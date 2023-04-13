To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Florida Passes Ban on Abortion After Six Weeks of Pregnancy

Ban will take effect if Florida Supreme Court upholds the state’s existing 15-week ban

Today, the Florida legislature passed a ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, which is before many people know they are pregnant. The ban will now be sent to Governor Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill. Florida already has a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is in effect and currently being challenged by the Center for Reproductive Rights and other groups. The new ban passed today is written so that it will take effect if the Florida Supreme Court upholds the 15-week ban. The state supreme court is expected to hear the 15-week ban case within the next few months.

Statement from Elisabeth Smith, Director of State Policy and Advocacy at the Center for Reproductive Rights:

“Across the country, pregnant people are being pushed to the brink of death because they can’t get an abortion. Yet Florida lawmakers have rushed this dangerous ban through the legislature with no concern for their citizens and how it will harm them. This bill threatens to end abortion almost entirely amid a growing public health crisis. If this ban takes effect, Floridians would be stranded in a vast abortion desert and forced to travel over 1,000 miles to get an abortion. No one should have to face that, and many people will not be able to make that journey. We also must remember that Mifepristone is under attack, and if that pill is taken off the market, it will become even harder to get an abortion before six weeks.”

The Center for Reproductive Rights is a global human rights organization of lawyers and advocates who ensure reproductive rights are protected in law as fundamental human rights for the dignity, equality, health, and well-being of every person.

