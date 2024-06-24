June, 24 2024, 09:30am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email: media@reproductivefreedomforall.org
Leading Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice Organizations Launch ‘Abortion Access Now’ Campaign and $100 Million Investment
arking the two-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, leading reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations have launched the ‘Abortion Access Now’ campaign, pledging a $100 million investment to advance abortion rights and access across the United States. The funding will help build a long-term federal strategy to codify the right to abortion, including lobbying efforts, grassroots organizing, public education, and comprehensive communication strategies to mobilize support and enact change. This groundbreaking initiative aims to ensure that everyone has the right to access reproductive health care, free from stigma and barriers.
The ‘Abortion Access Now’ campaign is a collaborative effort led by:
- American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
- Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR)
- In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda
- National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice (Latina Institute)
- National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF)
- National Women’s Law Center (NWLC)
- Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA)
- Reproductive Freedom for All
- Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE)
The campaign issued the following statement:
“We envision a future where abortion, and all sexual and reproductive health care, is not only legal but also accessible, affordable, and free from stigma or fear. This campaign is committed to building and leading a broad, inclusive vision for abortion access, ensuring everyone can make fundamental decisions about their health and bodies with dignity and support. Together, we will secure the freedom to control our own bodies and care for ourselves, our families, and our communities.”
For decades, abortion access has been hindered by restrictive laws, social stigma, and disparities – many that disproportionately affect Black, Latinx, AAPI, LGBTQIA+, Indigenous communities, rural communities, immigrant communities, young people, and those with low incomes. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has opened the floodgates to politicians enacting extreme abortion bans and enforcing outdated and harmful laws.
Anti-abortion lawmakers have already banned or severely restricted abortion in 21 states with devastating consequences, and they won’t stop until they can force a nationwide ban on abortion and push care out of reach entirely, even in states that have protected abortion access. These bans have denied millions of people across the country the power to make personal medical decisions during pregnancy, forcing many to carry pregnancies against their will.
Abortion bans make pregnancy less safe by putting reproductive health care further out of reach. In states where legislatures have banned abortion, clinics are closing, OBGYNs are leaving, and people are left with drastically fewer options to manage or end a pregnancy. People are struggling to get lifesaving medical care for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and other pregnancy complications.
The campaign will work to expand abortion access and coverage over the next decade, ensuring a federal right to abortion, making it legal again, and securing access to abortion care in every state.
For over 50 years, Reproductive Freedom for All (formerly NARAL Pro-Choice America) has fought to protect and advance reproductive freedom at the federal and state levels—including access to abortion care, birth control, pregnancy and post-partum care, and paid family leave—for everybody. Reproductive Freedom for All is powered by its more than 4 million members from every state and congressional district in the country, representing the 8 in 10 Americans who support legal abortion.202.973.3000
LATEST NEWS
Over 20,000 Children Missing in Gaza, With 'Unknown Number' in Mass Graves: Report
"No parent should have to dig through rubble or mass graves to try and find their child's body," said the Save the Children's regional director for the Middle East.
Jun 24, 2024
News
Conditions for children have further deteriorated since Israel's invasion of Rafah, which has forced roughly a million people to flee the city. Last month, Israeli forces used U.S.-made bombs in an attack on a Rafah camp sheltering displaced people, killing dozens—including women and children. The United Nations Human Rights Office said that infants were "torn apart" in the attack and people were "trapped inside burning plastic tents, leading to a horrific casualty toll."
The humanitarian group Save the Children estimated Monday that around 21,000 kids are missing in the Gaza Strip as Israel's military continues its assault on the enclave, reducing much of the Palestinian territory to rubble.
Roughly 4,000 kids are likely buried under that debris, according to Save the Children, while at least 17,000 are unaccompanied, an "unknown number" are in mass graves, and others have been "detained and forcibly transferred out of Gaza, their whereabouts unknown to their families amidst reports of ill-treatment and torture."
A child protection specialist with Save the Children said that the group finds more unaccompanied children every day in Gaza, where parents and entire families have been wiped out by Israel's relentless bombing campaign and ground invasion.
"We work through partners to identify separated and unaccompanied children and trace their families, but there are no safe facilities for them—there is no safe place in Gaza," said the Save the Children specialist. "Besides, reuniting them with family members is difficult when ongoing hostilities restrict our access to communities, and constantly force families to move."
"Neighbors and extended family members who have taken in lone children are struggling to meet their basic needs, such as shelter, food, and water," they added. "Many are with strangers—or completely alone—increasing the risk of violence, abuse exploitation, and neglect."
