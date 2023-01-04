Jewish Voice for Peace condemns the Israeli government’s latest violent escalation

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift
We call on progressive Jews everywhere to oppose the Israeli government’s deadly policies
In its first five days in office, Benjamin Netanyahu’s new far-right Israeli government is behaving exactly as promised: accelerating its violent attacks on Palestinians and committing grave violations of human rights and international law.
Since the new government took office, the Israeli army has killed three Palestinians, including two teenage boys. In the past two days, the Israeli government appears to have escalated the forced expulsion of over 1,000 Palestinians from their homes in Masafer Yatta, and destroyed half a dozen homes and vital infrastructure including water tanks. On Tuesday, Israel’s new National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir took the intentionally escalatory action of entering Al Aqsa mosque, while preventing Palestinian worshippers from entering one of the holiest sites in Islam. This act was condemned by Arab states across the region; the United Nations Security Council is set to convene Thursday on this topic.
None of this is surprising—the new Israeli government has been clear about its agenda from the beginning: ensure Jewish supremacy over all land between the Mediterranean Sea and the Jordan River, and expedite the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. This is the most extremist, supremacist government in Israel’s history, and they were elected by the Israeli public to do just that. Some of its new leaders, including Ben-Gvir, openly advocate for the formal expulsion of Palestinian citizens of Israel who they deem disloyal. We should heed the warning signs—Netanyahu’s new coalition will aggressively oppress Palestinians, suppress all dissent, and foment violence.
We call on progressive American Jews to join us in demanding an end to U.S. military funding to Israel, and to actively participate in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement until Palestinians are free.
Tallie Ben-Daniel, Managing Director, Jewish Voice for Peace: “The horrifying actions of this new government, only five days in, prove exactly what Palestinians have been saying all along: Israel is an apartheid state, where Palestinians are treated as inferior. The dangerous escalations by the new Israeli government make clear that now is the time for action. All Jewish people who believe in justice should support Palestinians’ calls for freedom and speak up against this far-right, extremist new government.”
Beth Miller, Political Director, Jewish Voice for Peace Action: “The Biden Administration has enabled and paved the way for this extremist Israeli government by ensuring total impunity for Israel’s actions and actively fighting against any attempts to hold the Israeli government accountable for its human rights violations. Claims by the administration to ‘oppose’ escalatory policies are empty without concrete action to end U.S. complicity in Israeli apartheid.”
Jewish Voice for Peace is a national, grassroots organization inspired by Jewish tradition to work for a just and lasting peace according to principles of human rights, equality, and international law for all the people of Israel and Palestine. JVP has over 200,000 online supporters, over 70 chapters, a youth wing, a Rabbinic Council, an Artist Council, an Academic Advisory Council, and an Advisory Board made up of leading U.S. intellectuals and artists.(510) 465-1777
"Not even one week into 2023, the new far-right apartheid government is moving to ethnically cleanse entire communities—which would displace more than 1,000 Palestinian residents, including 500 children," said the Michigan Democrat. "All with American backing, bulldozers, and bullets."
As chaos continued in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, the first Palestinian-American woman ever elected to the chamber took aim at Israel's new far-right government for its plans to forcibly displace over 1,000 Palestinians in the Masafer Yatta region of the illegally occupied West Bank.
After noting that "2022 was one of the deadliest years for Palestinians on record," U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.)—an outspoken critic of violence by Israeli forces and settlers, and the United States' military aid to Israel—declared that "Congress must stop funding apartheid."
"Not even one week into 2023, the new far-right apartheid government is moving to ethnically cleanse entire communities—which would displace more than 1,000 Palestinian residents, including 500 children," Tlaib tweeted. "All with American backing, bulldozers, and bullets."
The congresswoman also shared a tweet from the U.S.-based group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), which pointed to video footage of Israeli occupation forces destroying homes and other infrastructure in Masafer Yatta.
Just days after the new Israeli government is sworn in, families in Masafer Yatta are already facing more ethnic cl… https://t.co/2RcHh1x8eR— Jewish Voice for Peace (@Jewish Voice for Peace) 1672770808
In a statement Wednesday, JVP managing director Tallie Ben-Daniel also called out Israel's most far-right government in history—Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party was again sworn in as prime minister last week after forming a controversial coalition with right-wing parties—for escalating the forced expulsion of Palestinians from Masafer Yatta.
\u201cIsrael regularly destroys Palestinian water infrastructure as part of its inhumane apartheid regime. This has devastating consequences for Palestinian health & the environment \ud83d\udca7\ud83c\udf0d\n\nNo aspect of life is safe under Israeli occupation\n\n#SanctionsOnIsrael #SaveMasaferYatta\u201d— Friends of Al Aqsa (@Friends of Al Aqsa) 1672851302
JVP political director Beth Miller put pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden, who said last week that "I look forward to working with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who has been my friend for decades," while also claiming that "the United States will continue to support the two-state solution and to oppose policies that endanger its viability or contradict our mutual interests and values."
