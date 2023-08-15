August, 15 2023, 11:02am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Email:,info@peer.org
Call to End Federal Subsidies for Wildlife Slaughter
Alaska aerial hunting of bears and wolves sparks protest
A coalition of over 35 conservation organizations and scientists is demanding that U.S. Department of the Interior end financial support for excessive removal of wolves and bears in an attempt to increase populations of “game” and trophy species such as caribou, elk and moose. A rulemaking petition to end that financial support has been at the Department since September 2021 without any apparent action.
This renewed demand comes after the Alaska Department of Fish and Game operation to gun down 94 brown bears (including cubs), five black bears and five wolves from helicopters in the southwest portion of the state between May 10 and June 4, with the purported objective of “growing” a declining caribou herd. This appears to be the largest “lethal removal” of native carnivores in state history. The coalition effort is being led by the Humane Society of the United States, the Global Indigenous Council, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER).
The groups are seeking a meeting with Secretary Haaland to urge her endorsement of a new rule forbidding federal funding of state game practices that are inconsistent with the national policy of fostering naturally diverse wildlife populations and healthy predator-prey dynamics. Federal aid constitutes a large portion of the state game budgets, exceeding a billion dollars annually.
"As guardians of our ancestral lands, we request that the Secretary Haaland meet with us, for it is not just the bears and wolves that face annihilation, but it is a vital part of our Native American culture. We request that federal funds be distributed with the wisdom to preserve the delicate balance of wolves and bears and the soul of our people." Stated Tom Rodgers, representative of the Global Indigenous Council.
“Alaska’s practices directly contradict federal wildlife policy, which is to manage for natural diversity,” declared Wendy Keefover, senior strategist for native carnivore protection for the Humane Society of the United States. “The Biden administration should suspend all further payments of federal funds to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game until its wildlife management complies with federal ecological standards.”
The Endangered Species Act status of both brown bears, known as grizzlies, and gray wolves means that federal wildlife agencies spend money to safeguard sustainable populations while state agencies, using federal dollars, are destabilizing these same populations.
The coalition also points to extensive wolf eradication efforts in states such as Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. However, as evidenced by last month’s helicopter bear shooting spree, the anti-predator “intensive management” program in Alaska is even more extreme.
“Millions of tourists travel to Alaska spending billions of dollars annually – just to catch a glimpse of Alaska’s iconic bears and wolves in the wild.” stated PEER board chair Rick Steiner, an ecologist and retired University of Alaska-Fairbanks professor, pointing to numerous studies showing that predator removal does not result in more game animals. “Alaska’s predator-killing policies are both economically counterproductive and scientifically bankrupt.”
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) is a national alliance of local state and federal resource professionals. PEER's environmental work is solely directed by the needs of its members. As a consequence, we have the distinct honor of serving resource professionals who daily cast profiles in courage in cubicles across the country.
UAW Ramps Up Pressure on Biden to Protect Workers in Electric Vehicle Transition
"The government should invest in U.S. manufacturing but money can't go to companies with no strings attached," said United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain. "There should be labor standards built in, this is the future of the car industry at stake."
Aug 15, 2023
The UAW has so far withheld its endorsement of Biden, four months after he officially announced his campaign for reelection, and Fain made clear Tuesday that the union intends to use its strength in numbers to continue pressuring the president to push for fair wages and conditions in the burgeoning EV sector.
The president of the United Auto Workers on Tuesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to use his position of power to help ensure a just transition to electric vehicles—pushing for a major investment in green technology that would also guarantee that workers in the U.S. can earn a decent living in the evolving auto industry.
Biden's actions on the electric vehicle (EV) front, Shawn Fain toldThe Guardian, have been "disappointing."
It has been a year since the president signed his signature climate and jobs law, the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes incentives for car companies to ramp up manufacturing of EVs and for consumers to purchase them.
The law has paved the way for the "Big Three" automakers—Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors (GM)—to build EV battery plants in joint ventures with companies such as Samsung, SK On, and LG Energy Solution, but the federal incentives and loans have been given to the firms without the guarantee of fair pay and working conditions for the people who will work in the plants.
The UAW is in the midst of contract negotiations with the Big Three manufacturers, and Fain has demanded significant wage increases for union auto workers that would reflect the companies' record profits and match the raises CEOs have gotten in recent years.
On Monday, Biden called on the two parties to reach an agreement that will "enable workers to make good wages and benefits to support their families, while leading us into a future where America is leading the way in reducing vehicle emissions."
"I'm asking all sides to work together to forge a fair agreement," said the president. "I support a fair transition to a clean energy future. That means ensuring that Big Three auto jobs are good jobs that can support a family; that auto companies should honor the right to organize; take every possible step to avoid painful plant closings; and ensure that when transitions are needed, the transitions are fair and look to retool, reboot, and rehire in the same factories and communities at comparable wages."
"The UAW deserves a contract that sustains the middle class," he added.
Fain toldPolitico that the union agrees "with the president that the Big Three's joint venture battery plants should have the same strong pay and safety standards that generations of UAW members have fought for," but the outlet noted that Biden did not speak about labor conditions and pay at the joint venture plants.
The UAW has so far withheld its endorsement of Biden, four months after he officially announced his campaign for reelection, and Fain made clear Tuesday that the union intends to use its strength in numbers to continue pressuring the president to push for fair wages and conditions in the burgeoning EV sector.