"We desperately need a cease-fire to find and support the missing children who have survived, and to prevent more families from being destroyed."
More than 14,000 children have been killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip since October 7, and many others have experienced devastating psychological and physical trauma, including the loss of limbs. Dozens of children have also been starved to death in recent months as Israel's blockade hinders the flow of lifesaving humanitarian assistance.
Conditions for children have further deteriorated since Israel's invasion of Rafah, which has forced roughly a million people to flee the city. Last month, Israeli forces used U.S.-made bombs in an attack on a Rafah camp sheltering displaced people, killing dozens—including women and children. The United Nations Human Rights Office said that infants were "torn apart" in the attack and people were "trapped inside burning plastic tents, leading to a horrific casualty toll."
Save the Children stressed Monday that its count of Gaza's missing kids is far from conclusive, given the difficulty of collecting accurate information in areas under near-constant attack. The group noted that "confirming identification of a body by the next of kin is almost impossible when whole families have been wiped out and entry restrictions mean the equipment and experts needed cannot get in."
Jeremy Stoner, Save the Children's regional director for the Middle East, said that "families are tortured by the uncertainty of the whereabouts of their loved ones."
"No parent should have to dig through rubble or mass graves to try and find their child's body. No child should be alone, unprotected in a war zone. No child should be detained or held hostage," said Stoner. "Children who are missing but living are vulnerable, face grave protection risks, and must be found. They must be protected and reunited with their families. For the children who have been killed, their deaths must be formally marked, their families informed, burial rites respected, and accountability sought."
"As many have pointed out, Gaza has become a graveyard for children, with thousands of others missing, their fates unknown," he added. "There must be an independent investigation and those responsible must be held accountable. We desperately need a cease-fire to find and support the missing children who have survived, and to prevent more families from being destroyed."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Texas Woman Charged With Attempted Murder of Palestinian-American Child
"My country is facing a war, and we are facing that hate here," the child's mother said. "My daughter is traumatized. Whenever I open the apartment door, she runs away and hides."
Jun 23, 2024
News
According to CAIR's account and media reports of the May 19 incident, Elizabeth Wolf, a 42-year-old white woman, allegedly approached Mrs. H. making racist interrogations about what country the family was from and the foreign language they were speaking. Mrs. H., a 32-year-old Palestinian-American woman, was wearing a hijab as she watched her two children play in the shallow end of the pool.
A 42-year-old white woman has been charged with attempted murder and injury to a child following her attempt to drown a 3-year-old Palestinian-American in the pool of a Euless, Texas apartment complex last month, according toCNN and other media outlets.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest civil rights and advocacy group in the United States, called for a hate crime investigation at a press conference Saturday and warned that the incident was part of an alarming increase in anti-Muslim hate since the war in Gaza began in October.
"My country is facing a war, and we are facing that hate here," the 3-year-old's mother, identified only as Mrs. H. due to safety concerns, said in a statement from CAIR's Texas chapter. "My daughter is traumatized. Whenever I open the apartment door, she runs away and hides, telling me she is afraid the lady will come and immerse her head in the water again."
A reminder that violent Islamophobia cannot be allowed in a decent society. There is no excuse or justification for trying to drown a 3-year-old.https://t.co/4N9nVGGqQd
— M.O.D.O.X. (@MODOX613) June 23, 2024
According to CAIR's account and media reports of the May 19 incident, Elizabeth Wolf, a 42-year-old white woman, allegedly approached Mrs. H. making racist interrogations about what country the family was from and the foreign language they were speaking. Mrs. H., a 32-year-old Palestinian-American woman, was wearing a hijab as she watched her two children play in the shallow end of the pool.
Wolf jumped into the pool and tried to drag the two children to the deep end. The elder of the two escaped, but Wolf allegedly held the 3-year-old child's head underwater. When Mrs. H. tried to intercede, Wolf allegedly took the hijab and tried to beat Mrs. H. with it, and also kicked her to keep her away as she attacked the child. A man then rescued the child.
Wolf was initially arrested for public intoxication and was released on bond the next day. She has since been charged with attempted murder and injury to a child, according toCNN. Wolf has again been released on bail after paying at least $40,000 in bond fees.
A woman in Texas tried to drown a 3 year old Muslim Palestinian child at her apartment complex pool after making racist remarks.
She has posted the $35,000 bond and is now back on the streets https://t.co/uoxH4l2fB6
— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 23, 2024
Though the incident took place over a month ago, it began to draw noticeable media coverage only on Friday, when CAIR drew attention to the fact that the 3-year-old victim was Muslim—and called for a hate crime investigation.
