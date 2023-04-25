To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY

Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Earthjustice
Contact:

Geoffrey Nolan, gnolan@earthjustice.org

Earthjustice Blasts Mining Bill That Perpetuates Broken Status Quo

Today, Senators Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-Nev.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) introduced the Mining Regulatory Clarity Act. The bill would make it even easier for mining companies to stake a claim on our public lands—regardless of the existence of a legitimate mineral claim. The legislation would overturn settled law by overruling the rightful and balanced decision of an independent judiciary from the “Rosemont” case. After the announcement, Earthjustice Senior Legislative Representative Blaine Miller-McFeeley issued the following statement:

“Mining companies have long abused the Mining Law, unlawfully claiming a right to destroy public lands to maximize profits. This proposal would condone that illegal practice, essentially giving mining companies a free pass to occupy our public lands and lock out other uses–including for recreation, conservation, clean energy, and cultural purposes.”

“Mining companies have left a trail of environmental destruction and human health catastrophes as a direct result of poorly regulated practices and corporate greed. As we prepare to source the raw materials needed to build out the clean energy infrastructure of the future, we urge Congress to stop doing the bidding of greedy mining corporations and instead, work on meaningful reforms that will protect communities, special places, and sacred sites from unnecessary destruction. This legislation is a wholesale giveaway to mining companies.”

Earthjustice is a non-profit public interest law firm dedicated to protecting the magnificent places, natural resources, and wildlife of this earth, and to defending the right of all people to a healthy environment. We bring about far-reaching change by enforcing and strengthening environmental laws on behalf of hundreds of organizations, coalitions and communities.

800-584-6460
www.earthjustice.org
Press PageAction Page