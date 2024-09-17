To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Indivisible
Contact:

Leila Miller, press@indivisible.org

Indivisible on Senate Republicans Voting Down Bill to Protect Access to In-Vitro Fertilization

Today, Indivisible’s Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director Leah Greenberg, released the following statement in response to Senate Republicans voting down the Right to IVF Act, a bill that would protect access to IVF:

"Senator Schumer put Republicans to the test, and they failed. Trump and the GOP have been scrambling to hide their unpopular, outdated views on reproductive rights, but they’re not fooling anybody.

“Today, every single Republican Senator had a clear chance to protect IVF, something they claim to support, but nearly every single one of them refused. There’s no reason to believe their words when we can see their actions.

"When Republicans send mixed messages on TV and online, look at their voting records. They've consistently voted against protecting personal freedoms—from access to abortion and contraceptives to IVF. For decades, they've chipped away at reproductive rights, and it's only gotten worse since Trump entered politics.

"As attacks on reproductive rights intensify, including MAGA efforts against contraception, we can't let our guard down. Indivisible proudly supports Senator Schumer and Democrats for not only standing up for these fundamental rights, but continuously calling out their Republican colleagues’ blatant lies.

"Millions rely on contraception and IVF to build their families and lives, including Governor Walz who has shared his family's struggles with fertility. These rights are fundamental and widely supported, and Republicans are straight up trying to take them away. It is not only weird – it’s dangerous.

"We commend Senate Democrats for taking decisive and strategic action by bringing this bill for a vote. Between now and November, we’ll make sure every single voter sees through Republican bullshit and knows they voted against IVF protections today.”

Indivisible Project (501c4) drives coordinated campaigns, powering the grassroots Indivisible movement to defeat the rightwing takeover of American government and win an inclusive democracy and bold progressive policies.

www.Indivisible.org
Press PageAction Page