"We ask for a hate crime probe, a higher bail bond, and an open conversation with officials to address this alarming increase in Islamophobia, anti-Arab, and anti-Palestinian sentiment," Shaimaa Zayan, a CAIR operations manager, said in the CAIR statement.
A CAIR civil rights report documented a marked surge in complaints of anti-Muslim hate in late 2023, as the war in Gaza began. Anti-semitic incidents in the U.S. also spiked during the same period, according to the Anti-Defamation League, a pro-Israel advocacy group, Reutersreported. More than 37,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed during the war, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, following the killing of more than 1,100 Israelis on October 7.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Donald Trump Endorses Ten Commandments in Schools at Evangelical Event
Trump spoke in support of a controversial new Louisiana law that requires the display of the commandments in all public classrooms, which progressives have said is a prime example of Christian nationalism in action.
Jun 23, 2024
News
With Trump's success in the Republican primaries and relatively high polling numbers, progressive thinkers have this year ramped up their warnings about the threat that Christian nationalism poses to democracy.
"A society where one set of religious views is imposed on a large number of citizens who disagree with them is not a democracy," Robert Reich wrote in a Common Dreams op-ed in February. "It's a theocracy."
Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump on Saturday endorsed the display of the Ten Commandments in schools while speaking at a conference of religious conservatives, raising concerns among progressives of a rising tide of Christian nationalism.
Trump made the comments as keynote speaker at a Faith and Freedom Coalition conference in Washington, D.C., after Louisiana adopted a law this week that requires the display of the Ten Commandments in all public classrooms.
"Has anyone read the 'Thou shalt not steal'?" he said. "They think it's such a bad thing. I mean, has anybody read this incredible stuff? It’s just incredible," Trump said. “They don’t want it to go up. It’s a crazy world."
Trump: Who likes The Ten Commandments going up in schools? Has anybody read the thou shalt not steal? I mean has anybody read this incredible stuff? pic.twitter.com/o7HFNymLfX
— Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2024
Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, signed the bill into law on Wednesday—the first state to enact such a law in recent memory.
The law requires primary, secondary, and postsecondary classrooms to display the commandments in "large, easily readable font" by the start of 2025. The display must also state that the commandments "were a prominent part of American public education for almost three centuries"—a debatable contention.
Rights groups immediately condemned the law, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional" and announcing a planned lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court, which could end up with the case, struck down a similar law from Kentucky in 1980, but is now under a conservative super majority.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was recently called a "crusader for Christian nationalism" by a critic following a series of controversies, including a leaked audio tape in which he said that the country needs to return to being "a place of godliness" and that there were fundamental issues on which no compromise with "the left" could be brooked.
Trump's endorsement of the Ten Commandments law comes as he seeks to sure up evangelical support even though he declined to support a national abortion ban—the next step on the anti-choice agenda. During his speech, he did say, in an apparent effort to placate his audience, that there was "a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life." He also implored attendees, "Go and vote, Christians, please!"
Trump's speech followed a social media post on Friday in which he'd expressed support for the display of the commandments, not just in public schools but other private schools and "many other places."
"This may be, in fact, the first major step in the revival of religion, which is desperately needed in our country," he wrote on Truth Social, which is owned by Trump Media. "Bring back [the Ten Commandments]!!!"
Neither his position on the national abortion ban nor revelations from his personal life have had a noticeable impact on Trump's popularity with evangelicals.
"Somehow, despite his philandering, lying, business fraud, and numerous other violations of the Ten Commandments, he continues to be thought of as a person of faith by 64 percent of Republicans," The New Republic's Hafiz Rashid wrote.
Louisiana's Ten Commandments law is a prime example of Christian nationalism in action, Sarah Jones wrote in New York.
"Christian nationalists are looking to score points against their foes—and win an ideological war in the process," she wrote. "If America is a Christian nation, nobody else truly belongs. Not atheists, not Muslims, not Jews, not even other Christians who disagree with their interpretation of the Bible. That's a lesson Louisiana Republicans hope to impart to Americans as children."
With Trump's success in the Republican primaries and relatively high polling numbers, progressive thinkers have this year ramped up their warnings about the threat that Christian nationalism poses to democracy.
"A society where one set of religious views is imposed on a large number of citizens who disagree with them is not a democracy," Robert Reich wrote in a Common Dreams op-ed in February. "It's a theocracy."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular