April, 13 2023
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,center.press@reprorights.org
Florida Passes Ban on Abortion After Six Weeks of Pregnancy
Ban will take effect if Florida Supreme Court upholds the state’s existing 15-week ban
Today, the Florida legislature passed a ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many people know they are pregnant. The ban will now be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill. Florida already has a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is in effect and currently being challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights and other groups. The new ban passed today is written so that it will take effect if the Florida Supreme Court upholds the 15-week ban. The state supreme court is expected to hear the 15-week ban case within the next few months.
Statement from Elisabeth Smith, Director of State Policy and Advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights:
“Across the country, pregnant people are being pushed to the brink of death because they can’t get an abortion. Yet Florida lawmakers have rushed this dangerous ban through the legislature with no concern for their citizens and how it will harm them. This bill threatens to end abortion almost entirely amid a growing public health crisis. If this ban takes effect, Floridians would be stranded in a vast abortion desert and forced to travel over 1,000 miles to get an abortion. No one should have to face that, and many people will not be able to make that journey. We also must remember that Mifepristone is under attack, and if that pill is taken off the market, it will become even harder to get an abortion before six weeks.”
The Center for Reproductive Rights is a global human rights organization of lawyers and advocates who ensure reproductive rights are protected in law as fundamental human rights for the dignity, equality, health, and well-being of every person.(917) 637-3600
'He Must Be Impeached': Clarence Thomas Made Undisclosed Property Deal With Billionaire Megadonor
"Harlan Crow is not, as Thomas claims, his 'dearest friend' so much as his corrupt benefactor," said one critic. "Thomas is unfit to serve on any court, let alone our nation's highest court."
Apr 13, 2023
News
New revelations about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas's business dealings with Texas Republican megadonor Harlan Crow on Thursday led to intensified calls for the right-wing justice's impeachment, as ProPublicareported on a previously undisclosed real estate transaction between the two men.
A week after the first report on Crow's funding of Thomas' travel was published, ProPublica revealed that Crow purchased two vacant lots and the home where Thomas' mother lived, all owned by Thomas and his family, in Savannah, Georgia in 2014.
The purchase, completed for $133,363, marked "the first known instance of money flowing from Crow to the Supreme Court justice," the news outlet reported.
Federal disclosure laws state that in most cases, Supreme Court justices and other government officials must disclose real estate transactions over $1,000.
"Thomas did not disclose the purchase as required by law. He must be impeached," said Democratic strategist Sawyer Hackett.
\u201cWoah. Billionaire Harlan Crow didn\u2019t just provide lavish travel and accommodations to Clarence Thomas\u2014according to @propublica, he also bought property from him.\n\nThomas did not disclose the purchase as required by law. He must be impeached. https://t.co/kiVkv2T1FL\u201d— Sawyer Hackett (@Sawyer Hackett) 1681410648
Exceptions to the law include cases in which someone sells "property used solely as a personal residence of the reporting individual or the individual's spouse," but legal experts confirmed to ProPublica that the sale of the Savannah properties did not meet the criteria for any of the exemptions.
"He needed to report his interest in the sale," Virginia Canter, chief ethics counsel at watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), told ProPublica.
The news outlet's previous reporting on Crow and Thomas revealed that the billionaire paid for Thomas to travel on a Bombardier Global 5000 jet, to Crow's ranch in Texas, and to his private resort in the Adirondacks—all of which was left off federal disclosure forms.
"Given the role Crow has played in subsidizing the lifestyle of Thomas and his wife, you have to wonder if this was an effort to put cash in their pockets," Canter said of the real estate sale in Savannah.
Crow released a statement on Thursday saying he had purchased Thomas' family home—which he still owns and where the justice's mother continued living until at least 2020, according to public records—to "one day create a public museum at the Thomas home dedicated to telling the story of our nation's second black Supreme Court Justice."
"I approached the Thomas family about my desire to maintain this historic site so future generations could learn about the inspiring life of one of our greatest Americans," said Crow.
Critics suggested the statement raised more questions than it answered.
\u201chey look what\u2019s a totally not-at-all shady real estate deal between friends? haven\u2019t YOUR friends bought your childhood home for your benefit? https://t.co/Dim6Ol4kBe\u201d— b-boy bouiebaisse (@b-boy bouiebaisse) 1681412441
"Clarence Thomas previously said that free flights on Harlan Crow's private jet counted as 'hospitality' and thus did not have to be disclosed," saidSlate journalist Mark Joseph Stern. "That made no sense, but this is even worse. How is a covert real estate deal that enriched Thomas 'hospitality'? This is pretty brazen."
Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs for Stand Up America, said the new reporting offers clear evidence that "Justice Thomas' vote on the Supreme Court is bought and paid for by right-wing billionaire Harlan Crow."
"Crow is not, as Thomas claims, his 'dearest friend' so much as his corrupt benefactor," said Edkins. "Thomas is unfit to serve on any court, let alone our nation's highest court. His failure to disclose his close financial dealings with a GOP billionaire has single-handedly destroyed what little credibility this MAGA Court had left."
"Failing to hold Justice Thomas accountable, hold hearings, and pass a Supreme Court code of ethics," he added, would be a dereliction of duty by federal lawmakers.
Demand Justice released polling data showing that 70% of Americans would back a federal investigation into alleged ethics violations of Supreme Court justices.
"This shady land deal amounts to a payoff of a sitting Supreme Court justice, plain and simple. Senate Democrats need to announce a thorough investigation into the details of Clarence Thomas' ties to Harlan Crow, including calling witnesses to get to the bottom of their financial relationship and Thomas' apparent lawbreaking," said Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon.
"[Former Supreme Court Justice] Abe Fortas resigned under threat of impeachment for less," he noted, "and while impeachment may not be possible here with Republicans in control of the House, Thomas needs to face real accountability for his likely illegal behavior. Polls show that if Senate Democrats act, the public will strongly support them."
French Pension Defenders Rally on Eve of High Court Ruling
"As long as this reform isn't withdrawn, the mobilization will continue in one form or another," said one union leader.
Apr 13, 2023
News
Workers opposed to French President Emmanuel Macron's deeply unpopular plan to raise the nation's retirement age from 62 to 64 hit the streets Thursday in a final display of anger before the country's top court rules on the measure's constitutionality.
While thousands of people marched along the designated route in Paris, some protesters carrying lit flares diverged to the Constitutional Council, which is set to decide Friday whether to uphold Macron's proposed pension overhaul or rescind it partially or completely.
"They faced off with a large contingent of police deployed outside the building, where hours before the march got underway, other protesters had dumped bags of rubbish," Al Jazeerareported. "The rubbish piles were cleaned up but signaled the start of a new strike by rubbish collectors, timed to begin with the nationwide protest marches. A previous strike last month left the streets of the French capital filled for days with mounds of reeking refuse."
A police officer points a weapon at demonstrators during a protest against French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension overhaul in Paris on April 13, 2023.(Photo: Firas Abdullah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
According toCNN, the French government has imposed a ban on protests near the Constitutional Council from Thursday night through Saturday morning.
Last month, Macron advanced his plan to increase the minimum eligible retirement age as well as the number of years one must work to qualify for full benefits through executive order, bypassing the National Assembly once it became clear that his legislative proposal did not have enough support to pass France's lower house. The Senate had already approved the bill, including it in a budget package that expedited the process.
The labor movement has been organizing weekly strikes and peaceful rallies since mid-January, and the president's blatantly anti-democratic move to circumvent a vote only intensified working-class fury. The government, meanwhile, has responded with an increasingly repressive crackdown.
Union leaders, who have implored workers to maintain pressure on the government, called for a 12th round of action on Thursday.
\u201cWow. Another massive anti-Macron protest on the streets of Paris, France today that Western corporate media are trying very hard to ignore.\u201d— sarah (@sarah) 1681401665
Outside the capital, thousands of people also marched in Marseille, Toulouse, and other cities, including Nantes and Rennes, where a car was set ablaze.
"In Paris, banks and expensive stores secured their front windows with wooden boards but nevertheless, demonstrators broke into the headquarters of the French luxury group LVMH and set off firecrackers," Al Jazeera reported. "The authorities deployed 11,500 police officers, 4,200 of them in Paris alone."
Outside the LVMH building, union leader Fabien Villedieu toldCNN affiliate BFMTV that "if Macron wants to find money to finance the pension system, he should come here to find it."
\u201cThe strikes and protests in France haven\u2019t stopped.\n\nToday they stormed the headquarters of Louis Vuitton.\u201d— Stop Cop City (@Stop Cop City) 1681401084
“The mobilization is far from over," General Confederation of Labor leader Sophie Binet said at a trash incineration site south of Paris where hundreds of protesters blocked garbage trucks.
"As long as this reform isn't withdrawn, the mobilization will continue in one form or another," Binet added.
The nine-member Constitutional Council is expected to issue a binding ruling by the end of Friday to "partially approve, fully accept, or reject" Macron's proposed changes, Al Jazeera noted. "On Tuesday and Thursday, left-wing lawmakers visited the council to urge them to completely ban the reform. They have argued that the government's unorthodox method of resorting to a budget law to pass a pension reform, as well as invoking controversial Article 49.3 of the Constitution to bypass a parliament vote, is grounds for it to be thrown out."
