January, 16 2024, 11:49am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
ITEP Statement on Federal Tax Deal on Child Tax Credit, Business Tax Breaks
See below for a statement from ITEP Federal Policy Director Steve Wamhoff on the tax deal announced this morning by Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Jason Smith.
STATEMENT of STEVE WAMHOFF, ITEP FEDERAL POLICY DIRECTOR:
Child poverty is a problem. Corporations paying too much in taxes is not. Unfortunately, many members of Congress have refused to direct resources to help children in poverty unless an equal amount of resources is simultaneously directed towards corporate tax cuts.
The result is the tax package just announced by Congressional leaders that would devote an equal amount of resources towards improving the Child Tax Credit (CTC), mainly for low-income families, and towards expanding the Trump tax cuts for corporations.
The fact that this legislation is a compromise does not mean that it is not worth enacting. The current CTC rules are poorly designed in that they limit the credit for those families who most need it because their earnings are low. The bill would loosen, although not eliminate, those limits, particularly for very low-income families with more than one child.
This falls far short of the reforms that Congress enacted for 2021, which dramatically reduced child poverty in America by removing the limits on the refundable portion of the credit entirely, meaning that the poorest children all benefited from it.
The tradeoffs for this boost to child and family wellbeing are high. The corporate tax breaks in this bill would provide huge benefits to corporations that seem scarcely in need of more favors from the government by undoing several cost-containing provisions that were included in the Trump tax law.
One would reinstate a tax break that supposedly subsidizes “research,” but the companies claiming it range from a brewery and a company that develops frozen and packaged foods to a sausage business and a company that develops electronic games for casinos, so it’s unclear what public value this so-called “research” has.
Another is “bonus depreciation,” which supposedly encourages investment but really rewards companies for doing what they would do even in the absence of any tax break. The main accomplishment of this provision is to allow many corporations to pay little or nothing in corporate taxes.
Yet another would allow a looser limit on the deductions that large companies take for interest payments they make on their debts. As arcane as this sounds, it ultimately will benefit the private equity industry and its practice of acquiring corporations and loading them up with debt, a technique that has led to the collapse of collapse of Toys “R” Us, Payless and other well-established companies.
As unwise as these corporate tax breaks are, there was a time when Congress might have enacted them without much consideration and without attaching provisions that also help low-income families. The hesitation of many lawmakers to provide any more corporate tax breaks and the desire of many to fully reinstate the 2021 expansion of the Child Tax Credit is a testament to the growing recognition that our tax code should work for everyone, not just the most powerful interests in Washington.
Founded in 1980, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) is a non-profit, non-partisan research organization, based in Washington, DC, that focuses on federal and state tax policy. ITEP's mission is to inform policymakers and the public of the effects of current and proposed tax policies on tax fairness, government budgets, and sound economic policy. ITEP's full body of research is available at www.itepnet.org.
LATEST NEWS
'Children Are Dying' as Gaza Famine Arrives With 'Incredible Speed'
Citing Israel's declaration of "complete siege," one critic said the war on Gazan civilians is "proceeding exactly as planned," including newborns dying within days because their undernourished mothers can't feed them.
Jan 16, 2024
News
Children in Gaza—already reeling from 102 days of U.S.-backed Israeli bombardment that has killed and maimed tens of thousands of them—are now dying of starvation, with adults likely to soon follow, as famine rapidly grips the besieged Palestinian enclave, doctors and United Nations officials said this week.
Salwa Tibi, an aid worker and mother of four, told
CNN her children are "screaming all day from hunger."
"Israel's war on civilians in Gaza is proceeding exactly as planned," progressive Greek economist and politician Yanis Varoufakissaid on social media Tuesday, adding that this is "precisely the kind of war that the civilized world thought it had agreed to ban with the Geneva Convention."
Children in Gaza—already reeling from 102 days of U.S.-backed Israeli bombardment that has killed and maimed tens of thousands of them—are now dying of starvation, with adults likely to soon follow, as famine rapidly grips the besieged Palestinian enclave, doctors and United Nations officials said this week.
Hundreds of thousands of Gazans, half of whom are children, are starving as Israel's bombardment and siege have "brought famine with such incredible speed to the front of the lines," United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said during a Monday interview on CNN.
The Guardianreported Tuesday that doctors in Gaza say that newborn babies there are not lasting more than a few days because their undernourished mothers are unable to feed them.
"It is unprecedented to make an entire civilian population go hungry this completely and quickly... Our alarm for the unfolding genocide does not only refer to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza."
"We don't have the numbers but we can say that children are dying as a result of the humanitarian situation on the ground as well as due to the direct impact of the fighting," United Nations Children's Fund spokesperson Tess Ingram told the U.K.-based paper from Gaza.
A group of U.N. human rights experts said in a statement Tuesday that "it is unprecedented to make an entire civilian population go hungry this completely and quickly. Israel is destroying Gaza's food system and using food as a weapon against the Palestinian people."
"Not only is Israel killing and causing irreparable harm against Palestinian civilians with its indiscriminate bombardments, it is also knowingly and intentionally imposing a high rate of disease, prolonged malnutrition, dehydration, and starvation by destroying civilian infrastructure," the experts continued.
"Our alarm for the unfolding genocide does not only refer to the ongoing bombardment of Gaza," they added, "but also concerns the slow suffering and death caused by Israel's long-standing occupation, blockade, and current civic destruction, since genocide advances through an ongoing process and is not a singular event."
Mohammad Kahil, a northern Gaza resident who was one of the nearly 2 million Palestinians forcibly displaced by Israel's bombardment and invasion, told The Guardian from Rafah in the south that "there's no food, no water, no heating."
"We are dying from the cold," he added.
Salwa Tibi, an aid worker and mother of four, told
CNN her children are "screaming all day from hunger."
Critics of what many—including a South African-led case at the International Court of Justice—are calling Israel's genocidal war on Gaza say this is all by design.
Hours after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,100 people and taking around 240 others hostage, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a "complete siege" of Gaza's approximately 2.3 million people.
"There will be no electricity, no food, no fuel, everything is closed," he said, referring to Palestinians as "human animals."
"No humanitarian aid will be allowed into Gaza," he vowed. Gallant's remarks were condemned as "blatantly genocidal" and indicative of "a massive war crime."
"Israel's war on civilians in Gaza is proceeding exactly as planned," progressive Greek economist and politician Yanis Varoufakissaid on social media Tuesday, adding that this is "precisely the kind of war that the civilized world thought it had agreed to ban with the Geneva Convention."
Francesca Albanese, the U.N's special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, said on the social platform X: "I never thought we would witness mass starvation of these proportions used in the 21st century. Yet here it is in Gaza, after 100 days of bombing, with insufficient food, fuel, and water allowed in. Children are dying first. Adults will follow. Before our eyes."
Scarcity has caused the cost of what little food remains in Gaza to soar: An apple costs $8. The price of salt has skyrocketed 1,800%. A kilo of yeast is upward of $11.
"Children are dying first. Adults will follow. Before our eyes."
Griffiths described some of the challenges facing U.N. and other aid workers as they desperately try to deliver humanitarian relief to Gazans in the northern part of the strip, including Israeli authorities only allowing a trickle of aid to enter the area, trucks and hospitals coming under attack, and civilians being forced to move "from one place of insecurity to another place of insecurity."
Earlier on Monday, Cindy McCain, director of the U.N. World Food Program, warned that "people in Gaza risk dying of hunger just miles from trucks filled with food."
Exacerbating matters further, Israeli forces are reportedly attacking desperate Gazans trying to find food, including in the Mediterranean Sea.
In addition to starvation, Gaza doctors also told The Guardian that children are dying of hypothermia, which can be deadly at temperatures over 60°F in overexposed conditions such as those existing in Gaza, where over 85% of the population has been forcibly displaced, most homes have been damaged or destroyed, and refugees endure winter winds and heavy rain.
"I felt bad for the kids, they had nothing to keep them warm and we were dying from the cold at night," said Tibi, the mother of four.
According to Palestinian and U.N. officials, Israeli forces have killed at least 24,285 Palestinians—most of them women, children, and elders—while wounding more than 61,100 others and leaving over 7,000 more missing since October 7.
