed, we need a humanitarian ceasefire to ensure this aid reaches those in need. This is not too much to ask for."
U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk echoed Lazzarini's call for an end to the bombing and siege on Friday, pointing to "harrowing testimonies of entire families killed by airstrikes on their homes" and "of parents writing children's names on their arms to identify their future remains."
"We mourn the loss of 57 U.N. colleagues and so many more civilians who are clearly, disproportionately impacted," said Türk. "Peace, security, and justice will not be found down this current path. The cycle of vengeance and bloodshed needs to end."
"With a low stock of medicines and extremely limited access to clean water, the rate of antibiotic resistance in Gaza is alarming."
Unnamed sources
toldAl Jazeera on Friday that Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas are "advancing rapidly" toward an agreement on a cease-fire and prisoner-exchange deal nearly three weeks into the deadly conflict, but the specifics of such an agreement remain unclear. A Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 killed more than 1,400 people, and Israel's devastating response has killed more than 7,000.
The Israeli bombing campaign and siege have devastated Gaza's population, displacing more than a million people and obliterating the enclave's civilian infrastructure. The relentless attack is also threatening to unleash a disastrous public health crisis.
Oxfam International warned last week that Gaza is facing a possible "outbreak of deadly infectious diseases, like cholera, because water and sanitation services have completely broken down."
"All five of Gaza's wastewater treatment plants and most of its 65 sewage pumping stations have been forced to close," the humanitarian group said. "Untreated sewage is now being discharged into the sea and, in some areas, solid waste is accumulating in the streets."
Doctors Without Borders is also sounding the alarm about an impending health catastrophe in Gaza, noting that "people with open wounds and fractures caused by airstrikes and gunfire are highly susceptible to infection." The group also said the lack of clean water "further complicates poor hygiene conditions in the makeshift shelters where many displaced people are living in close quarters since fleeing northern Gaza."
"With a low stock of medicines and extremely limited access to clean water, the rate of antibiotic resistance in Gaza is alarming," the group said in a statement. "Some patients require immediate isolation to avoid the spread of bacteria with no known antibiotic treatment. All too often, amputations are required to prevent the infection from spreading and save people's lives."
"Airstrikes or no airstrikes, rocket and drone attacks against U.S. positions in Syria and Iraq will continue until the U.S. draws down in those countries," argued one analyst.
The U.S. military early Friday carried out airstrikes on two sites in eastern Syria that the Pentagon claims are used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and allied groups, a move that came amid mounting fears that Israel's ongoing, U.S.-backed assault on Gaza could spark a broader regional war in the Middle East.
The strikes were carried out at the direction of U.S. President Joe Biden—but without congressional authorization—in the wake of recent drone and rocket attacks on American forces stationed in Iraq and Syria.
U.S. officials have blamed Iran for the attacks, even while conceding they don't have evidence that Iran ordered them. The attacks left more than 20 U.S. personnel with minor injuries. The Pentagon said one U.S. contractor "died from a cardiac incident while sheltering in place" during a drone attack.
The U.S. has around 900 troops in Syria and thousands in Iraq. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives voted down a bipartisan resolution that would have required the president to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria within six months.
Daniel DePetris, a fellow at the foreign policy think tank Defense Priorities, argued in response to the Pentagon's action that "airstrikes or no airstrikes, rocket and drone attacks against U.S. positions in Syria and Iraq will continue until the U.S. draws down in those countries."
"It's as simple as that," DePetris added, "and I'm not sure why so few are willing to admit it."
Far from withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria and Iraq, the Biden administration is preparing to send hundreds more to the Middle East as Israel prepares to invade the Gaza Strip. Pentagon officials said Friday's strikes were not coordinated with the Israeli military, which has also bombed Syria in recent days.
Biden has now ordered airstrikes in Syria on at least five separate occasions during his presidency.
"These narrowly tailored strikes in self-defense were intended solely to protect and defend U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria," Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said in a statement. "They are separate and distinct from the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, and do not constitute a shift in our approach to the Israel-Hamas conflict. We continue to urge all state and non-state entities not to take action that would escalate into a broader regional conflict."
U.S. officials said the Friday strikes targeted weapons and ammunition storage locations purportedly linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It's not yet clear if anyone was killed.
The strikes were conducted as some hawkish U.S. lawmakers and organizations continued to agitate for direct military action against Iran following Hamas' October 7 attack on Israel.
"All roads lead to Iran. Their fingerprints are all over this attack," Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a floor speech on Wednesday. There is no evidence Iran was directly involved in Hamas' attack.
Earlier this week, dozens of Iranian human rights advocates condemned rising calls for military action against Iran, warning that such a step would damage "the legitimate struggle of the Iranian people for democracy and peace."
"We ask all Iranians not to allow opportunists to tie the struggle of the Iranian people for democracy, freedom, and peace with warmongering and calling for a military attack on our country," they said in a joint statement.