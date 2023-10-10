October, 10 2023, 10:39am EDT
Chairman Sanders Releases New Report Showing Major Nonprofit Hospital Systems Exploiting Tax Breaks and Prioritizing CEO Pay Over Helping Patients Afford Medical Care
A new report released today by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, shows that many nonprofit hospital systems across the country are failing to provide low-income Americans with the affordable medical care required by their nonprofit status – despite receiving billions in tax benefits and providing exorbitant compensation packages to their senior executives.
“In 2020, nonprofit hospitals received $28 billion in tax breaks for the purpose of providing affordable health care for low-income Americans,” said Chairman Sanders. “And yet, despite these massive tax breaks, most nonprofit hospitals are actually reducing the amount of charity care they provide to low-income families even as CEO pay is soaring. That is absolutely unacceptable. At a time when 85 million Americans are uninsured or underinsured, over 500,000 people go bankrupt because of medically-related debt, and over 60,000 Americans die each year because they cannot afford to go to a doctor when they need to, nonprofit hospitals should be providing more charity care to those who desperately need it, not less. And if they refuse to do so, they should lose their tax exempt status.”
Nearly half of American hospitals enjoy nonprofit status, which exempts them from federal, state, and local taxation. In 2020, the country’s 2,978 nonprofit hospitals received an estimated $28 billion in federal, state, and local tax benefits – an average of $9.4 million per hospital. In return for nonprofit status and millions in tax breaks each year, federal law requires nonprofit hospitals to operate for the public benefit, which includes ensuring low-income individuals receive medical care for free or at significantly reduced rates – a practice known as “charity care.”
However, the HELP Committee Majority’s report shows many nonprofit hospitals have gladly accepted the tax benefits that come with nonprofit status, while failing to provide affordable care to those who need it most. The report examines 16 of the largest nonprofit hospital systems in the U.S. While each makes more than $3 billion in revenue annually, 12 of the 16 dedicate less than two percent of their total revenue to charity care, including three of the nation’s five largest nonprofit hospital chains. Of those twelve, six dedicate less than one percent of their total revenue to charity care. Meanwhile, in 2021, the most recent year for which data is available for all 16 of the hospital chains, those companies’ CEOs averaged more than $8 million in compensation and collectively made over $140 million.
In recent years, the amount of charity care provided by nonprofit hospitals has actually declined, despite the fact that patient need, revenue, and operating profits have all increased. One study found 86 percent of nonprofit hospitals spent less on charity care than they received in tax benefits between 2011 and 2018. Those additional operating profits and reserve funds were not used to help those most in need. In fact, in the same time period, average charity care spending dropped from just $6.7 million to $6.4 million.
According to the report, many of these nonprofit hospital systems also make information about their charity care programs difficult to access, leaving many patients unaware that they may qualify for free or discounted care. Some hospitals also aggressively try to collect from charity care patients through practices that verge on extraordinary collection practices banned under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. One recent study found that nonprofit hospitals in 2017 sent $2.7 billion in bills to patients who were likely eligible for charity care.
Some states have already taken steps to hold nonprofit hospital systems more accountable to their communities and patients. For example, in Texas, the state’s tax exemption for nonprofit hospitals includes a requirement that at least five percent of the hospitals’ net revenues must go to community benefits, including at least four percent dedicated to free or reduced cost care. Oregon state law requires hospitals to provide reduced cost care to anyone whose income is under 400 percent of the federal poverty line and free care to anyone making under 200 percent of the poverty line. In 2023, that means individuals making less than $60,000 would not be forced to pay for the full cost of their care, while those making under $30,000 would pay nothing.
The report calls on Congress and the IRS to take action to hold nonprofit hospitals accountable to providing quality, affordable care to low-income patients across the country.
Read the full report here.
United States Senator for Vermont(202) 224-5141
Israeli Army Official Admits Gaza Bombing Campaign Is Focused on 'Damage and Not on Accuracy'
"Gazans have been saying Israel is indiscriminately bombing them, with no goal other than to level Gaza to the ground. Now Israel admits the same."
Oct 10, 2023
News
Collective punishment is a
war crime.
An Israeli military spokesman admitted Tuesday what was plainly obvious to witnesses of the mass destruction underway in the besieged Gaza Strip: that the goal of Israel's ongoing bombing campaign is to inflict severe damage on the occupied territory, not to strictly target Hamas military installations.
"The emphasis is on damage and not on accuracy," Israel Defense Forces official Daniel Hagari said, according toHaaretz.
Hagari's remarks came after Israeli airstrikes leveled residential buildings, ripped through a crowded marketplace in Gaza's largest refugee camp, damaged hospitals and mosques, and wiped out families in the wake of a Hamas attack on Israel that killed hundreds of people.
The New York Timesreported that Israeli strikes "also hit four mosques in the Shati refugee camp on Monday, according to Gaza authorities, toppling their domes and killing worshipers inside. Neighbors picked through the rubble of the Sousi mosque, where witnesses said boys had been playing soccer just outside when it was destroyed."