"You worry hugely about the generational hatred that is going to be created by these facts," Griffiths said. "And therefore we worry for the security of Israel, as much as the security of Gaza."
Albanese issued a plea to Israeli leaders: "We cannot stop this without you. I fully acknowledge your enduring pain, including for the hostages still in Gaza. Please do not overlook the devastation inflicted on Gaza, especially its children, half of the population trapped in this horror. This makes no one safer."
Keep ReadingShow Less
UN Rights Experts Says Alabama Nitrogen Execution May Constitute Torture
"Rather than inventing new ways to implement capital punishment, we urge all states to put in place a moratorium on its use, as a step towards universal abolition," said the U.N. Human Rights Office.
Jan 16, 2024
News
Experts say Smith would be the first person in the world to be killed via capital punishment using "asphyxiation with an inert gas."
As the United States insists on continuing state-sanctioned killings despite a European ban on drugs commonly used in capital punishment, the United Nations Human Rights Office warned Tuesday that Alabama officials may soon violate international laws banning torture as they plan to use nitrogen gas in an upcoming execution.
A number of U.N. officials have said in recent days that the planned execution of Kenneth Smith, who was convicted for a 1988 murder, should be halted as it likely will violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Smith is scheduled to face the death penalty at Alabama's Holman Correctional Facility on January 25, with authorities binding a mask to his face to forcibly administer nitrogen gas, which would deprive him of oxygen.
On Tuesday, Ravina Shamdasani, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said that by allowing the execution, the U.S. may also breach two international human rights treaties—the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.
"The death penalty is inconsistent with the fundamental right to life. There is an absence of proof that it deters crime, and it creates an unacceptable risk of executing innocent people," said Shamdasani. "Rather than inventing new ways to implement capital punishment, we urge all states to put in place a moratorium on its use, as a step towards universal abolition."
Pro-death penalty officials in the U.S. have in recent years sought to carry out executions using obsolete or untested methods, as the European Union has banned pharmaceutical companies from selling medications that can be used in capital punishment.
"What does it say about the morally-enervated condition of our political culture that the state of Alabama is so eager to try for a second time to kill someone... that it's willing to put the lives of a pastor and its prison execution team at risk?"
Experts say Smith would be the first person in the world to be killed via capital punishment using "asphyxiation with an inert gas."
A federal judge ruled last week that Alabama could proceed with Smith's execution using nitrogen. Smith had sued the Alabama Department of Corrections, arguing that the execution, if botched, could leave him in a permanent vegetative state or cause a stroke, and that the method carries the risk of "particular pain and suffering."
A previous attempt to execute Smith was botched by Alabama prison officials in 2022, when, as journalist Robyn Pennachia wrote at Wonkette, officials "spent hours and hours trying and failing to properly insert an IV while Smith was strapped to a gurney."
Shamdasani noted that Alabama's plan to execute Smith does not even meet the standards put forth by the American Veterinary Medical Association, which recommends sedating animals that are euthanized using nitrogen gas.
"Nitrogen gas has never been used in the United States to execute human beings," said Shamdasani. "Alabama's protocol for execution by nitrogen asphyxiation makes no provision for sedation of human beings prior to execution."
Mississippi and Oklahoma have also approved the use of nitrogen gas for executions in the absence of barbiturates for lethal injections, while Utah, South Carolina, and Idaho are among the states that have approved firing squads as a capital punishment method.
The U.N. Human Rights Committee, said Shamdasani, "has also criticized the use of asphyxiation by gas as an execution method, the use of untested methods, as well as widening the use of the death penalty in states that continue to apply it."
Amnesty International has pointed out that the jury that convicted Smith in 1996 supported life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, but a judge imposed a death sentence "under a judicial override system outlawed in Alabama in 2017."
As Jeffrey St. Clair wrote at Counterpunch last week, Alabama officials seem "uncertain about how the execution might unfold," and are requiring Smith's spiritual adviser, who is permitted to be in the execution chamber, to sign a waiver requiring him to stay three feet away from Smith due to the risk that "a hose supplying nitrogen to Smith's mask detaches from his face, filling an area around him with the potentially deadly odorless, tasteless, invisible gas."