\u201cThe Israeli authorities must immediately halt the forcible eviction of 1,000+ Palestinians from Masafer Yatta. \n\nDispossession is one of the key pillars of Israel\u2019s racist system of apartheid over Palestinians. It cannot go on. \n\n#SaveMasaferYatta\u201d— Amnesty UK (@Amnesty UK) 1672763229
Al Jazeerareported Wednesday that human rights groups and residents of Masafer Yatta said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "has informed Palestinian officials of their imminent plans to forcibly displace more than 1,000 Palestinian residents," which was approved last May by the Israeli High Court of Justice, despite charges of "ethnic cleansing" from critics worldwide.
According to the report:
"They may come without notice—they may isolate each village and displace them one by one, or they may carry out mass displacement at once. We don't know," Nidal Younis, head of the Masafer Yatta Village Council, told Al Jazeera.
"In the last period, especially after the court decision, they paralyzed the movement of people in this area," continued Younis. "There are villages with checkpoints at their entrances, and only residents of the area are allowed to enter and exit," he added, noting that the army has held up residents for up to 12 hours in the past."
The forcible transfer of protected residents—defined by the Geneva Convention as "civilians who find themselves in the hands of a party to the conflict of which they are not nationals" in occupied territory is classified as a war crime under international law.
The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem also made that point in a statement Monday, noting Israeli plans to expel Palestinians from their lands and homes to an "alternate location."
"Forcible transfer of protected persons in occupied territory is a war crime," said B'Tselem. "Therefore, the Israeli 'offer' of an alternative is meaningless. It is a violent threat that leaves the residents with no choice."
\u201cSince Israel confiscated makeshift tents in the community about a month ago \u2013 after demolishing the school itself some six weeks ago \u2013 the teachers have been folding the tent up after every school day in the hope of preventing its confiscation. >\u201d— B'Tselem \u05d1\u05e6\u05dc\u05dd \u0628\u062a\u0633\u064a\u0644\u0645 (@B'Tselem \u05d1\u05e6\u05dc\u05dd \u0628\u062a\u0633\u064a\u0644\u0645) 1672844025
In a clear display of international disapproval of the Israeli occupation, the day after Netanyahu took the oath of office last week, the United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution asking the International Court of Justice to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's ongoing "occupation, settlement, and annexation" of Palestinian territories.
The lawmakers asserted that "there are serious concerns about arbitrariness in the application of the death penalty, the disparate impact of the death penalty on people of color, and the alarming number of exonerations of individuals previously sentenced to death."
Arguing that "the death penalty is cruel, racist, and fundamentally unjust," U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday led over two dozen congressional Democrats in calling on the Biden administration to continue its 18-month pause on federal executions.
In a letter to U.S. Attorney Merrick Garland spearheaded by Pressley (D-Mass.) and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbn (D-Ill.), 26 Democratic members of Congress urged the Biden administration to rescind a series of Trump-era amendments that expanded execution methods, allowed the Justice Department to skip important regulatory steps while pursuing federal executions, and made state prisons and personnel available for federal executions, among other changes.
"The death penalty is archaic, barbaric, and cold-hearted; it destroys families and communities, and its abolition is long overdue."
The 2020 amendments "were adopted in the middle of an alarming rush of executions by the previous administration," the letter states. "Ending a 17-year moratorium on the federal death penalty, the prior administration executed 12 men and one woman in the space of six months—exceeding the number of individuals who had been executed under the federal death penalty over the prior seven decades."
The lawmakers contended that the amendments were "promulgated by an outgoing administration in the middle of a surge of executions" and "were clearly part of an effort to facilitate that surge, and as such the amendments as a whole are so irreparably tainted that they should not remain in place."
\u201cThe death penalty is cruel, racist, and fundamentally unjust.\n\nThat's why\u00a0@SenatorDurbin\u00a0& I want\u00a0@TheJusticeDept\u00a0to keep in place the moratorium on federal executions & work with us to abolish the death penalty once and for all.\u201d— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley) 1672863557
"Last year, we commended you for your decision to impose a moratorium on federal executions while the current review of death penalty policies and procedures is pending," the lawmakers wrote. "As your memorandum announcing the moratorium recognized, there are serious concerns about arbitrariness in the application of the death penalty, the disparate impact of the death penalty on people of color, and the alarming number of exonerations of individuals previously sentenced to death."
