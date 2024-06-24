Leading Reproductive Health, Rights, and Justice Organizations Launch ‘Abortion Access Now’ Campaign and $100 Million Investment

arking the two-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision, leading reproductive health, rights, and justice organizations have launched the ‘Abortion Access Now’ campaign, pledging a $100 million investment to advance abortion rights and access across the United States. The funding will help build a long-term federal strategy to codify the right to abortion, including lobbying efforts, grassroots organizing, public education, and comprehensive communication strategies to mobilize support and enact change. This groundbreaking initiative aims to ensure that everyone has the right to access reproductive health care, free from stigma and barriers.

The ‘Abortion Access Now’ campaign is a collaborative effort led by:

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR)

In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda

National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice (Latina Institute)

National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum (NAPAWF)

National Women’s Law Center (NWLC)

Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA)

Reproductive Freedom for All

Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE)

The campaign issued the following statement:

“We envision a future where abortion, and all sexual and reproductive health care, is not only legal but also accessible, affordable, and free from stigma or fear. This campaign is committed to building and leading a broad, inclusive vision for abortion access, ensuring everyone can make fundamental decisions about their health and bodies with dignity and support. Together, we will secure the freedom to control our own bodies and care for ourselves, our families, and our communities.”

For decades, abortion access has been hindered by restrictive laws, social stigma, and disparities – many that disproportionately affect Black, Latinx, AAPI, LGBTQIA+, Indigenous communities, rural communities, immigrant communities, young people, and those with low incomes. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has opened the floodgates to politicians enacting extreme abortion bans and enforcing outdated and harmful laws.

Anti-abortion lawmakers have already banned or severely restricted abortion in 21 states with devastating consequences, and they won’t stop until they can force a nationwide ban on abortion and push care out of reach entirely, even in states that have protected abortion access. These bans have denied millions of people across the country the power to make personal medical decisions during pregnancy, forcing many to carry pregnancies against their will.

Abortion bans make pregnancy less safe by putting reproductive health care further out of reach. In states where legislatures have banned abortion, clinics are closing, OBGYNs are leaving, and people are left with drastically fewer options to manage or end a pregnancy. People are struggling to get lifesaving medical care for miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies, and other pregnancy complications.

The campaign will work to expand abortion access and coverage over the next decade, ensuring a federal right to abortion, making it legal again, and securing access to abortion care in every state.