"What does it say about the morally-enervated condition of our political culture that the state of Alabama is so eager to try for a second time to kill someone (whose own jury didn't think should be put to death in the first place) that it's willing to put the lives of a pastor and its prison execution team at risk?" wrote St. Clair. "Other states are eagerly awaiting the death notice from Holman Prison so that they can accelerate their stalled rosters of slated killings by using this ghastly new method. The execution of Kenneth Smith will signal yet another triumph of American efficiency culture, where death always seems to find a way."
Keep ReadingShow Less
'Disturbing': Australian Journalist Fired After Push by Pro-Israel Lobbyists
"This could have a chilling effect on the ability of Australian journalists to share human rights content from reputable organizations which is deeply troubling," said one Human Rights Watch campaigner.
Jan 16, 2024
News
According to the Herald, the lobbying campaign against Lattouf "became intense in the week starting December 18," the day she shared the Human Rights Watch post.
Leaked text messages obtained by The Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday show that the government-funded Australian Broadcasting Corporation fired radio host Antoinette Lattouf last month following a pressure campaign by pro-Israel lobbyists.
Lattouf, a Lebanese-Australian journalist who was working in a short-term contract position for an ABC morning radio program, was terminated shortly after she shared a December 18 Human Rights Watch Instagram post accusing the Israeli government of "using starvation of civilians as a weapon of war in Gaza"—an accusation that ABC covered at the time.
The Herald reported Tuesday that "dozens of leaked messages from a WhatsApp group called Lawyers for Israel show how members of the group repeatedly wrote to the ABC demanding Lattouf be sacked, and threatened legal action if she was not." One Lawyers for Israel member called Lattouf's lawyer, who is Jewish, a traitor.
The letter-writing campaign reached ABC chair Ita Buttrose, who responded to one message saying that she had "forwarded your email on to Chris Oliver-Taylor, the ABC's chief content officer, who is dealing with this matter."
Lattouf has filed a wrongful termination claim against ABC over her firing, alleging that she was unlawfully ousted because of a "political opinion or a reason that included political opinion."
Lattouf's complaint says she was fired for "breaching the ABC's social media policy." ABC said in response that it had "received some complaints" about Lattouf "in relation to her perceived stance on the Gaza conflict" and advised her to avoid posting to social media anything that could be deemed "controversial."
"Journalists should be encouraged to amplify human rights reporting, not penalized for doing so."
According to the Herald, the lobbying campaign against Lattouf "became intense in the week starting December 18," the day she shared the Human Rights Watch post.
"A stream of letters were sent on her second day, and on the third day—the day she was sacked—one of the group's administrators, Sydney conveyancing lawyer Nicky Stein, sent a message at 6:54 am entitled 'Action of the day: call to action,'" the Herald reported. "This post urged group members to target Communications Minister Michelle Rowland and copy in the ABC ombudsman, the board, and [managing director David] Anderson, adding: 'It is important ABC hears not just from individuals in the community but specifically lawyers so they feel there is an actual legal threat.'"
Elaine Pearson, director of the Asia division at Human Rights Watch, called Lattouf's ouster "disturbing" and said that "journalists should be encouraged to amplify human rights reporting, not penalized for doing so."
"This could have a chilling effect on the ability of Australian journalists to share human rights content from reputable organizations which is deeply troubling," Pearson added. "ABC should clarify the circumstances when staff are or are not permitted to repost the work of HRW, the policies that underpin those determinations, and whether staff have faced dismissal or other disciplinary action for sharing Human Rights Watch's work."
Following the Herald's reporting, ABC journalists in Sydney threatened to walk off the job over Lattouf's firing, which came amid broader concerns over the censorship of journalists critical of Israel's assault on Gaza.
"On Tuesday afternoon, about 80 staff members demanded a meeting with Anderson, who is currently on leave," The Guardianreported.
Cassie Derrick, media director of the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance—an Australian trade union that represents ABC employees—told The Guardian that "working journalists are the ones who are holding the line on public interest journalism, and telling the stories we need to hear without fear or favor."
"And at the ABC, the management is letting these journalists and the public down," Derrick added. "Management needs to work with the staff to ensure that the trust in the ABC can be maintained."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular