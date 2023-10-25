To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Public Citizen
Emily Leach, eleach@citizen.org

MAGA House Republicans Lean Fully into Election-Denial

After three weeks of chaos and infighting, House Republicans today elected Mike Johnson (R-LA) as the new Speaker of the House.

Lisa Gilbert, the executive vice president of Public Citizen issued the following statement in response:

“Mike Johnson’s claim to fame is leading the charge to deny President Biden's certification and attempting to overturn a democratic election.

"A year out from the next presidential election, House Republicans have made their contempt for democracy and their intent to lean into full-on election denialism crystal clear.”

