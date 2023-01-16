Leading Economic Orgs Launch National Campaign for Subsidized Jobs

Support Common Dreams Today
“Full Employment for All” initiative timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of MLK’s iconic Dream speech
Ten leading economic organizations today launched a national campaign to “create an economy of full employment for all regardless of race, gender or region.” The campaign, Full Employment for All, calls for a federal program for subsidized employment targeted toward communities that face high rates of joblessness even during periods when the national unemployment rate is low.
Launched on Martin Luther King Day, Full Employment for All is timed to coincide with the sixtieth anniversary year of Dr. King’s Iconic “I Have a Dream” speech from the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
“Like in 1963, national employment numbers are relatively high, but those aggregate numbers can be deceiving,” said Algernon Austin, Director of Race and Economic Justice at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. “Black unemployment remains roughly double that of white workers nationwide, and regional unemployment rates for white workers in Appalachia, Latinos in the southwest, and among Native Americans remain persistently high.”
Subsidized employment programs, in which governments cover the costs of hiring new employees, have been successful in combating joblessness from the Great Depression through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, but the instability of the funding has limited their long-term benefits, and local discrimination meant that the outcomes were not equally distributed to everyone. A recent analysis of worker-centered employment strategies by Harvard University’s Center for International Development found that subsidized employment programs are the most effective policy solution to the problem of persistent joblessness.
"Decades of evidence show us that subsidized jobs work: they help pull people back into the labor market and increase economic security, especially for people facing systemic barriers to employment, such as Black and Brown workers,” said Kali Grant and Natalia Cooper of the Georgetown Center on Poverty & Inequality. “A federal program of subsidized employment would empower workers, strengthen communities, and move us toward a more equitable economy for everyone."
“Only a federally funded and long-lasting subsidized employment program can adequately solve these disparities,” said Austin. “We have an historic opportunity to reach Dr. King’s goal of full employment, and on this anniversary year we expect this dream to become a reality.”
"I am Ayuso's plan for the emergency ward," said one demonstrator dressed as the Grim Reaper.
Tens of thousands marched in Madrid, Spain on Sunday to stop the right-wing regional government's ongoing attack on the public healthcare system.
"Cutting public health is criminal!" demonstrators chanted as they held placards against the push for privatization and cuts.
\u201cTens of thousands of health workers took to the streets of Madrid on Sunday to lodge their protests against what they consider an erosion of public health infrastructure.\n\nhttps://t.co/asGkvSgAle\u201d— DW Europe (@DW Europe) 1673869377
According to the Associated Press:
Carrying homemade signs with slogans that translated into English as "S.O.S. Public Healthcare" snd "Stop Privatization," the marchers clamored against staff shortages and criticized what they consider the favoritism shown by regional authorities toward private health care providers.
The event was the latest in a series of protest actions, including strikes, by Madrid’s public health workers against the capital region’s government, which is led by Popular Party heavyweight Isabel Ayuso.
The unions that organized Sunday's demonstration said Madrid spends the least amount per capita on primary health care of any Spanish region even though it has the highest per capita income. They claim that for every 2 euros spent on health care in Madrid, one ends up in the private sector.
"We have about 40 or 50 patients per day and can give them about six minutes each," Ana Encinas, a doctor who has worked in primary care in the nation's capital for 37 years, toldReuters. "The problem is that they do not allow us to give proper care to patients."
One protester in the crowd—led by doctors, nurses, labor groups, and other defenders of public health—was dressed as the Grim Reaper and held a sign that said: "I am Ayuso's plan for the emergency ward."
"Republicans want you to work until you die. Shameful," responded the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works.
Republican Rep. Rick Allen of Georgia suggested last week that he would support raising the Social Security retirement age—a policy change that would slash benefits across the board—because people have approached him and said they "actually want to work longer."
Confronted by an advocate in the Capitol Building and asked how the GOP plans to cut Social Security, the congressman responded, "We're not going to cut Social Security."
But seconds later, Allen contradicted himself by expressing support for raising the retirement age, saying the move would "solve every one of these problems"—not specifying what the "problems" are from his perspective.
Watch:
\u201cRepublican Congressman Rick Allen wants to cut Social Security by raising the retirement age because people "want to work more".\n\nDo you think Rick Allen has ever talked to a person with a real job in his life?\u201d— Social Security Works (@Social Security Works) 1673633387
Allen is a member of the Republican Study Committee, a House GOP panel that released a policy agenda last year calling for gradually raising the "full retirement age" from 67 to 70, partially privatizing the New Deal program, and mean-testing benefits.
As Matt Bruenig of the People's Policy Project, a left-wing think tank, has explained, raising the Social Security retirement age is "just a straightforward benefit reduction being expressed in an opaque way."
"Social Security does not have one retirement age. It has 96 retirement ages, one for each month between age 62 and 70," Bruenig wrote in October. "What people call the 'full retirement age' (FRA) is just a placeholder in a formula that determines the benefit level at all 96 retirement ages."
"When someone proposes increasing the retirement age to 68," he continued, "all they are really proposing is to cut monthly Social Security benefits by around 7% at all 96 retirement ages. A proposal to raise the retirement age to 70 is just a proposal to cut monthly benefits by around 23% at all 96 retirement ages."
House Republicans have repeatedly signaled in recent months that they will exploit every point of leverage they have—including a fast-approaching showdown over the debt ceiling—to pursue long-sought cuts to Social Security under the guise of "saving" the program from a non-existent financial crisis.
During a House Republican conference meeting last week, a slide presentation indicated that the GOP intends to use its narrow majority in the lower chamber to push for "reforms" to "mandatory spending programs"—a category that includes Social Security and Medicare.
"Republicans want you to work until you die," the progressive advocacy group Social Security Works tweeted Sunday. "Shameful."
Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, wrote in an op-ed for The Hill last week that "America's seniors cannot afford benefit cuts, including raising the eligibility ages for future Social Security and Medicare beneficiaries."
"Of course, the public is not demanding that Social Security and Medicare be cut. Quite the opposite: both programs remain overwhelmingly popular. A large majority of voters (83 percent) across party lines say they want to see Social Security expanded, not slashed, with the wealthy contributing their fair share in payroll taxes," Richtman continued. "Nevertheless, McCarthy has empowered a handful of ultra-MAGA members to dictate policy for the new House majority."
