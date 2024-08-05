Fossil Free Media Launches Nationwide "Make Polluters Pay" Billboard Campaign

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Stark visuals tie extreme weather to fossil fuel industry, call for accountability
Fossil Free Media is launching a nationwide billboard campaign for their Make Polluters Pay campaign starting the week of August 5th. The campaign, in partnership with the Sunrise Movement, will feature billboards in California, New York, Arizona, and Philadelphia, with plans to expand to Florida and Louisiana in September.
Building on the success of last year's viral billboard campaign, this year's effort features even bolder visuals and messaging. The billboards feature dramatic images of climate disasters specific to each state, such as the Paradise fires in California and Hurricane Ida's impact in New York. Bold text overlays the images with phrases like "Brought to you by Big Oil" and "Superstorms: Sponsored by Big Oil."
The campaign aims to cut through the fossil fuel industry's carefully crafted public image and expose the direct link between their operations and the escalating climate crisis.
"Interestingly, when we tried to place billboards in Houston, Texas, we encountered significant resistance," said Cassidy DiPaola, Communications Director and spokesperson for the Make Polluters Pay campaign. "Billboard owners there weren't willing to work with us, citing concerns about upsetting their oil and gas industry clients. They even asked if we could make the message 'more positive' and avoid using the term 'Big Oil.' This pushback starkly illustrates the fossil fuel industry's influence and the fear they instill, even in the advertising world."
The Make Polluters Pay campaign is a national effort, championed by groups like Fossil Free Media, Sunrise Movement, Yellow Dot Studios, and Climate Power to hold the fossil fuel industry accountable for climate damages through legislation, lawsuits, and public pressure. The campaign simultaneously promotes state-level climate superfund bills and supports climate liability lawsuits against major oil and gas companies.
“Oil and gas companies are desperate. They see their public support imploding. They see a growing list of local and state governments suing them for climate change. Whether it's billboards or protests or TikToks, there is mounting pressure for politicians to take on Big Oil and fight for our generation to have a livable planet,” said Aru Shiney-Ajay, Executive Director, Sunrise Movement.
"For over half a century, Big Oil knew about the catastrophic consequences of burning fossil fuels," DiPaola said. "Instead of warning the public, they orchestrated a massive disinformation campaign, prioritizing profits over people and the planet. This willful deception has accelerated the climate crisis and extreme weather we're facing today, and it's past time they were held accountable."
Climate superfund bills would require fossil fuel companies to pay into dedicated funds for climate adaptation and resilience based on their historic greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, climate liability lawsuits seek to recover billions in damages from oil and gas companies to fund critical resilience projects.
"We're attacking Big Oil's impunity from multiple angles," DiPaola explained. "Whether through superfund legislation or in the courts, our message is clear: it's time for polluters to pay for the damage they've caused."
The momentum for both strategies is building rapidly. Vermont became the first state to sign a climate superfund bill into law this May, with New York poised to follow suit after passing similar legislation through both chambers in June. On the litigation front, over a quarter of Americans are now represented in climate liability lawsuits against major oil and gas companies, with Puerto Rico becoming the latest jurisdiction to file suit in July.
“There is so much disinformation from Big Oil about extreme weather change and causes from fossil fuel pollution. Oil companies could take action but they like money. A lot. Unfortunately for them, we like the planet. A lot. So we're focused on fighting against them with satirical videos, funny billboards and anything else to hold them accountable for their constant pollution and lies," said Staci Roberts-Steele, Managing Director and Executive Producer, Yellow Dot Studios
The billboard campaign comes as Vice President Kamala Harris ramps up her presidential campaign, bringing renewed attention to her history of investigating fossil fuel companies as California's Attorney General.
"Vice President Harris has a track record of holding Big Oil accountable, from her time as California's AG to her calls for DOJ investigations on the campaign trail," DiPaola noted. "If elected president, she would have unprecedented power to make polluters pay for the damage they've caused."
Recent polling shows strong public support for making fossil fuel companies pay for climate damages. A Data for Progress/Fossil Free Media survey found that 66% of likely voters support laws requiring major oil and gas companies to pay a share of climate costs, with backing from 81% of Democrats and 61% of Independents.
The Make Polluters Pay billboard campaign aims to capitalize on this momentum and increase public pressure for accountability. Fossil Free Media plans to expand the campaign to additional states and explore other creative messaging tactics in the coming months.
Fossil Free Media is a nonprofit media lab that supports the movement to end fossil fuels and address the climate emergency.
"Dumping a bear carcass on a New York City bike path perfectly encapsulates Kennedy's recklessness and weirdness as a presidential candidate and a phony environmentalist," said one campaigner.
Conservationists on Monday reacted to independent U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s admission of abandoning a roadkill bear carcass in New York City's Central Park by renewing attacks on his fitness for office.