"These concerns justified halting the use of the death penalty during the review process. They equally support halting its use permanently," the Democrats added. "In addition to rescinding the November 27, 2020 amendments, we urge you to keep in place the current moratorium on federal executions, including withdrawing all pending death notices and authorizing no new death notices. The time for this action has come."
While President Joe Biden campaigned on a
promise "work to pass legislation to eliminate the death penalty at the federal level," his administration's Justice Department disappointed progressives by seeking to kill convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Tuesday's letter came on the same day that the state of Missouri killed Amber McLaughlin by lethal injection after Republican Gov. Mike Parson showed no mercy despite McLaughlin's lifelong history of trauma and mental health issues and the fact that the jury that convicted her of murdering and raping her ex-girlfriend Beverly Guenther in 2003 did not unanimously agree that she should be executed.
Reacting to the execution of the first openly transgender person in U.S. history, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said in a statement that "Amber McLaughlin was killed by state-sanctioned, inhumane capital punishment."
\u201cRead my full statement here: https://t.co/qQo1ovlfRX\u201d— Congresswoman Cori Bush (@Congresswoman Cori Bush) 1672862088
"My heart is with her family and loved ones," Bush continued. "I yearn for the day when our society acknowledges that state-sanctioned murder will never achieve justice. Gov. Parson has once again failed his mandate as governor to save lives. He has actively chosen violence over mercy and as a result, only three days into the new year, our state has killed yet another person."
"The death penalty is archaic, barbaric, and cold-hearted; it destroys families and communities, and its abolition is long overdue," she added. "There are more individuals who are set to be scheduled by the state of Missouri. We must not allow another life to be taken."
"If you need insulin, you really need insulin—it is not a choice," said the Democratic senator from Georgia. "I'm thrilled to see my provision to cap insulin costs for Medicare recipients finally take effect."
A provision capping Medicare recipients' insulin copayments at $35 a month took effect on the first day of the new year, a change that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock applauded Tuesday as a crucial victory that lawmakers must work to extend to all people who need the lifesaving medicine.
"If you need insulin, you really need insulin—it is not a choice," said Warnock (D-Ga.), whose December runoff win over Republican Herschel Walker helped Democrats secure a narrow majority in the U.S. Senate.
"I'm thrilled to see my provision to cap insulin costs for Medicare recipients finally take effect because, simply put, this measure will save lives," Warnock added. "I'm going to continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make insulin affordable for all Georgians and Americans."
Warnock spearheaded the push to include the broadly popular insulin copay cap in the Inflation Reduction Act, which contains a number of modest provisions aimed at lowering sky-high prescription drug costs. Under the new law, Medicare Part D recipients won't have to pay more than $35 a month for covered insulin products.
The AARP's Dena Bunis notes that "beginning on July 1, Medicare enrollees who take their insulin through a pump as part of the Part B durable medical equipment benefit will not have to pay a deductible and they will also benefit from the $35 copay cap."
Patricia McKenzie, a Medicare recipient who lives in Lithonia, Georgia, welcomed the new copay cap, saying it will help her pay for the Humalog insulin she uses to treat her diabetes.
"I live with high blood pressure as well as insulin-dependent diabetes," said McKenzie. "I live on a fixed income, so I have to plan carefully in order to afford my prescriptions. The new $35 copay cap for my insulin will ensure I can afford my insulin for as long as I need it."
Another patient, Steven Hadfield of Charlotte, North Carolina, said his insulin "carries a monthly list price of $283, which only adds to the large financial burden of my other drugs."
"Over the past year, I've gone without my Lantus [insulin] at times because of its cost," added Hadfield, who lives with blood cancer and Type 2 diabetes. "Now, it will only cost me $35, which will bring me more consistency and, for the first time, lower my drug costs."
"The new $35 copay cap for my insulin will ensure I can afford my insulin for as long as I need it."
The Inflation Reduction Act originally included a broader $35-per-month insulin copay cap for people with private insurance, but Republicans used a parliamentary maneuver to strip out the provision, leaving only the Medicare cap intact.
The exclusion of people with private insurance and the uninsured from the new insulin copay cap means the majority of people with diabetes in the U.S. won't benefit.
According to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine in October, 1.3 million U.S. adults with diabetes are forced to ration insulin due to the cost of the medicine, which is significantly higher than in other wealthy nations. Skipping insulin treatments is dangerous and can be life-threatening.
The study found that "among adults aged 65 years or older, 11.2% rationed insulin... versus 20.4% of younger persons."
"Universal access to insulin, without cost barriers, is urgently needed," Adam Gaffney, an ICU doctor at the Cambridge Health Alliance and the lead author of the study, toldNBC News following publication of the research. "We have allowed pharmaceutical companies to set the agenda, and that is coming at the cost to our patients."