"I do believe the president's heart is in the right place but we have to make sure endorsements are earned and not freely given," Fain told The Guardian. "Politicians have to prove they are in the fight with us, which is the only way to win back the working class in the Midwest. We don't have to endorse anyone at all."
Progressive Senators Urge Education Department to End Legacy, Donor Preferences in College Admissions
"Colleges and universities are a path towards opportunity, but this opportunity should not be locked behind an ivory tower."
Aug 15, 2023
A trio of progressive New England senators on Monday called on U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to use his powers "to even the playing field for college applicants by helping to end preferential treatment" for higher education aspirants who are the children of alumni and donors.
"In its June decision in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College, the United States Supreme Court once again overturned decades of settled precedent, this time gutting the use of affirmative action in college admissions," Sens. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a letter to Cardona made public Tuesday.
"The court's decision strikes a blow against diversity in higher education while keeping intact harmful practices that advantage the wealthy and well-connected," the senators asserted. "The U.S. Department of Education must respond."
The lawmakers implored Cardona to "immediately take steps to mitigate the impact of this Supreme Court decision, including by using your advisory and enforcement authority to help effectively end preferential treatment given to children of alumni—legacy admissions—and donors and help ensure a more even playing field for students applying to college."
The senators say those steps should include:
- Providing resources to colleges and universities to support their transitions away from legacy and donor preferences;
- Aggressively pursuing investigations of complaints regarding legacy and donor preference and other admissions policies that provide preferential treatment;
- Refusing to provide federal funding to universities that continue to preference legacy and donor admissions to disproportionately benefit affluent, white students; and,
- Commissioning a report on the detrimental effects of legacy admissions and donor preference.
"Colleges and universities are a path towards opportunity, but this opportunity should not be locked behind an ivory tower," the lawmakers stressed. "We must ensure that future generations will not be weighed down by the inequities of our past. We must endeavor to give every student the opportunity to fulfill their educational dreams."
The lawmakers' letter follows the launch last month of a Department of Education civil rights probe of Harvard University's legacy admissions program and a lawsuit filed by civil rights groups challenging the elite Massachusetts school's preferential treatment of applicants related to alumni and donors—a policy the litigants say "severely damages and harms" prospective students of color.
A recent study by economists at Harvard revealed that legacy students were nearly four times likelier to be admitted than other applicants with identical test scores.
Last year, U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) introduced the Fair College Admissions for Students Act, which would bar colleges and universities from favoring the children of alumni and donors during the admissions process.
Just Five Oil Giants Set to Blow an Eighth of the World's Carbon Budget by 2050: Analysis
"This puts the world on a dangerous trajectory of significantly overshooting climate targets."
Aug 15, 2023
Just five fossil fuel giants—BP, Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and TotalEnergies—are set to use nearly an eighth of the world's dwindling carbon budget by 2050 as they continue to increase oil and gas production, driving up planet-warming emissions that are fueling catastrophic extreme weather worldwide.
According to an analysis released Tuesday by Global Witness, those five corporations are forecast to produce oil and gas that—when burned—will emit roughly 47 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide.
"This is equivalent to almost one-eighth of the remaining global carbon budget for staying below 1.5°C," the group noted, referring to the warming target set by the Paris climate accord.
Scientists have estimated that rich nations must completely cut off oil and gas production by 2034 to give the world a 50% chance of limiting warming to 1.5°C by the end of the century.
Citing data from the energy business intelligence agency Rystad, Global Witness noted that "in 2050 alone, these five major private western oil and gas companies are estimated to still produce oil and gas, which when burnt, equates to nearly 900 million tonnes of CO2."
"To balance out some of their emissions, many of these companies claim they will use methods designed to reduce emissions, such as carbon capture and storage technologies, according to Net Zero Tracker," the group added. "However, carbon capture and storage remains unproven at scale and highly controversial. This puts the world on a dangerous trajectory of significantly overshooting climate targets."
Global greenhouse gas emissions are currently at an all-time high as world leaders take little concrete action to rein in the primary source of those emissions—fossil fuels.
The new analysis by Global Witness comes as world leaders are preparing to convene for COP28 at the end of November, a summit that will follow months of devastating heatwaves, wildfires, flooding, and other fossil fuel-driven extreme weather across the planet.
"This analysis shows that the world’s top five private oil and gas companies, which already bear a huge responsibility for climate change, are not doing enough to cut emissions now or in the future," Global Witness said Tuesday. "Instead, they are on a dangerous path of foregoing drastic action now and continuing with climate-wrecking emissions."
In recent months, Shell and BP—both of which knew about the connection between fossil fuels and climate change long before they publicly acknowledged it—have walked back pledges to curb oil and gas production and weakened their emission-reduction goals.
Meanwhile, both companies have continued rewarding investors with dividend hikes and stock buybacks.
"It's time to bring in a permanent polluters' tax to hold BP and other fossil fuel companies to account for the damage they continue to wreak," Dorothy Guerrero, head of policy and advocacy at the U.K.-based group Global Justice Now, said earlier this month after BP reported $2.6 billion in second-quarter profits and announced another $1.5 billion in share buybacks.
"Leaving this industry with the power to profit without consequence is not only morally abhorrent—it's plainly ludicrous in the face of a climate catastrophe that threatens us all," Guerrero added.