Kennedy—whose candidacy is opposed by numerous green groups due largely to his embrace of conspiracy theories and "science denialism"—solved a decade-old New York City mystery on Sunday when his campaign published a video in which he acknowledged picking up a dead bear cub he found while driving in upstate New York and later dumping it in Central Park along with a broken bicycle to make it look like an accident had occurred there.
In the video, Kennedy tells Roseanne Barr—an actress and former third-party presidential contender—that he and some friends "thought it would be amusing for whoever found" the carcass, which they left in the park because Kennedy had no time to take it home and skin it before he had to catch a flight.
"The next day it was on every television station," Kennedy said. "I was like, 'Oh my god, what did I do?'"
Kennedy's publication of the video is believed to be an attempt to preempt a New Yorker article published on Monday in which the incident is featured.
"Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, New Yorker," Kennedy wrote in a social media caption to the video. But there was no need for any spin.
"Dumping a bear carcass on a New York City bike path perfectly encapsulates Kennedy's recklessness and weirdness as a presidential candidate and a phony environmentalist," Brett Hartl, national political director at the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) Action Fund, said in a statement.
"Kennedy's entire campaign platform boils down to claiming that he just knows what's best for the environment and will solve everything because of his experience," Hartl added. "This bizarre incident underscores how terrible Kennedy's judgment is, how little remorse he has for his actions, and how reckless and damaging his approach to conservation would actually be as president."
CBD Action Fund noted that not only did Kennedy "waste the animal, which is against the
ethical code of hunters, but he created an enormous distraction for conservationists and officials, as bears do not live in New York City."
While Kennedy is polling well enough that he could affect the outcome of some swing-state races between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, one critic called him an "epic fraud" after Kennedy's former New York state campaign director admitted that her "no. 1 priority" was to siphon electoral votes from President Joe Biden, who has since dropped his reelection bid.
Kennedy—whose campaign is partly bankrolled by billionaire Trump donors—has also reportedly held talks with the GOP nominee about potentially dropping out and endorsing his campaign in exchange for a job, possibly even a Cabinet position. The New Yorker article revealed that Kennedy recently called Trump "a terrible human being," the "worse (sic) president ever," and "barely human" in text messages.
"There are politicians and there are journalists who have played an active role in fanning the flames of hate and division, and we are seeing that play out," said Zarah Sultana.
As British Prime Minister Keir Starmer covened an emergency security meeting on Monday to respond to violent attacks on immigrant and Muslim communities that have spread across the United Kingdom in recent days, progressive MP Zarah Sultana said the crisis—fueled by rampant disinformation and xenophobia—must serve as a reckoning for politicians and journalists who have "fanned the flames" of hatred for years.
Sultana, who represents Coventry South in the House of Commons, appeared on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" to discuss the violent riots that have taken place in at least a dozen cities across the U.K. in recent days, mostly in England, with far-right protesters attacking mosques, libraries, and a hotel housing asylum-seekers.
The attacks have been in response to disinformation that has pinned the blame for a deadly stabbing attack on a children's dance class in Southport, England last week on undocumented immigrants. The suspect was born and raised in the U.K., according to police.
"Rather than saying, this is the result of political decisions made by consecutive governments, people have blamed and scapegoated minorities."
Sultana said that the violent attacks in cities including Blackpool, Leeds, and Manchester "shouldn't be a surprise," considering the years the British government—led for 14 years by the Conservative Party until the Labour Party won last month's elections—has spent pushing anti-immigration policies and demonizing asylum-seekers, with the help of national news outlets.
"There is decades of work by the right-wing press and by politicians who have fanned the flames of this hate," said Sultana in a panel discussion that also included journalists from The Daily Mail. "When we look at the role that media outlets like GB News has played, that The Daily Mail has played... There are politicians and there are journalists who have played an active role in fanning the flames of hate and division, and we are seeing that play out."
Andrew Pierce of The Daily Mail took issue with Sultana's remarks, demanding that she provide examples of anti-Muslim news stories in the paper.
The lawmaker did so after the broadcast, posting an image of 16 front pages from the outlet, including ones that asked "how many more" migrants the U.K. can take, referred to asylum-seekers as "illegals," and claimed that migrants are taking the majority of jobs in the U.K. and sparking a "housing crisis."
Sultana added that former Home Secretary Suella Braverman referred to refugees arriving in the U.K. as an "invasion" and far-right Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said in May that British Muslims do not share "British values."
"So when we look at the complicity," said Sultana, "there's a lot of mirrors that people have to be looking into."
Sultana also implored politicians and the British media to explicitly refer to the riots over the weekend as Islamophobic, noting that Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others have denounced the attacks as racist but have not clearly expressed solidarity with the Muslim communities that have been targeted.
"Naming it as Islamophobia is really important because that allows us to shape our response," said Sultana. "If we're not identifying what is happening, the language that is being used and what this is about, we're not going to be able to address this fundamentally."
"Why is there such controversy around calling it Islamophobia?" asked Sultana after "Good Morning Britain" host Ed Balls dismissed her concerns, displaying what the lawmaker called "sneering contempt."