Hagari said in a briefing late Monday that Israel's aerial assault on Gaza had used "thousands of armaments" over the previous 24 hours.
"To put that in perspective, the pace of the strikes is five times that of the strikes on Hezbollah in the Second Lebanon War," said Hagari. "I repeat, five times what it was against Hezbollah in the Second Lebanon War."
The IDF official's comments amplified warnings that Israel is collectively punishing Gaza's population of around 2 million people, roughly half of whom are children. Earlier Monday, Israel's defense minister announced a "total" blockade of the enclave, cutting off its electricity supply and vowing to prevent all food and fuel from entering.
Collective punishment is a
"Gazans have been saying Israel is indiscriminately bombing them, with no goal other than to level Gaza to the ground. Now Israel admits the same," Yumna Patel, Palestine news director at Mondoweiss, wrote in response to Hagari's remarks. "No more lies about 'precision targets against Hamas.' Just pure destruction."
Hajer Naili, director of communications at the nonprofit Center for Civilians in Conflict, added that "such a statement indicates that Israel is neither using precaution, proportionality, [nor] distinguishing between civilians and combatants when launching attacks in Gaza."
"This is a violation of international humanitarian law," Naili wrote. "The [international] community must stop condoning such violations."
Middle East Eyereported that before Israel bombed the Jabalia refugee camp on Monday, killing dozens, Gazans living nearby woke up "to clear instructions from the Israeli army: leave your homes and head to the city center."
"Many in Beit Hanoun, a densely packed area in northeast Gaza, heeded the call," the outlet noted. "They went westwards, some two kilometers away, to the Jabalia refugee camp, in the hope of finding relative safety. But instead, they were greeted with death. Israeli fighter jets bombed two buildings in the main market of the camp, killing at least 50 people, Gaza's Ministry of Health has said."
Muhammed Lubbad, a Gaza resident, told Middle East Eye that "taxi drivers, pedestrians, and sellers" were among the victims of the deadly strike.
"Almost everyone who was inside the Rabaa Mall was killed. No one there was left alive," he said. "It's a massacre that no one imagined could happen."
During a press conference on Monday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned "acts of terror" committed by Hamas and said he is "deeply alarmed" by Israel's response.
"We already have reports of Israeli missiles striking health facilities inside Gaza as well as multi-storied residential towers and a mosque," said Guterres, who added that two United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools sheltering displaced families were also hit by Israeli bombs.
"Some 137,000 people are currently sheltering in UNRWA facilities—with the number increasing as heavy shelling and airstrikes continue," Guterres added. "I am deeply distressed by today's announcement that Israel will initiate a complete siege of the Gaza Strip, nothing allowed in—no electricity, food, or fuel. The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities; now it will only deteriorate exponentially."
European Commission to Review But Not Suspend Development Aid for Palestine
"The suspension of the payments—punishing all the Palestinian people—would have damaged the E.U. interests in the region and would have only further emboldened terrorists," said the bloc's foreign policy chief.
Oct 09, 2023
News
Meanwhile, according toThe Associated Press, "the E.U.'s most populous member, Germany, and its neighbor Austria, said they were suspending development aid for the Palestinian areas for the moment."
Following Hamas' deadly weekend attack on Israel, which responded with an assault of the occupied Gaza Strip, the European Commission explained in a statement Monday that it is "launching an urgent review" of development assistance for Palestine but "as there were no payments foreseen, there will be no suspension of payments."
Some journalists and observers described the move as a "U-turn" or "backtrack" given comments earlier Monday by European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi—who, as Reutersnoted, "was nominated for his post by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a staunch ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."
The commission—an executive arm of the European Union—is made up of commissioners from the 27 member states, including Várhelyi. He said on X, formerly Twitter, that "as the biggest donor of the Palestinians, the European Commission is putting its full development portfolio under review," with "all payments immediately suspended."
The Hungarian's comments about the €691 million ($730 million) program and related reporting provoked fierce condemnation. According toPolitico, Jean Asselborn Luxembourg's foreign minister, "was the first senior European official to publicly break rank, criticizing Várhelyi's announcement."
Pointing to an upcoming emergency meeting, Asselborn told local media that "the decision on this is up to the member states and it is only on Tuesday that the foreign ministers from the 27 E.U. countries will meet to discuss it."
Reuters reported that Ireland, Portugal, and Spain also "publicly voiced alarm while other countries did so behind the scenes."
"The European Commission's decision to suspend all aid to Palestinians is a grave error," declared Ireland's Grace O'Sullivan, a Greens/European Free Alliance member of the European Parliament. "In light of the deteriorating situation in Gaza where E.U. funding supports hospitals, schools, and food program, we cannot and should not cut this lifeline for millions of people."
MSNBC journalist Mehdi Hasan said that "the collective blaming and punishment continues on both sides of the Atlantic."
Along with highlighting the official statement—which came hours after Várhelyi's initial remarks—Josep Borrell, a commission vice-president and high representative of the E.U. for foreign affairs and security policy, blasted the suspension idea on social media.