Police officers detain a man demonstrating against French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed pension overhaul in Paris on April 13, 2023.(Photo: Ameer Alhalbi/Getty Images)
Progressive legislators and union leaders have portrayed the left's struggle against Macron's pension attack as a struggle for democracy in France.
A poll released last week found that reactionary lawmaker Marine Le Pen—leader of the far-right National Rally party, the largest opposition force in Parliament—would beat Macron by a margin of 55% to 45% in a head-to-head rematch. The neoliberal incumbent defeated Le Pen in a runoff election last April, but the openly xenophobic and Islamophobic challenger has gained significant ground since their first matchup in 2017.
"Either trade unions win this, or it will be the far right," Villedieu said last week. "If you sicken people—and that is what's happening—the danger is the arrival of the far right."
Ahead of Thursday's protests, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted: "This reform is unjust and violent. The French have been asking for it to be withdrawn for months, the government has to hear them."
Climate Activists Targeted by Fossil Fuel Industry Spies at Standing Rock
May Boeve, who heads 350.org, decried private security firm TigerSwan's "astonishing abuse of power and significant interference with the right to political freedom of thought and the right to protest."
Apr 13, 2023
News
A private security firm that worked with law enforcement to suppress the Indigenous-led movement against the Dakota Access Pipeline targeted peaceful activist groups including the 350.org climate campaign as part of a sweeping surveillance effort, according to a report published Thursday by The Intercept.
Previous reporting by The Intercept's Alleen Brown showed how TigerSwan—which was founded by U.S. special forces veteran James Reese—infiltrated and spied on water protectors during the 2016-2017 #NoDAPL protests at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North and South Dakota.
The new reporting from Brown and Naveena Sadasivam—who received more than 50,000 pages of documents via a public records request—details how "TigerSwan used social media monitoring, aerial surveillance, radio eavesdropping, undercover personnel, and subscription-based records databases to build watchlists and dossiers on Indigenous activists and environmental organizations."
TigerSwan—which did not even have the requisite security license to operate in North Dakota—then tried to sell the intelligence it illegally gleaned to other oil companies.
\u201cWe got 50,000 pages of records Energy Transfer fought to keep secret. Unprecedented detail about a fossil fuel company\u2019s counterinsurgency-style playbook for defeating Indigenous-led water protectors at Standing Rock & beyond 1/ w/ @NaveenaSivam + @grist https://t.co/9wLa2TB2r2\u201d— Alleen Brown (@Alleen Brown) 1681402591
One of those groups was the nonviolent climate organization 350.org. According to a TigerSwan client document titled Background Investigation: 350.org:
350.org's ability to bring global attention to the DAPL protest via their network of supporters and their media concerns represents a significant concern for TigerSwan and their client. 350.org's ability to mobilize large groups of people is also of significant concern. They are unlikely to remove themselves from the protesters' groups because their goals align perfectly with the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. They have a track record of success and should only be engaged after significant preparation.
Brown and Sadasivam also found that:
TigerSwan also attempted to dig up dirt on legal workers with the Water Protector Legal Collective, which represented pipeline opponents. The security company used the CLEAR database, which is only available to select entities like law enforcement and licensed private security companies, to dig up information on attorney Chad Nodland...
At the same time, the National Sheriffs'Association was building its own profiles and sharing them with TigerSwan. In one instance, a contractor for the sheriffs' group passed along a six-page backgrounder on LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, a prominent Dakota Access pipeline opponent and historian, to TigerSwan. The document included statements Allard made to the press, her public appearances, social media posts, and details about tax liens filed against her and her husband.
"Across the globe we know that thousands of groups have been spied on by government and private security firms that are serving the interests of the fossil fuel industry," 350.org chief executive May Boeve said in a Thursday statement in response to the latest reporting. "This represents an astonishing abuse of power and significant interference with the right to political freedom of thought and the right to protest."
\u201cIn Daily Intelligence Update PowerPoint presentations, they used \u201cIMINT\u201d \u2014 usually photos captured by drones and TigerSwan personnel riding in helicopters \u2014 to track what was happening in camps 5/ https://t.co/Bizoom17tS\u201d— Alleen Brown (@Alleen Brown) 1681402591
Wasté Win Young, a citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and a plaintiff in a class-action civil rights lawsuit against TigerSwan and local law enforcement, told The Intercept that for pipeline supporters, the surveillance "was an opportunity to help create a narrative against our tribe and our supporters."
Boeve contended that "ultimately, it is a means for those who hold power to preserve the status quo and prevent action on the climate crisis and necessary social change."
"We need to always be very clear that the industry knows what a risk the climate movement is," she told The Intercept. "They're going to keep using these kinds of strategies, but they'll think of other things as well."