The interview took place a week after three children were killed and 10 were injured in a knife attack in Southport. The 17-year-old suspect, Axel Rudakubana, was born and raised in Britain, according to authorities, who took the unusual step of making his identity public to counter disinformation that quickly spread online and fueled riots that first began in Southport the day after the crime.
The first riot included anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant demonstrators throwing bricks at a mosque in the town, setting cars on fire, and damaging a convenience store.
The authorities' decision to disclose the suspect's identity did not stop the violence from escalating over the weekend, with rioters setting a library on fire in Liverpool, burning books, and attempting to block firefighters from putting out the flames on Saturday.
In Rotherham, an anti-immigration mob broke into a hotel housing asylum-seekers and attempted to set the building on fire while blocking exits.
Nearly 150 people were arrested for taking part in the attacks, and Starmer warned Sunday that "those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law."
"This is not protest. It is organized, violent thuggery," said Starmer.
BJ Harrington, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for public order, said in a statement Sunday that "disinformation is a huge driver of this appalling violence and we know a lot of those attending these so-called protests are doing so in direct response to what they've read online."
"Often posts are being shared and amplified by high profile accounts. We're working hard to counteract this," added Harrington. "They won't win."
While calling on the government and media to directly confront the Islamophobia that has been fomented in the U.K. in recent decades, Sultana said the new Labour government should also correct the austerity policies that have caused unrest and scapegoating of immigrants and Muslim communities.
"The economic system which has allowed inequality to exacerbate in this country, has brought down living standards," said Sultana. "Our communities have faced the brunt of Tory austerity, and what has happened on the right-wing side of politics, in the media and in politics, is that migrants, Muslims, and trans people have been blamed for people not being able to access council housing, not being able to get [National Health Service] appointments, not being able to find school places for their kids. Rather than saying, this is the result of political decisions made by consecutive governments, people have blamed and scapegoated minorities."
"This is what fascism and the desire for mass extermination and displacement look like," a Palestinian-American expert said. "These criminals want to eliminate all Palestinians in Gaza, not just Hamas."
Far-right Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday said that it might be "justified and moral" to cause two million Palestinian civilians to starve to death until Hamas returns Israeli hostages, drawing criticism from humanitarian groups.
Human rights campaigners have demonstrated that Israel is limiting and delaying aid into the Gaza Strip, and even using starvation as a "weapon of war." United Nations' experts warned earlier this month that famine had spread across the enclave, calling it an "intentional and targeted starvation campaign against the Palestinian people" and "a form of genocidal violence."
The comments from Smotrich, Israel's finance minister, added further weight to critics' charges that the country's leaders are uncommitted to addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
"We bring in aid because there is no choice," Smotrich, the finance minister, said at a conference hosted by the right-wing news outlet Israel Hayom. "We can't, in the current global reality, manage a war. Nobody will let us cause two million civilians to die of hunger, even though it might be justified and moral, until our hostages are returned."
"We live today in a certain reality, we need international legitimacy for this war," he added.
Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib, a Palestinian-American fellow at the Atlantic Council, argued that Smotrich's comments indicated a genocidal intent to kill all of the people of Gaza. "This is what fascism and the desire for mass extermination and displacement look like," he wrote on social media. "These criminals want to eliminate all Palestinians in Gaza, not just Hamas."
Jehad Abusalim, executive director of the Institute for Palestine Studies, said Smotrich's comments were "horrifying but not surprising."
"This vile rhetoric is just the tip of the iceberg," he wrote on social media. "Smotrich is a minister in a government that Western leaders claim shares their values."
Peace Now, an anti-occupation Israeli group, condemned Smotrich's remarks in several social media posts, expressing disbelief that a "senior member of our government" would say such a thing and arguing that it would be "justified" for the U.S. to sanction Smotrich.
"All the way to the Hague," Peace Now wrote, suggesting that Smotrich or other Israeli leaders were guilty of war crimes.
Smotrich implied that allowing in any aid to Gaza was a public relations exercise aimed at quelling international criticism of the Israel's assault on the enclave, which has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since October, according to the Gaza health ministry.
Hamas and affiliated militant groups killed more than 1,100 Israelis in a horrific massacre on October 7, taking about 250 hostages, only about half of whom have since been returned. Israeli authorities have said they believe more than 70 hostages are still being held alive, while more than 40 have died.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations' top court, has issued a series of rulings against Israel this year, determining that the country must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza and provide sufficient aid, stop its assault on Rafah, and end its unlawful occupation of Gaza and the West Bank immediately. In May, the International Criminal Court, which was founded in 2001 to establish accountability for the world's most serious crimes, sought arrest warrants for Israeli and Hamas leaders.
Humanitarian groups including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have said repeatedly that Israel has not complied with the first ICJ ruling—Israeli forces continue to obstruct aid transport and distribution in Gaza, despite mass starvation there.