"The suspension of the payments—punishing all the Palestinian people—would have damaged the E.U. interests in the region and would have only further emboldened terrorists," asserted Borrell, who is Spanish.
The commission said in its statement that it "unequivocally condemns the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel over the weekend," and "in addition to the existing safeguards, the objective of this review is to ensure that no E.U. funding indirectly enables any terrorist organization to carry out attacks against Israel."
"The commission will equally review if, in light of the changed circumstances on the ground, its support programs to the Palestinian population and to the Palestinian Authority need to be adjusted," the group added. "The commission will carry out this review as soon as possible and coordinate with member states and partners any follow-up action necessary."
The commission also noted that "this review does not concern humanitarian assistance provided under European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations," which European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič similarly stressed on social media.
"While I most strongly condemn the terrorist attack by Hamas, it is imperative to protect civilians and respect [international humanitarian law]," the Slovenian said. "E.U. humanitarian aid to Palestinians in need will continue as long as needed."
Meanwhile, according toThe Associated Press, "the E.U.'s most populous member, Germany, and its neighbor Austria, said they were suspending development aid for the Palestinian areas for the moment."
War Profiteers' Stocks Soar as Israel Bombs Gaza
"As countries need to replenish their weapons, we do think defense companies will do very well," said one expert.
Oct 09, 2023
News
"Lockheed Martin's stock jump Monday was the biggest for the U.S.' largest defense contractor on a non-earnings day since March 2020, narrowly topping the gains it notched immediately after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Forbesnoted. "Northrop Grumman shares also had their best day since 2020."
Last December, in Forbes, Hartung warned against using the Russia-Ukraine war to permanently expand the weapons industry:
Oil prices also climbed on Monday in response to the violence in the Middle East.
The Associated Pressexplained that "the area under conflict is not home to major oil production, but fears that the fighting could spill into the politics around the crude market sent a barrel of U.S. oil up 4.1% to $86.16. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.9% to $87.91 per barrel."
"War is good for business."
That's what one defense executive said at a London arms conference last month, and what the stock market reflected on Monday, as Israel blockaded and bombarded the Gaza Strip—bombing the occupied Palestinian territory's main university, residential buildings, a refugee camp, and a major hospital—in response to Hamas' weekend attack that killed hundreds of Israelis.
The United States, which already gives Israel $3.8 billion in annual military assistance, is now preparing to send additional weaponry and other support. Meanwhile, the stocks of U.S. and European firms that make money off of war soared on Monday.
U.S. companies including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and RTX—previously known as Raytheon—were all affected, as were top British, French, Germany, and Italian firms, according toThe Wall Street Journal.
Fox Businessreported that "shares of General Dynamics, which makes submarines and combat vehicles, rose the most since March 2020 when it gained over 9%."
"Lockheed Martin's stock jump Monday was the biggest for the U.S.' largest defense contractor on a non-earnings day since March 2020, narrowly topping the gains it notched immediately after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Forbesnoted. "Northrop Grumman shares also had their best day since 2020."
Barron'spointed out that "separately, Lockheed's board on Friday approved the expansion of Lockheed's stock repurchase program by $6 billion, and the company raised its quarterly dividend to $3.15 a share from $3."
Commenting on the bloodshed in Israel and Gaza over the past few days, Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, toldMarketWatch that "clearly it's a huge human tragedy."
"It seems like we're entering a different phase globally with respect to geopolitics," he added, with conflicts appearing more likely compared with recent decades. "As countries need to replenish their weapons, we do think defense companies will do very well."
Less than two months after Russia's invasion last year, William Hartung, a senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, highlighted how such conflicts benefit the arms industry, writing for TomDispatch that "the war in Ukraine will indeed be a bonanza for the likes of Raytheon and Lockheed Martin."
"First of all, there will be the contracts to resupply weapons like Raytheon's Stinger anti-aircraft missile and the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin-produced Javelin anti-tank missile that Washington has already provided to Ukraine by the thousands," he explained. "The bigger stream of profits, however, will come from assured post-conflict increases in national security spending here and in Europe justified, at least in part, by the Russian invasion and the disaster that's followed."
Last December, in Forbes, Hartung warned against using the Russia-Ukraine war to permanently expand the weapons industry:
Plans that have been floated so far include building new weapons factories, dramatically boosting production of ammunition, anti-tank weapons, and other systems, and easing oversight of weapons procurement. These changes will come at a cost that over time will run into tens of billions of dollars above current spending plans, and possibly more—much more.
This drive to rapidly expand the size and reach of the military-industrial complex is both unnecessary and unwise. The rush to do so while reducing existing safeguards against waste and poor performance risks promoting price gouging and substandard production even as it ties up funds that could be used more effectively on other urgent priorities.
Oil prices also climbed on Monday in response to the violence in the Middle East.
The Associated Pressexplained that "the area under conflict is not home to major oil production, but fears that the fighting could spill into the politics around the crude market sent a barrel of U.S. oil up 4.1% to $86.16. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 3.9% to $87.91 per barrel."
