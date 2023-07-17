July, 17 2023, 10:02am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,pr@centerforfoodsafety.org
EPA Withdraws Decision on Toxic Fungicide Difenoconazole
Pressure from Center for Food Safety and Courts Prompts New EPA Review of Impacts
San Francisco
Following legal pressure from Center for Food Safety (CFS) and courts, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has withdrawn its interim approval of difenoconazole, a potent and toxic fungicide sprayed on a wide range of fruits and vegetables, such as potatoes, tomatoes, grapes, and soybeans.
Numerous endangered species are at risk from difenoconazole, including the California condor, whooping crane, Atlantic sturgeon, smalltooth sawfish, and many others. Center for Food Safety legally challenged EPA’s interim approval of this pesticide in June 2022, asking the court to reverse EPA's interim decision because the agency failed to consider or protect endangered species from difenoconazole's risks and failed to obtain or consider studies on the risks difenoconazole poses to human health.
"We are pleased that EPA withdrew their erroneous approval,” said Meredith Stevenson, staff attorney at Center for Food Safety and counsel in the case. “Despite knowing of difenoconazole’s potential impacts on human health for nearly two decades, EPA made its original decision before obtaining the studies it requested to keep the public safe."
Stevenson added: "That failure was both unlawful and irresponsible. We hope that following withdrawal, EPA will promptly obtain the necessary information and ensure ongoing use of difenoconazole meets the legal standard before issuing a new approval.”
Following CFS’s lawsuit, the EPA admitted that it ignored its duty to assess the impacts to species protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) and, most importantly, to consult with the expert wildlife agencies — the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service — about those risks.
EPA also admitted it failed to obtain studies that it had requested nearly twenty years ago to further assess how the fungicide’s breakdown products may cause cancer and impair infants’ brains and other vital organs. As a result of CFS’s challenge, EPA withdrew the decision, agreed to consider whether the studies are still necessary, and agreed to complete its duties under the ESA.
EPA’s own initial analysis found that difenoconazole exposure exceeds the level of concern for birds, aquatic invertebrates, and freshwater fish. As far back as 2006, EPA expressed concern about the toxicity of difenoconazole and other triazole fungicides—in particular, concern over certain chemicals formed when these fungicides break down—and imposed a moratorium on further approvals until triazole manufacturers submitted a host of animal impact studies.
EPA will now consider whether these studies are still required and will comply with the ESA before issuing a final registration review decision for difenoconazole.
Center for Food Safety's mission is to empower people, support farmers, and protect the earth from the harmful impacts of industrial agriculture. Through groundbreaking legal, scientific, and grassroots action, we protect and promote your right to safe food and the environment. CFS's successful legal cases collectively represent a landmark body of case law on food and agricultural issues.(202) 547-9359
LATEST NEWS
'Ancient Heat Records Will Be Broken': Southern Europe Braces for Unprecedented Temperatures
"If the disasters we're seeing this month aren't enough to shake us out of that torpor, then the chances of our persevering for another hundred and twenty-five thousand years seem remote."
Jul 16, 2023
News
Europe's intensifying heatwave comes in the context of globally high temperatures fueled by El Niño conditions—which the climate crisis has likely made worse and more frequent.
Southern Europe faced dangerously high temperatures on Sunday amid a continent-wide heatwave that's expected to get worse in the coming days, potentially shattering longstanding records as the climate crisis rages.
Reutersreported that a "new anticyclone dubbed Charon, who in Greek mythology was the ferryman of the dead, pushed into the region from north Africa on Sunday and could lift temperatures above 45°C (113°F) in parts of Italy early this week," prompting Italian officials to issue heat advisories for more than a dozen cities on Sunday.
Meteo.it, Italy's weather news service, said Sunday that the country must "prepare for a severe heat storm that, day after day, will blanket the whole country."
"In some places," the service added, "ancient heat records will be broken."
The fastest-warming continent on the planet, Europe has been facing scorching heat over the past several weeks as scientists warn that the fossil fuel-driven climate crisis is making such heatwaves more likely and increasingly intense. Last summer was Europe's hottest season on record, and extreme heat killed more than 61,000 people on the continent between late May to early September of 2022.
But the current heatwave appears on track to be even more severe than last summer's.
As CNNreported Sunday, "Climate scientists at the European Space Agency (ESA) say temperatures could reach 48°C (118.4°F) on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, 'potentially the hottest temperatures ever recorded in Europe.'"
"The ESA warned that Europe's heat wave has only just begun with Spain, France, Germany, and Poland expected to see extreme weather, just as the continent welcomes what is expected to be a record-breaking number of tourists coming for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic," the outlet added.
Giulio Betti, an Italian meteorologist and climate expert, told the BBC that "temperatures will reach a peak between 19 and 23 July—not only in Italy but also in Greece, Turkey, and the Balkans."
"Several local heat records within these areas may well be broken during those days," Betti added.
Europe's intensifying heatwave comes in the context of globally high temperatures fueled by El Niño conditions—which the climate crisis has likely made worse and more frequent.
Large swaths of the U.S., Asia, and Africa have experienced sweltering temperatures and other extreme weather—including deadly flooding—in recent weeks, heightening the urgency of coordinated climate action at the upcoming COP28 conference in the United Arab Emirates.
"It was probably the Earth's hottest week in history earlier this month, following the warmest June on record, and top scientists agree that the planet will get even hotter unless we phase out fossil fuels," The Guardian's Dharna Noor wrote Sunday. "Yet leading energy companies are intent on pushing the world in the opposite direction, expanding fossil fuel production and insisting that there is no alternative. It is evidence that they are motivated not by record warming, but by record profits, experts say."
In February, after reporting a record-shattering $28 billion in 2022 profits, the London-based oil giant BP announced that it was walking back its emission-reduction goals and planning to produce more fossil fuels than expected.
Shell, which posted $40 billion in profits last year, followed suit last month, ditching its plans to reduce oil production by up to 2% per year.
In a New Yorkercolumn on Sunday, author and climate advocate Bill McKibben noted that the BBC aired an interview with Shell CEO Wael Sawan on July 6, the day scientists believe may have been the hottest on record.
During the interview, Sawan claimed that cutting oil and gas production would be "dangerous and irresponsible," drawing swift backlash.
McKibben noted that Sawan "told the BBC that, while there are not currently any plans, Shell wouldn't rule out moving its headquarters from the United Kingdom to the United States, where oil companies get higher market prices for their shares."
"This suggested to him that the U.S. is more supportive of oil and gas companies, and, as he has told investors, he wants to 'reward our shareholders today and far into the future,'" McKibben added. "That is pretty much the definition of 'business as usual,' and it's precisely what has generated this completely unprecedented heat. If the disasters we're seeing this month aren't enough to shake us out of that torpor, then the chances of our persevering for another hundred and twenty-five thousand years seem remote."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Ocasio-Cortez Rallies With Teamsters and Rips UPS Greed as Historic Strike Looms
"Let's remind them who's actually the boss in this, and that's the workers."
Jul 16, 2023
News
The Teamsters have won significant tentative victories in recent negotiations, including an agreement from UPS to add in-cab air conditioning systems to newly purchased delivery vehicles and end the two-tiered wage system under which part-time workers earn significantly less per hour than full-time employees.
With hundreds of thousands of UPS workers preparing to strike as soon as August 1, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined other New York lawmakers at a rally with members of the Teamsters union on Saturday to push the ultra-profitable shipping giant to agree to a just contract.
"This is about making sure that we not just demand better wages, equal wages for our part-timers, making sure that we're getting the dignified conditions, A/C in trucks. But this is also about demanding respect," Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during the rally at Teamsters Local 282 union hall in New Hyde Park.
"This shouldn't even be a fight," Ocasio-Cortez added, noting that UPS raked in record profits last year and could easily afford to meet the union's demands.
UPS CEO Carol Tomé, a donor to anti-union Republicans, took home close to $19 million in total compensation in 2022.
"Let's remind them who's actually the boss in this, and that's the workers," said Ocasio-Cortez.
Saturday's rally came days after negotiations between UPS management and Teamsters leaders fell apart for the second time in recent weeks, with the Teamsters accusing the company of presenting an "unacceptable offer" that "did not address members' needs."
UPS has since announced that it will be training nonunion delivery drivers in preparation for a strike. If the work stoppage moves forward, it would mark the largest single-employer strike in U.S. history.
Last month, 97% of UPS workers represented by the Teamsters voted to authorize a strike if there's no acceptable deal with management by July 31, when the current contract expires.
If the working class doesn’t stand up for itself, no one else will.
UPS has made record profits during the pandemic. That’s because of UPS workers, who are prepared to strike Aug 1st without a fair contract.
This morning we rallied in support w/ @TeamsterSOB & @UAW Shawn Fein💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/U11ZqTxcZ3
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2023
The Teamsters have won significant tentative victories in recent negotiations, including an agreement from UPS to add in-cab air conditioning systems to newly purchased delivery vehicles and end the two-tiered wage system under which part-time workers earn significantly less per hour than full-time employees.
But the union said earlier this month that the company's contract offers haven't gone far enough to justly compensate employees, a message that Teamsters leaders echoed during Saturday's rally.
"Our members bust their ass every day for this greedy company, keeping supply chains moving and generating historic, multibillion-dollar profits for UPS," said Teamsters Local 804 President Vinnie Perrone. "Those record profits are unpaid wages. UPS Teamsters are done with the company's disrespect."
Sean O'Brien, general president of the Teamsters, said Saturday that the union "will take on this corporate bully for as long as it takes to get what we've earned."
"UPS has a choice," said O'Brien. "They can respect and do right by working people, they can pay the wages that part-time and full-time workers deserve, and they can agree to terms on a strong new contract. Or UPS can wait until August 1 and regret turning its back on the hardworking people who make it a success. We are not backing down."
Keep ReadingShow Less
Catastrophic Flooding and Landslides Kill 20+ in South Korea
"Nowhere is immune any longer from the explosion of extreme weather brought about by the collapse of the climate," said one scientist.
Jul 15, 2023
News
Massive flooding and landslides sparked by three days of heavy monsoon rains in South Korea have left at least 26 people dead and more than a dozen missing as of Saturday.
South Korean authorities said that more than 4,700 people have evacuated their homes nationwide amid the destructive rains, which are expected to intensify in the days ahead.
The BBCreported that "most of the known fatalities were reported in the mountainous North Gyeongsang region, where landslides swept away houses."
Torrential rains have been hammering Asia in recent days, with Japan, China, and India each experiencing devastating floods alongside scorching heatwaves. Scientists have warned that rain worldwide will become more intense as the planet continues to warm due to the fossil fuel-driven climate emergency.
"Nowhere is immune any longer from the explosion of extreme weather brought about by the collapse of the climate," climate scientist Bill McGuire tweeted in response to the South Korea flooding.
Cheong Tae Sung, a flooding expert at South Korea's National Disaster Management Research Institute, toldThe New York Times that the nation's rain seems to have been hitting in more severe bursts amid warming temperatures.
Globally, June was the hottest month ever recorded. But that record is unlikely to stand for long: According to the World Meteorological Organization, the first week of July was the hottest on record.
Keep ReadingShow Less
Most Popular
FINAL
DAY!
DAY!
Please Support Our
Mid-Year Campaign Today!
Mid-Year Campaign Today!